Benjamin Pajak and Aaron Harris Join Johnny Knoxville in ‘Tiny Fugitives’

Benjamin Pajak and Aaron Harris will wreak havoc in Michael Lewen’s upcoming feature film! The Cinemaholic has learned that the child actors have joined the cast of the comedy movie ‘Tiny Fugitives.’ They will star alongside Johnny Knoxville. Written by Lewen and Jacob Kaplan, the project is slated to start filming on August 12, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario.

The plot follows Jacob Udell (Pajak), a social outcast who struggles to make friends and fit in at school. However, for two months each year, he takes on the status of a legend at a Jewish summer camp. When his parents announce their divorce and cancel his long-awaited return to his favorite destination, Jacob is outraged and takes it upon himself to make his summer memorable, no matter the cost. He gathers his fellow campers and devises a devious plan to ensure his return to the place where he belongs, willing to do whatever it takes.

Pajak is a rising star who is making strides in film and theater. He has received the Theatre World Award for his Broadway debut with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster in ‘The Music Man.’ He recently completed the shooting of two star-studded feature films. He plays the young Chuck in the Tom Hiddleston-starrer ‘The Life of Chuck,’ which is based on Stephen King’s genre-bending novella of the same name. The narrative unfolds in three parts, and his character appears in the third, living in a haunted house. The actor will also appear in the action comedy film ‘Playdate,’ which stars Kevin James and Alan Ritchson as stay-at-home dads.

Harris is an Atlanta, Georgia, native who began acting at the age of five, learning the craft through improv, musical theatre, and dance. He made his TV debut in 2023, portraying Alfie Kingston in CBS’ ‘Matlock.’ He is expected to reprise the role in the show’s upcoming season as well.

Knoxville is well known for co-creating the ‘Jackass’ franchise. He continues to write occasionally and has most recently flexed his comedic acting muscles in ‘Sweet Dreams’ as Morris, ‘History of the World: Part II’ as Rasputin, and ‘Reboot’ as Clay Barber alongside Keegan-Michael Key. The talented comic will also be seen in the upcoming thriller ‘Press Your Luck,’ which is about an Ohio truck driver who exploits a flaw to continuously win at a game show, inviting scrutiny from its producers.

Toronto is a busy filming destination that draws creatives from all over the world owing to its accessible movie-making infrastructure, picturesque locations, and budget-friendly costs. The city has served as the backdrop for movies and shows like ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Ginny & Georgia,’ ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,’ ‘Kick-Ass,’ and ‘Jersey Girl.’

