Riot Women: BBC Orders 6-Part Women-Centric Drama Series

BBC has ordered a six-part drama series titled ‘Riot Women.’ The project is scheduled to begin shooting in Yorkshire in the summer of 2024. Alternatively titled ‘Hot Flush,’ the British show revolves around five women of a certain age who come together to create a makeshift, butt-of-the-joke punk-rock band to enter a talent contest. Soon, they realize that they have a lot more to say than they ever imagined, and this is the way to say it. “The band becomes a catalyst for change in the women’s lives, and it’s going to make them question everything,” adds the official logline.

Sally Wainwright, the renowned creator of BBC’s crime series ‘Happy Valley’ and BBC/HBO’s historical series ‘Gentleman Jack,’ penned the show. The English screenwriter’s credits include British shows such as ‘Last Tango in Halifax,’ ‘Scott & Bailey,’ and ‘Unforgiven.’ She is also the creator of Disney+’s upcoming period series ‘The Ballad of Renegade Nell,’ which revolves around a “female highwayman” named Nell Jackson.

“I’ve been wanting to write a series like this for a long time. It’s a celebration of women of a certain age, and all the life stuff they suddenly find themselves negotiating/dealing with,” Wainwright shared in a statement. “The show is also my own personal homage to Rock Follies of ’77, and the feisty Little Ladies who woke me up to what I wanted to do with my life when I was 13,” the BAFTA-winning screenwriter added.

The cast of the series is yet to be announced. Roanna Benn executive produces the project for Drama Republic (Emily Blunt-starrer ‘The English’ and Netflix’s ‘The Irregulars’), along with Wainwright. “In ’Hot Flush,’ Sally has found a unique way to explore and celebrate female friendships that is bold, vital, and true. […] This is a show about the women who hold up modern Britain, their stories urgently need to be told, and who better than Sally Wainwright to do that,” Benn added, joining the creator, in a statement.

As far as England-set productions are concerned, Yorkshire is a prominent location. The historic county in northern England has earlier hosted the production of immensely popular shows such as ‘The Crown,’ ‘Peaky Blinders,’ and ‘Bridgerton.’ Recently released shows like Netflix’s ‘Bodies’ and Disney+’s ‘Secret Invasion’ were also filmed in the county. Wainwright is familiar with Yorkshire since ‘Happy Valley’ was filmed in the place.

