Secret Invasion: Did Nick Fury Know His Wife Was a Skrull?

Disney+’s ‘Secret Invasion‘ is an action-adventure series created by Kyle Bradstreet, featuring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, who returns to Earth after a lengthy absence and must deal with an invasion of Skrulls. The ninth MCU television series uncovers new details and secrets from Fury’s past as he deals with a group of rebel Skrulls. A major twist in the series is the revelation of Fury’s wife, who turns out to be one of the Skrulls working with Gravik. As a result, viewers are left puzzled since it is unclear whether Nicky Fury is aware of his wife’s true identity and motivations. If you are wondering whether Fury knows his wife is a Skrull, here is everything you need to know about Fury and his wife in ‘Secret Invasion.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!

Who Is Nick Fury’s Wife?

Nick Fury’s wife is first introduced in the final moments of ‘Promises.’ The episode opens with a flashback to the aftermath of ‘Captain Marvel,’ with Talos and some other Skrulls seeking refuge on Earth. In the flashback, a Skrull woman named Varra introduces Fury to a young Gravik who escaped the war between Kree and Skrulls. The closing moments reveal that the same Skrull woman is Nicky Fury’s wife in the present day. However, she takes on a human form before Fury arrives home and goes by the name Priscilla Fury. As a result, it is unclear whether Fury is aware of his wife’s true identity.

In the series, actress Charlayne Woodard plays the role of Priscilla Fury/Varra. Woodard rose to prominence with her recurring role as Janice in the 90s sitcom ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.’ She gained further recognition for her performances in the medical drama series ‘ER,’ and the procedural drama ‘Prodigal Son.’ Some viewers might recognize Woodard from her role as Dolly Jean Mayfair in the supernatural thriller series ‘Mayfair Witches.’ She is also known for playing Helena St. Rogers in the period drama series ‘Pose.’ Woodard is credited as a main cast member for ‘Secret Invasion,’ with her character having close ties with Nick Fury.

Does Nick Fury Know His Wife Is a Skrull?

The revelation of Fury’s wife being a Skrull is the major twist of the second episode. However, the third episode only deepens the mystery of their strange relationship as we learn that Priscilla is actively spying on Nicky Fury, arguably the world’s best spy. She is secretly working with Gravik, and it is implied that she has been a part of the rebel Skrulls all along. Furthermore, Fury’s absence from the Earth and time on SABER further establishes the distance between Fury and Priscilla as the exact nature of their relationship remains known. It is implied that Varra is impersonating Fury’s human wife, Priscilla. However, the fourth episode squashes the theory and confirms that Fury has been aware of his wife’ Skrull status all along.

The fourth episode, titled ‘Beloved,’ opens with a flashback to the events of ‘The Avengers.’ Fury has successfully averted a hostile alien invasion for which he established the Avengers Initiative. At this point, Fury is at the peak of his prowess, leading the most powerful spy organization in the world and having command of the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. As a result, he seemingly lets his guard down when he meets Varra at a bar in Paris, France. It is here that we see the genesis of Fury and Varra’s romantic relationship, with Varra revealing she has taken over the identity of a doctor named Priscilla. The flashback pays off at the episode’s end when Priscilla/Varra is ordered to assassinate Fury but chooses not to out of the love she has developed for him over the years.

