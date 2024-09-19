Shaneah Jenkins: Where is Shayanna Jenkins’ Sister Now?

When semi-professional football player Odin Leonardo John Lloyd was found shot to death in an industrial park back in June 2013, it honestly left the entire nation shaken to the core. That’s because, as explored in FX’s ‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez,’ it soon came to light that his close friend and NFL tight end Aaron Hernandez was behind his heinous murder. What’s even more imperative to note is the fact Odin was also Aaron’s fiancée’s sister’s boyfriend — he and Shaneah Jenkins were reportedly really serious/head over heels in love back then.

Odin’s Killing Led the Jenkins Sisters To Become Estranged

It was reportedly back when Shaneah was majoring in criminology at Central Connecticut State University and working a few odd jobs to make ends meet that she first came across Odin in a hotel. It was 2012, and neither of them could have ever imagined their chance encounter would soon lead to a full-fledged relationship, one that both Shayanna and Aaron also seemed happy about. In fact, the sisters were so close that when the news of Odin’s demise broke, Shaneah actually lived with Shayanna and Aaron to deal with the grief, with the latter even promising her he would help her catch their beloved’s killer.

Little did Shaneah know it was Aaron himself who was responsible, so even though it was hard for her to believe, she couldn’t stick by him after he was arrested and charged. Shayanna, on the other hand, was his most ardent supporter in every sense of the term, which led to a lot of tension between the two sisters and them to eventually become estranged. In fact, when Aaron stood trial for murder, the former was sitting beside Odin’s family behind the prosecutors while Shayanna was showing her support by sitting behind Aaraon’s defense team.

Saneah had actually gotten so close to the Lloyd’s in the time she and Odin were together that she was the one to inform some of his loved ones of his murder. Moreover, his sister had her saved as “Shaneah — My Little Part of Odin” on her phone, and she was sitting hand in hand with his mother when Aaron’s guilty verdict was announced. It’s honestly unclear whether the sisters communicated in the ensuing years or even after the athlete was found dead in his prison cell in 2017, yet it’s evident that their relationship is definitely not what it once used to be despite them being merely two years apart.

Shaneah Jenkins Has Since Moved Forward in Life

According to reports, it was back when Shaneah was just a little girl in middle school that she developed a passion for justice and realized she wanted to pursue a career as a lawyer. However, owing to some financial constraints, she had to take a bit of a gap after graduating from high school before she could even think about following her dreams in the way she desired. Nevertheless, this Bristol, Connecticut native worked hard and did whatever was necessary to earn her license as well as pass the bar exam in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island in 2017 – the year Aaron passed away.

Shortly after, though, taking from her own experiences, Shaneah realized her calling was not doing civil litigation for big banks and corporations but serving the nation as a criminal prosecutor. Therefore, she decided to relocate from Boston to Atlanta, Georgia, where she again went through the entire process and worked around the clock for years until she was able to make a name for herself. In fact, by the time 2019 rolled around, she was an Assistant District Attorney at the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

However, as time passed by and Shaneah gained more experience, she realized that while she did like her job, her true passion was for helping people, making her fall back to civil litigation yet on an individual/personal level. And so, for the past couple of years, that’s precisely what she has been specializing in at The Fairell Firm, a family law firm in Atlanta, Georgia, as an Associate Attorney, where she has genuinely been thriving. As for her personal life, unfortunately, not much is known about the same since she prefers to lead a very quiet life well away from the limelight these days.

