Where Was Lifetime’s She Inherited Danger Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Peter Foldy, Lifetime’s ‘She Inherited Danger,’ AKA ‘Help Wanted,’ is a thriller movie about a young woman named Carly. After her grandfather passes away, Carly inherits a well-known theatre and decides to sell the place. She soon has a change of heart and gets ready to reopen the landmark property. However, her plans do not go the way she had imagined, and her life takes a dangerous turn.

With a talented set of actors who bring the characters to life, the film has gained much praise from the public. While many fans enjoyed the captivating nature of the film, others were quite enchanted with its visual aspect. Having the perfect backdrops are essential for a story’s continuity and the Lifetime thriller delivers the same! Naturally, viewers are eager to know just where the movie was shot, and we have the answers you need!

She Inherited Danger Filming Locations

‘She Inherited Danger’ was filmed in Shawnee, Oklahoma, under the name ‘Help Wanted.’ The principal photography of the movie took place in July 2021 under the cinematography of Samuel Calvin. Let’s explore the filming location in a bit more detail.

Shawnee, Oklahoma

The primary production of ‘She Inherited Danger’ took place in the city of Shawnee, Oklahoma. The filmmakers made use of many recognizable landmarks within the area as backdrops. This includes Ritz, a concert hall located at 10 West Main Street in Shawnee. Given that the Lifetime movie revolves around an inherited theatre, it seems that the iconic hall was used as a setting for the scenes depicting the property that Carly inherited.

Another well-known landmark of Shawnee that can be seen in the film is the restaurant known as Hamburger King. Scenes were shot both inside and outside the diner, with actors Conner Floyd and Nancy Harding essaying the roles of Blake and Diane, respectively. The cast and crew apparently also set up shop near Avenue 100 in Shawnee. Throughout the filming process, the actors seemingly had a great time and enjoyed making the movie. Nancy especially seemed delighted to be able to play the role of a matchmaker as a small-town waitress.

The city of Shawnee serves as the county seat of Pottawatomie County and is the principal location of the Shawnee Micropolitan Statistical Area. Established after the American Civil War, Shawnee has a rich history and culture, which can be explored through various museums in the area. Given the impressive facilities in the area, the city has been utilized by many filmmakers. Over the years, Shawnee has hosted the production of projects like ‘Yellow’ and ‘The Joneses.’

She Inherited Danger Cast

Actress Sarah Fisher takes up the role of Carly in ‘She Inherited Danger.’ The actress is well-known for her work in ‘Sorority Sister Killer‘ and ‘A Baby at any Cost.’ The talented Conner Floyd acts as Blake in the Lifetime thriller and can also be seen in ‘The Young and the Restless’ and ‘Stolen in Her Sleep.’ The movie also stars Robert Peters as Detective Gouviea, Nancy Harding as Diane, Tiffany Montgomery as Marina, and Preston Ward as James. Other appearances include Justin France as Eric, David Dittmeier as Louis Maldonado, Mischa Hutchings as Tammy, Kenney Selvey as Sam, and Kimberly Manning as Detective Jackson.

