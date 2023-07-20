Who Did Fury Call at the End of Secret Invasion Episode 5? Theories

Created by Kyle Bradstreet, Disney+’s ‘Secret Invasion‘ is an action-adventure series featuring the return of Samuel L. Jackson to his iconic role of Nick Fury. After a lengthy absence, Fury returns to the Earth and must deal with an invasion of Skrulls. The show’s fifth episode brings the conflict between Fury and rebel Skrull leader Gravik to a boiling point with the revelation of the Harvest. The episode’s ending sees Fury making an important call ahead of next week’s finale, sparking speculation on which of Fury’s allies might show up in the sixth episode. If you are wondering about who Fury calls at the end of ‘Secret Invasion’ episode 5, here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Happens at the End of Secret Invasion Episode 5?

The fifth episode of ‘Secret Invasion’ reveals the existence of the Harvest, a collection of the DNAs of the superheroes who fought during the Battle of the Earth, most likely during the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ against the forces of Thanos. Gravik is after the vial containing the Harvest, which is hidden by Nick Fury at a secure location. The episode’s final moments see Fury arriving in Finland, where he retrieves the vial from one of his graves. He later suits up to take down the Skrulls once and for all and puts on his iconic eye patch before calling a mysterious person and stating it is time to finish things up.

4. Daisy Johnson/Quake

Daisy Johnson/Quake is one of the most popular characters appearing in ‘Agents of SHIELD,’ one of the earliest MCU television shows. Actress Chloe Bennet plays Daisy Johnson/Quake, and it has been widely speculated that she might reprise her role in ‘Secret Invasion.’ Since Quake worked closely with Fury’s former right-hand man Agent Coulson, viewers believe that Fury could ask for her assistance in stopping Gravik. However, this possibility seems unlikely since Bennet has not confirmed her involvement in the series.

3. Monica Rambeau or Carol Danvers

Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) is one of Nick Fury’s closest allies in the MCU, and the pair share much history. Hence, some viewers believe Fury might finally call the big guns to stop Gravik. The other potential recipient of the call could be Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), the daughter of Maria Rambeau, who gained her superpowers during the events of ‘WandaVision.’ The series ends with a Skrull recurring Monica for a mission with Fury’s SABER. Thus, an appearance from either Danvers or Rambeau in the finale could set up the events of the upcoming ‘The Marvels,’ which is set to feature Nick Fury in a major supporting role. However, such an appearance would act against Fury’s belief that humans shouldn’t over-rely on superheroes, a recurring theme of ‘Secret Invasion.’

2. G’iah or Varra

The fifth episode of ‘Secret Invasion’ sees Fury mostly working alone after the death of Talos. The episode’s events reinforce the idea that Fury has no allies in his fight against the Skrulls. Meanwhile, the episode also sees Fury’s wife, Varra, and Talos’ daughter, G’iah, working together. The ending suggests that the two female Skrulls have finally turned on Gravik and could join Fury’s side in the finale. Hence, it would make sense if Fury called either G’iah or Varra before confronting Gravik to ask for their assistance.

1. Gravik

The show’s primary antagonist Gravik is the call’s most likely recipient. For five episodes, we see Fury and Gravik engage in a three-dimensional chess game, with Gravik always coming out on top. The fifth episode sets his final objective as getting his hands on the Harvest. Meanwhile, episode 5’s ending sees Fury returning to his usual mojo and preparing to end the conflict between Skrulls and humans. As a result, it would make sense for Fury to call Gravik directly and set up a climactic battle with the rebel Skrull leader. Episode 5 features a phone conversation between Gravik and Fury about the Harvest, which indicates that Fury called Gravik.

