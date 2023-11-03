Selling Sunset Season 7 Was Filmed in Sydney, LA, and Cabo

As a reality series that has broken every bound of the genre by integrating personal, professional, and luxurious aspects to such an extent drama is imminent, Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’ is a trailblazer. After all, this Adam DiVello-created original centers around some of the fiercest real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group’s base location as they attempt to find a balance between everything in life. So now that season 7 of this incredible production has landed on our screens too — it’s bigger, brighter, and b*tchier than ever before — let’s just find out more about its filming locations, shall we?

Where Was Selling Sunset Season 7 Filmed?

Since ‘Selling Sunset‘ seasons 6 and 7 were commissioned by the streaming giant at the same time, they were essentially shot one after another with a mere small break in between for the holidays. In other words, the principal photography of this installment commenced shortly following New Year’s in January 2023 and concluded roughly 3-4 months later before summers really rolled around. As for where it all truly went down, well, that is Los Angeles County in California, Sydney in Australia, as well as Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

Los Angeles County, California

Almost the entirety of ‘Selling Sunset’ season 7 was actually lensed in the City of Angels because it’s the base market for The Oppenheim Group, so their office at 8604 Sunset Boulevard has a significant presence too. The truth is this brokerage really has left their old workplace behind for a much bigger, flashier, out-of-the-box space, yet it doesn’t appear as if their West Hollywood address has changed since it is only 30 feet away.

Apart from this, various neighborhoods and streets are also featured over the course of this iteration’s 11 episodes to highlight the different levels of properties available at the time, and they are Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Encino, Pacific Palisades, as well as Hollywood Hills. Then there are even glimpses of some local structures such as the Sheats–Goldstein Residence, the Four Seasons Hotel Beverly Wilshire, Lavo Ristorante, Seventy-One Studio & Bar, Nua, Vintage Wine & Eats, Cosmo Contour, Hudson House, Basbussa, and Maria Tash.

Sydney, Australia

Sydney was honestly only briefly featured in Season 7 Episode 1, where we see Chrishell Straus hanging out with Brett Oppenheim, Jason Oppenheim, and the latter’s girlfriend Marie-Lou. While she was there celebrating the holidays and attending their partner G-Flip’s Tour, the trio had arrived to have some fun during New Year’s alone, so they all spent a few hours catching up on a yacht in the waters.

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Last but definitely not least, we have Cabo San Lucas, where nearly all the cast members got an opportunity to explore local real estate thanks to The Oppenheim Group’s international expansion. Therefore, the sites from here that end up making an appearance in the show are the office at P.º de La Marina 4732 in El Medano Ejidal, Colony el Medano, the Cielito del Mar villa, and a few other regional eateries, bars, plus hotels.

Read More: Selling Sunset Season 7: Where Are They Now?