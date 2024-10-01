Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Tom Hardy’s ‘Blood on Snow’ Starts Filming in London in November

The Square Mile will soon welcome Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Tom Hardy! The filming of the crime drama ‘Blood on Snow’ will start in November in London, England. Cary Joji Fukunaga is directing the feature based on Norwegian author Jo Nesbø’s best-selling novel of the same name. Nesbø wrote the screenplay, with revisions by Ben Power.

The narrative unfolds in the 1970s in Oslo and explores the rivalry between gang leaders Hoffman and the Fisherman (Hardy), who vie for control. Olav (Johnson) is Hoffman’s trusted hitman whose talent as a killer is only surpassed by his moral code. When his boss orders his own wife’s murder, the assassin is conflicted. Thus, Olav devises a plan and becomes his boss’ enemy instead of doing what is expected of him. With nowhere to escape, he forges an alliance that throws him into the heart of Oslo’s deadly gang war. His choice makes him an unlikely hero in a world where no good deed goes unpunished.

Taylor-Johnson has several projects gearing up for release, including ‘Kraven the Hunter’ (December 13, 2024), ‘Nosferatu’ (December 25, 2024), and ‘28 Years Later’ (June 20, 2025). The actor portrayed Tom Ryder in the action film ‘The Fall Guy’ and Tangerine in the action comedy ‘Bullet Train.’ His recent credits also include Archie Reid in ‘The King’s Man.’ His performance in ‘Nocturnal Animals’ (2016) earned him a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture nomination.

Hardy’s last film was Jeff Nichols’ ‘The Bikeriders’ (2023), which explores the motorcycle culture of the 1960s. His upcoming ventures include ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ and ‘Havoc,’ an action thriller by Gareth Evans. His recent credits include Alfie Solomons in the global phenomenon ‘Peaky Blinders,’ Eddie Brock/Venom in the first two ‘Venom’ films, and Fonse in the biographical drama ‘Capone.’

Cary Joji Fukunaga is known for ‘Beasts of No Nation,’ ‘No Time to Die,’ and ‘Jane Eyre.’ He was also involved in the Apple TV+ series ‘Masters of the Air,’ which revolves around a heavy bomber unit in the US Air Force during World War II. The filmmaker is returning to London after shooting ‘No Time to Die’ and ‘Masters of the Air’ in the English capital.

