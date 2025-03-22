Severance Renewed For Season 3 at Apple TV+

Lumon Industries will continue with its controversial brain implant procedures! Apple TV+ has renewed the sci-fi thriller series ‘Severance’ for its third season. Dan Erickson will return as showrunner/writer, with Ben Stiller returning as director. The news comes on the heels of the Season 2 finale, which dropped on Friday.

With Season 3 greenlit, viewers can expect clarity on many incidents and get answers to many questions formed throughout Season 2. The prime query seems to be whether Gemma will escape Lumon and try to save Mark, who is still inside. If she does, will Lumon go after her? Be that as it may, Lumon seems to have perfected the severance process and it waits to be seen what it intends to do now.

Another query that requires clarity is the primary purpose of Cold Harbor, whose completion “will be remembered as one of the greatest moments in the history of this planet.” While the Season 2 finale somewhat reveals that Cold Harbor is the ultimate test to prove whether the severance procedure can eliminate grief and trauma completely from an Innie, there’s more to be explored.

Season 2 Episode 8 reveals Harmony Cobel’s traumatic upbringing but we want to know more about her, other than the fact that she invented the severance process. There’s also Lumon CEO Jame Eagan’s relationship with her daughter Helena and her innie Helly that requires more exploring as it seems that he wants something from both. The goat people must also be addressed since Lumon’s intention to make them care about goats, which will inevitably be sacrificed, is still unknown. Finally, we have Irving, who left Kier on a train in Episode 9. Will he be back?

Talking about his experience during the press release, Ben Stiller stated, “Making Severance has been one of the most creatively exciting experiences I’ve ever been a part of…While I have no memory of this, I’m told making Season 3 will be equally enjoyable, though any recollection of these future events will be forever and irrevocably wiped from my memory as well.”

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said: “What Ben, Dan, Adam and the talented cast and crew behind Severance have brought to the screen is undeniable magic. We’re so proud to be the home for this brilliant series and look forward to audiences experiencing what’s in store for Season 3.”

Returning cast members most likely include Adam Scott as Mark Scout, Britt Lower as Helena Eagan/Helly Riggs, Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel, John Turturro as Irving Bailiff, Zach Cherry as Dylan George, Dichen Lachman as Gemma Scout/Ms. Casey, Michael Siberry as Jame Eagan, and Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman. John Turturro will hopefully be back as Irving Bailiff.

The first two seasons of ‘Severance’ were filmed majorly in New York. So we can expect the third season to also be shot there. Recent high-profile projects that used the region as their backdrop include ‘It Ends with Us’ and ‘A Quiet Place: Day One.’

