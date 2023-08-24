Tom Hiddleston’s The Life of Chuck Scheduled to Start Filming in Alabama in October

The filming of Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill-starrer dystopian film ‘The Life of Chuck’ is all set to begin in Alabama in October. Based on the eponymous short story from Stephen King’s novella collection ‘If It Bleeds,’ the film follows the life of an ordinary man named Charles Krantz in reverse, from his death from a brain tumor at the age of 39 to his childhood in a haunted house.

The production received a waiver from SAG-AFTRA to proceed with the casting for the film. However, since it hasn’t obtained an exemption from the union to move forward with the lensing, the shoot in Alabama can be affected by the ongoing actors’ strike. The state has earlier facilitated the production of several popular films such as ‘Man of Steel,’ ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,’ ‘Django Unchained,’ ‘Iron Man,’ ‘Sweet Home Alabama,’ ‘The Devil All the Time,’ ‘Need for Speed,’ and ‘Borat.’ Alabama has also hosted the filming of ‘Get Out,’ ‘Son of the South,’ ‘The Witches,’ ‘The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter,’ ‘Grace Unplugged,’ ‘The Collector,’ and ‘Just Mercy.’

‘The Life of Chuck’ is helmed by Mike Flanagan, who also penned the script before the ongoing WGA strike. The director is known for his work in the horror genre. Some of his most famous projects include ‘Oculus,’ ‘Ouija: Origin of Evil,’ and Netflix’s ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ and ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor.’ Flanagan is also not new to adapting Stephen King’s works as he has previously made films based on the author’s novels ‘Gerald’s Game’ and ‘Doctor Sleep.’ He owns the television rights to King’s ‘The Dark Tower’ novel series as well.

‘The Life of Chuck’ stars Tom Hiddleston in the titular role. The actor is known for playing Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is currently gearing up for the release of the second season of his solo Marvel outing, the Disney+ series ‘Loki.’ ‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill joins Hiddleston as Albie in the movie. The film marks the second collaboration between Hamill and Flanagan after the Netflix miniseries ‘The Fall of the House of Usher,’ which is slated to release in October. The rest of the cast of the film has not been announced as of now.

Flanagan also serves as the producer of the film with Trevor Macy under the banner of Intrepid Pictures. The executive production responsibilities have been taken up by Melinda Nishioka. Apart from ‘The Life of Chuck,’ Stephen King’s ‘If It Bleeds’ novella series features three more stories: ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,’ ‘If It Bleeds,’ and ‘Rat.’ ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ has already been adapted into a 2022 Netflix film by John Lee Hancock.

