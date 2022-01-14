Scream 6: Everything We Know

‘Scream,’ also known as ‘Scream 5,’ is a slasher movie directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. It is the fifth installment of the hit ‘Scream’ movie franchise and is a direct sequel to ‘Scream 4.’ The story revolves around a group of high schoolers who are terrorized by a masked killer named Ghostface. Ghostface has returned to the town of Woodsboro 25 years later with a new identity, and the teens must now race against time to find the killer and save themselves.

The teenagers are helped by Dewey, Gale, and Sidney, who had tackled the previous killer’s murderous spree many years ago. Much like its predecessors, ‘Scream 5’ received a great response from the viewers due to its thrilling narrative and power-packed performances. Fans have since been curious about the sixth installment in the series. If you too wish to find out more about ‘Scream 6,’ we’ve got you covered. Here is everything we know so far.

Scream 6 Release Date

‘Scream 5’ premiered in theatres on January 14, 2022, in the United States. However, it was released in France and Indonesia on January 12, 2022, and other countries like Brazil, Chile, and Germany the next day. The movie got positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. Now regarding ‘Scream 6,’ here is what we can tell you.

The makers have not yet issued any official statement about a sixth installment being in the works. However, co-director Tyler Gillett stated in an interview that his team did see the potential for further stories about the town of Woodsboro. He further added that the new characters in ‘Scream 5’ added a fresh element to the ‘Scream’ series legacy, thus giving them the motivation to carry forward the narrative.

Moreover, the ‘Scream’ franchise saw a shift in perspective after the demise of Wes Craven, who directed the first four installments. The series was relaunched after a gap of around 11 years with ‘Scream 5,’ which is a sequel to the fourth movie. With new directors and writers helming the fifth part, it is quite likely that they would mix old and new elements to create further sequels in the series.

The slasher movie series ‘Halloween’ followed a similar pattern with the movie ‘Halloween’ (2018), which is a sequel to the first movie (1978) in the franchise. ‘Halloween’ (2018) was subsequently followed by a sequel ‘Halloween Kills.’ If ‘Scream 5’ follows suit, it is highly possible that the viewers can expect at least one more sequel to follow.

Based on the above factors as well as the success of ‘Scream 5,’ a possible sixth part can be greenlit by the makers in the next few months. If everything goes smoothly with the availability of the actors as well as the production schedules planned by the makers, viewers can expect ‘Scream 6’ to arrive sometime in Q1 2024.

Scream 6 Cast: Who Can Be in It?

‘Scream 5’ sees the return of David Arquette, Neve Campbell, and Courteney Cox as Dewey, Sidney, and Gale. If the series returns for a possible sixth part, Campbell and Cox can be expected to reprise their roles. Since his character Dewey died, Arquette shall not be returning for the potential ‘Scream 6.’ There was also an array of new cast members in ‘Scream 5,’ such as Melissa Barrera as Sam, Jenna Ortega as Tara, Mason Gooding as Chad, and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy.

All of them are most likely to return if Scream 6 materializes. However, Mikey Madison, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, and Sonia Ben Ammar will not be coming back since their characters Amber, Richie, Wes, and Liv are dead. Other than that, the possible ‘Scream 6’ can also see an addition of newer faces to the already existing cast members.

Scream 6 Plot: What Can It Be About?

‘Scream 5’ follows the residents of the town of Woodsboro, 25 years after they were tormented by the masked serial killer Billy Loomis aka Ghostface, and his apprentice Stu Macher. In the present, a new killer returns under the identity of Ghostface and goes after teenager Tara Carpenter and her group of friends. Tara is the sister of Sam Carpenter, who is revealed to be the daughter of Billy Loomis.

Sam and Tara’s friends seek the aid of Deputy Sheriff Dewey Riley, who helped nab the original Ghostface. An initially reluctant Dewey agrees to help them and contacts his former lover Gale and Sidney, Billy’s ex-girlfriend. The new Ghostface is originally seen going after those related to Billy and Stu, and thus everyone starts suspecting Sam to be the killer. Gradually, more members of the group are killed, and Dewey also dies trying to save Tara.

In a shocking turn of events, it is revealed that Amber is the killer. She and Richie wish to revive a slasher movie franchise named ‘Stab’ by providing real-life inspiration for the on-screen murders. In the intense climax scene, Sam kills Richie and Tara shoots Amber dead. As the movie ends, Tara, Mindy, and Chad are shown to survive, while Gale plans to write a tribute for Dewey.

The potential ‘Scream 6’ can pick up from where the fifth installment ends and show the survivors facing a new Ghostface. Furthermore, it can expand upon Sam and Tara’s relation to Billy, as well as Gale’s future after Dewey’s death. Another possible story arc that can be explored is a new killer again going after Sidney and her family. However, the makers can also decide to adopt a fresher perspective by introducing new characters.

Read More: Where Was Scream (2022) Filmed?