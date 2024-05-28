Liked Act Your Age? 10 Similar Shows to Watch

Created by Alyson Fouse, ‘Act Your Age’ introduces us to Bernadette, Keisha, and Angela as the three friends reunite to celebrate Bernadette’s monumental career achievement. However, Keisha and Angela soon discover that Bernadette is planning a rash marriage with a man they don’t know. Convincing her to cancel her abrupt decision, the two decide to move in with Bernadette, and the trio face their daily ups and downs together. The 2023 sitcom weaves the daily lives of its protagonists with punchy humor, eccentric characters, and heartfelt moments of friendship. Here is a carefully curated list of shows like ‘Act Your Age’ that may pique your interest.

10. Sistas (2019-)

‘Sistas’ follows Andi, Karen, Sabrina, and Danni, women coming from different backgrounds but united in their romantic struggles. Created by Tyler Perry, the show explores the ups and downs of this tightly-knit group of women. As they navigate their careers, the advances of men, and the dynamics of family, the women support one another in celebration and tribulation. With intriguing storylines, including the clash of love and professionalism, friendship, and family, ‘Sistas’ will likely appeal to those who liked the extreme drama of ‘Act Your Age’ with elements of comedy shining through as well. The storylines largely revolve around the romances of their characters, often involving a slew of complications.

9. Cashmere Mafia (2008)

Created by Kevin Wade, ‘Cashmere Mafia’ follows the lives of four ambitious and successful women in New York City as they deal with the complications of their careers and personal lives. Mia, Juliet, Zoe, and Caitlin are close friends who rely on each other for support and advice as they face various challenges in the male-dominated corporate world. Set against the backdrop of Manhattan’s elite social scene, the series delves into themes of friendship, ambition, rivalry, and romance. Fans of ‘Act Your Age’ will likely be drawn to the show’s blend of drama, humor, and glamor as the women juggle demanding careers, complicated relationships, and family obligations. It paints a compelling picture of modern womanhood in the fast-paced world of high-powered executives.

8. Twenties (2020-2021)

From the creative mind of Lena Waithe, ‘Twenties’ introduces us to Hattie, a queer African American woman, and her two friends sharing trials and triumphs against the backdrop of Los Angeles. Hattie hopes to become a successful screenwriter and tackles her challenges of work and relationships with a bounce in her step and a song on her lips. Despite the age gap between the protagonists of ‘Act Your Age,’ and ‘Twenties,’ they all have an unwavering flair for life, style, and laughter. Both stories provide insights into the day-to-day struggles of each group with a refreshing sense of humor and relatability.

7. Lipstick Jungle (2008-2009)

Crafted by DeAnn Heline and Eileen Heisler, ‘Lipstick Jungle’ centers on three women touted to be in New York City’s 50 most powerful women. Based on the novel by Candace Bushnell, the story follows the three successful friends with unique personalities. Wendy (Brook Shields), is a high-powered movie executive who is infallible in her work but struggles to balance it with family. Nico is the confident editor-in-chief of a prestigious fashion magazine who longs for her husband to give her the attention she deserves. Victory is a highly ambitious fashion designer facing a slump in her career for the first time.

Set against the backdrop of Manhattan’s glamorous and cutthroat business world, the show will appeal to fans of the genre as it explores themes of female empowerment, ambition, friendship, and self-discovery. As the protagonists confront their challenges together, there are plenty of comedic moments throughout to make for an easy watch.

6. Good Girls (2018-2021)

‘Good Girls’ is a hilarious show about three suburban mothers who break bad after finding themselves in a desperate situation. Faced with mounting debts and struggling to make ends meet, Beth, Annie, and Ruby decide to take matters into their own hands and rob a supermarket. However, their simple plan quickly spirals out of control when they inadvertently become entangled with a dangerous criminal underworld.

As they navigate the complexities of their newfound criminal lifestyle, the three women must confront their own moral dilemmas, all while trying to protect their families and keep their illegal activities hidden from their loved ones. Created by Jenna Bans with a mix of dark humor and suspenseful twists, ‘Good Girls’ offers a gripping exploration of female empowerment like in ‘Like Act Your Age,’ but with flavors of crime and danger.

5. Run the World (2021-2023)

Helmed by Leigh Davenport, ‘Run the World’ is a show much like ‘Act Your Age’ when it comes to telling stories of sisterhood, love, and self-discovery. Set in New York City, The show follows the ambitious Renee, Whitney, Ella, and Sondi as they focus on personal growth, ambition, and relationships. Like Alyson Fouse’s show, ‘Run the World’ follows a circle of strong, independent Black women with a focus on dating, romance, and their inherent complications. The characters all have their branching stories of tension with exes, hot new prospects, and unexpected encounters, which are all snappily discussed during their girls’ nights.

4. Queens (2021-2022)

Once part of a famous 90s hip-hop girls’ group, Nasty Girlz, Brianna, Jill, Valeria, and Naomi have gone their separate ways and haven’t kept in touch. When the opportunity to perform at the biggest Black award show comes their way, the Nasty Girlz reunite for a dazzling comeback. The women have to first work through their past grievances and rediscover the magic that initially brought them together. Created by Zahir McGhee, ‘Queens’ sees old friends reuniting and, much like the characters of ‘Act Your Age,’ proving that age is just a number.

3. Workin’ Moms (2017-2023)

Developed by Catherine Reitman, ‘Workin’ Moms’ revolves around the lives of four working mothers — Kate, Anne, Frankie, and Jenny — as they navigate the challenges of balancing their careers with motherhood. The series explores the highs and lows of modern parenthood, from breastfeeding mishaps to career aspirations and strained relationships. The show starts off with all four friends becoming mothers only a few months apart and going on maternity leave as they learn to nurture their babies, often together. Soon, they have to return to work and achieve the seemingly impossible task of being sharp professionals, caring mothers, and loving wives.

Each episode delves into their comical struggles and exacerbations with managing these core elements of their life. Like the women in ‘Act Your Age,’ the new moms are uninhibited in their expression and find comfort in each others’ company, sharing their various experiences. The show is lauded for its candid and humorous portrayal of the joys and frustrations of contemporary motherhood.

2. Harlem (2021-)

Created by Tracy Oliver, ‘Harlem’ introduces us to a gang of university friends who reunite in the bustling city of Harlem. The quartet comes together as they chase dreams, have flings, enter new relationships, and face challenges at work. The lighthearted drama captivates with its vibrant settings, varied characters, and slightly over-the-top moments, which lend themselves to its absurdist sense of humor. Both ‘Act Your Age’ and ‘Harlem’ offer relatable characters for their respective demographics while being generally well-produced and adeptly scripted. Much like in the former, the protagonists of the latter show display a youthful zeal despite their age.

1. First Wives Club (2019-)

Crafted by Tracy Oliver and Karen Rosenfelt, ‘First Wives Club’ is a modern retelling of Hugh Wilson’s classic film of the same name. The series follows three women, Bree, Hazel, and Ari, who reunite after their marriages crumble, rediscovering the strength within their sisterhood. As the three lean on each other in their new life post-divorce, they find themselves on a journey of self-discovery, reclaiming their independence and pursuing their dreams. Like in ‘Act Your Age,’ each character brings a unique perspective to the table, from Bree’s unwavering determination to Hazel’s sharp wit and Ari’s sophisticated charm. Both shows have plenty of humor, heart, and a touch of sass in their celebration of female friendships.

