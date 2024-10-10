Scott Gairdner to Direct ‘Long Haired Businessmen’ Film Adaptation

Scott Gairdner is set to make his solo feature directorial debut! The Cinemaholic can disclose that the actor-filmmaker will helm ‘Long Haired Businessmen,’ the film adaptation of the satirical comedy series of the same name. The movie will enter production on November 4, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Ben Wietmarschen, George Kareman, and Patrick O’Brien, the creators of the source show, wrote the screenplay.

The plot revolves around team leaders Kevin, Kyle, and Seth, who escape from their personal problems by immersing themselves in their exceptional office lives. Their busy schedule filled with meetings, frequent bathroom breaks, firm handshakes, synergy, and beautiful long hair are the highlights of their professional existence. However, when acquisitions and downsizing leave them in charge of a group of newcomers, they realize that the corporate world may be leaving them behind — unless they can find a way to get on the same page and impress the new boss.

The source series, acquired by Amazon Prime Video in 2018, lampoons corporate culture with its characters talking in circles using jargon, expressions, and buzzwords and not achieving anything at the end of the day. One of the show’s running gags is that every character has flowing long hair that no one acknowledges. Famed stars like J.K. Simmons, Will Forte, Will Ferrell, and J Mascis are featured on the show, each sporting their own bouffant wigs.

Gairdner is a comedy writer, actor, and director who has worked with Funny or Die, the banner behind the original show. He launched his career by uploading comedy sketches on YouTube. His most popular video on the platform is the ‘Sex Offender Shuffle.’ He made a name for himself in television by writing for ‘Conan’ between 2012 and 2013.

Gairdner also created the animated sci-fi action comedy ‘Moonbeam City’ for Comedy Central. His writing credits include Netflix’s ‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits!’ ‘HouseBroken,’ ‘Tig N’ Seek,’ and ‘Alien News Desk.’ The filmmaker’s directorial credits include ‘Craig Fixada America,’ ‘Tween Fest,’ and ‘Our Footloose Remake.’

O’Brien is a writer, actor, and director who co-wrote and appeared in ‘Funny or Die TV’ and ‘UCB Comedy Originals.’ Wietmarschen previously contributed to ‘The Onion News Network’ and starred in ‘The Everything Now Show’ and ‘Man Thinkers.’ Kareman is an experienced actor whose credits include Max’s ‘Hacks,’ Netflix’s ‘6 Underground,’ ‘Sunnyside,’ and Fox’s ‘The Last Man on Earth.’

With its towering office buildings, sleek downtown skyline, and expansive corporate spaces, Los Angeles is expected to become an ideal filming location for ‘Long Haired Businessmen.’ The movie will join several comedy films shot in the city, including ‘Coming to America,’ ‘Babylon,’ and ‘The Hangover.’

