Secret Invasion: Is Talos Dead? Is Ben Mendelsohn Leaving the MCU?

Created by Kyle Bradstreet, Disney+’s ‘Secret Invasion’ is an action-adventure series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It features Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, who returns to Earth after a lengthy absence to deal with a Skrull invasion. Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) proves to be one of Fury’s few allies in the uphill battle against Gravik and his rebel Skrulls. However, the fourth episode ends on a bitter note for Talos as his fate is left up in the air. If you are wondering whether Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos is dead and whether the actor is leaving the MCU, here is everything you need to know about Talos’ fate in ‘Secret Invasion.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!

Is Talos Dead?

Talos is a member of the shapeshifting alien race known as Skrulls. He first appears in ‘Captain Marvel,’ as his people are in a war with the Kree. The film ends with Talos and several other Skrulls seeking refuge on Earth with Nicky Fury’s help following the destruction of their home world. ‘Secret Invasion’ establishes that Fury becomes the world’s greatest spy with the help of the Skrulls and their ability to impersonate anyone. He had promised to find the Skrulls a new home, which he failed to fulfill as of the show’s events. Consequently, a group of rebel Skrulls led by Gravik rise to power and try to take over the planet.

In ‘Secret Invasion,’ Talos maintains his ideology that proving themselves useful to humans will help the Skrulls achieve their place on the planet. Talos’ desire to save the President of the United States from the Gravik is an extension of the same ideology. However, before Talos can get his point across, the President’s motorcade is attacked by Gravik with his Super Skrull powers. The fourth episode ends with Talos and Fury rescuing President Ritson, but Talos gets wounded. Talos is seen succumbing to his injuries after Gravik fatally stabs him while Fury successfully takes President Ritson to safety. The fifth episode confirms that Talos is dead, and his daughter, G’iah, holds a funeral for him.

Is Ben Mendelsohn Leaving the MCU?

Australian actor Ben Mendelsohn originated the role of Talos in 2019’s ‘Captain Marvel‘ before briefly reprising his role in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home‘ the same year. Mendelsohn gained widespread recognition for his role as Danny Rayburn in the Netflix crime-drama series ‘Bloodline.’ He is also known for playing Orson Krennic in ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.’ Mendelsohn’s Talos gets a chance to shine in ‘Secret Invasion,’ with his character representing a crucial aspect of the show’s philosophical conflict. However, for the same reason, it makes sense for Talso to bite the dust in the series, raising the stakes and further isolating Nick Fury.

Moreover, Talos’ death is confirmed in the fifth episode, and a funeral is also held for him. Given Talos’ fate in the series, it is safe to say that Ben Mendelsohn’s time in the MCU has ended. While Mendelsohn can always return as an alternate version of the character, Talos has no significant superpowers other than shapeshifting. Moreover, his character has already had the necessary emotional impact on the likes of G’iah and Nick Fury, completing his character arc. Hence, it seems like Talos will not be revived in future projects. In an interview, Mendelsohn revealed that his character was originally supposed to die in ‘Captain Marvel.’ Hence, it seems like the actor is happy to have gotten an extended run as Talos in the MCU. Mendelsohn will next appear in films such as ‘The Marsh King’s Daughter’ and ‘Freaky Tales.’

Read More: Secret Invasion: Was Everett Ross a Skrull? Is Martin Freeman Leaving the MCU?