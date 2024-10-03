Sarah Catherine Hook to Star in Lindsey Ryan’s ‘Capsized’

Lindsey Ryan has found the headliner of her feature directorial debut! The Cinemaholic has learned that Sarah Catherine Hook will lead the drama film ‘Capsized.’ The project has started filming in Wilmington, North Carolina. Ryan also wrote the screenplay.

The plot centers on Nicole Clark, the eldest of five, who finds an eviction notice during a family houseboat vacation. It turns the Clarks’ idyllic getaway into a turbulent journey of redemption and self-discovery as they grapple with fractured identities, lost homes, and the enigma of a troubled patriarch.

Hook is known for playing the teenage vampire Juliette Fairmont in Netflix’s supernatural teen drama series ‘First Kill.’ She also starred as Debbie Glatzel in the horror film ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ (2021). Her upcoming projects include James Khanlarian’s ‘The Ghost Trap,’ the Amazon Prime Video series ‘Cruel Intentions,’ and the third season of HBO’s ‘The White Lotus,’ starring Natasha Rothwell, Michelle Monaghan, and Leslie Bibb.

Ryan is a Brooklyn-based independent filmmaker whose previous works include the short film ‘What About David?’ (2022), which explores mental health, and her debut directorial project ‘Seasick’ (2021), an LGBTQ+ narrative about teenage anxiety that results from the inability to express one’s sexuality. ‘Seasick,’ starring Pauline Chalamet and Alexandria Benford, won awards at the New York Film Awards, the Montauk Film Festival, and the New York Indie Shorts Awards. ‘Leylak,’ which she executive produced, won the Special Jury Mention at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival.

Recent films shot in Wilmington include ‘The Exorcism‘ (2024) and ‘Greedy People’ (2024). The city has also served as the filming location for popular shows, such as the Netflix series ‘Outer Banks,’ Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty,’ and ‘One Tree Hill.’

