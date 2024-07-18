Samara Weaving to Star in Adam Rehmeier’s ‘Carolina Caroline’

Samara Weaving is set to headline a deadly love story! The Cinemaholic can announce that the actress has joined Adam Rehmeier’s romantic drama film ‘Carolina Caroline.’ The project’s filming will start in Louisville, Kentucky, in August. Rehmeier is helming the movie based on a screenplay by Tom Dean.

The film draws inspiration from ‘Bonnie and Clyde,’ an intricate romantic saga immortalized by Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty’s portrayals of the titular characters. Set in the present time, the narrative centers on a young woman named Caroline, who feels trapped in a small town and dreams of escaping. Her life changes drastically when she meets a two-bit con man. She falls for him, and together, they embark on a journey to become traveling thieves, only to end up robbing banks until things take a dangerous turn.

Weaving, a well-known Australian actress and model, has been delivering memorable lead roles, in addition to performances as part of the ensemble casts of movies such as ‘Scream VI,’ ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music,’ and ‘Babylon,’ as well as the Netflix limited series ‘Hollywood.’ She is currently gearing up for the release of E.L. Katz’s horror film ‘Azrael’ and the animated film ‘200% Wolf,’ a sequel to ‘100% Wolf,’ which will arrive in August.

After starting her Hollywood career with minor and supporting roles in various popular projects, including Martin McDonagh’s acclaimed ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,’ Weaving cemented her place in the industry with lead roles in the dark comedies ‘The Babysitter’ and ‘Ready or Not,’ as well as the sitcom ‘SMILF,’ in which she played Nelson Rose. With the biopic ‘Liz,’ comedy thriller ‘Borderline,’ and Netflix’s ‘Little Sky’ in her upcoming slate, the actress is expected to showcase even more versatility in her performances in the coming years.

Rehmeier wrote and directed this year’s well-received food-themed comedy ‘Snack Snack.’ His other directorial efforts include the movies ‘Dinner in America,’ ‘The Bunny Game,’ and ‘Jonas.’ The filmmaker has extensive experience in several other fields behind the screen, including cinematography and the camera and electrical departments. On the other hand, Dean is making his feature-length screenwriting debut with the upcoming film after penning and helming several shorts.

Louisville is among the many popular entertainment production destinations in Kentucky and the Southeast. Recent films shot in the region include ‘Red Right Hand,’ ‘Bob Trevino Likes It,’ and ‘Muzzle.’ Other renowned movies filmed in the region include ‘Elizabethtown,’ ‘Goldfinger,’ ‘Demolition Man,’ and Paul Newman-starrer ‘The Hustler.’

