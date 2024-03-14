Liked Bandidos? Explore 8 Similar Bingeworthy Shows

Netflix’s ‘Bandidos’ is a gripping Mexican series crafted by the creative mind of Pablo Tébar. Starring Alfonso Dosal as Miguel and Ester Expósito as Lili, the show follows the duo on a thrilling quest to retrieve a hidden treasure from a sunken Spanish galleon off Mexico’s Atlantic coast, lost during the War of Independence. The ensemble cast, including Juan Pablo Medina, Mabel Cadena, Nicolás Furtado, Andrés Baida, Andrea Chaparro, Juan Pablo Fuentes, and Bruno Bichir, adds depth to the narrative. As Miguel and Lili enlist the help of a band of outlaws for an ambitious underwater heist, the plot unfolds into a riveting tale of intrigue, alliances, and unexpected challenges, revealing that they are not alone in their pursuit of the long-forgotten treasure. If you enjoyed the thrilling mix of adventure and intrigue, here are 8 shows like ‘Bandidos’ that are worth exploring.

8. Relic Hunter (1999-2002)

Created by Gil Grant, ‘Relic Hunter’ is an adventurous TV series starring Tia Carrere in the lead role of Sydney Fox. As an archeology professor and relic hunter, Sydney travels the globe to recover rare artifacts. Similarly to ‘Bandidos,’ the show combines thrilling quests with historical intrigue. While ‘Bandidos’ follows Miguel and Lilí in pursuit of a sunken treasure, ‘Relic Hunter’ features Sydney’s globe-trotting exploits, often teaming up with Nigel Bailey (Christien Anholt). Both series blend action, camaraderie, and treasure hunting, providing audiences with an exciting mix of historical mysteries and daring adventures, making them ideal choices for fans of the genre.

7. The Lost Tomb (2015-)

Embark on a thrilling adventure with ‘The Lost Tomb,’ a Chinese series adapted from the popular online novel series ‘Daomu Biji.’ Written by Bai Yicong, the show follows the daring journey of a group of archeologists led by Wu Xie (Li Yifeng) as they explore ancient tombs, face supernatural challenges, and uncover hidden treasures. In a departure from ‘Bandidos,’ ‘The Lost Tomb’ introduces a unique blend of Chinese mythology and contemporary archeology, adding a supernatural twist to the quest for historical relics. The series captivates viewers with its rich storytelling, engaging characters, and a perfect fusion of history and fantasy, offering a fresh perspective on the treasure-hunting genre.

6. Hooten & the Lady (2016-2017)

Join the globetrotting escapades in ‘Hooten & the Lady,’ a British adventure series created by Tony Jordan. Starring Michael Landes as maverick adventurer Hooten and Ophelia Lovibond as historical expert Lady Alexandra, the show takes viewers on a wild ride across exotic locations as they hunt for legendary artifacts. Differing from ‘Bandidos,’ ‘Hooten & the Lady’ pairs a charming rogue with a sophisticated historian, combining their expertise and contrasting personalities to navigate perilous quests. The series blends action, humor, and historical intrigue, making it a delightful watch for those craving a mix of adventure and camaraderie akin to the ‘Bandidos’ experience.

5. Lupin (2021-)

Step into the world of ‘Lupin,’ a French crime drama created by George Kay and François Uzan. Starring Omar Sy as Assane Diop, the series puts a modern twist on the classic character Arsène Lupin as he seeks revenge for his father’s unjust treatment. Diverging from the underwater heist of ‘Bandidos,’ ‘Lupin’ enthralls audiences with its clever heists, intricate schemes, and a charismatic lead. Assane’s quest for justice, fueled by his mastery of disguise and intellect, offers a sophisticated take on the adventure genre. With its intricate plots and stylish execution, ‘Lupin’ provides a strong alternative for those drawn to the strategic elements of ‘Bandidos.’

4. Leverage (2008-2012)

Fans of ‘Bandidos’ would enjoy exploring the landscape of ‘Leverage,’ which is an intricately woven American crime drama born from the imaginative collaboration of Chris Downey and John Rogers. Starring Timothy Hutton as Nathan Ford, the series follows a team of skilled con artists, hackers, and thieves who use their expertise to seek justice for the exploited and wronged. Differing from the underwater pursuits of ‘Bandidos,’ ‘Leverage’ incorporates a Robin Hood-esque element, where the protagonists leverage their skills to take down powerful individuals. With a focus on intricate cons, witty banter, and a sense of justice, ‘Leverage’ offers a captivating alternative for those intrigued by the clever heists and moral undertones seen in ‘Bandidos.’

3. Outer Banks (2020-)

Both ‘Outer Banks‘ and ‘Bandidos’ share a common thread of treasure hunting and high-stakes adventures. In ‘Outer Banks,’ created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke, a group of friends known as the Pogues discovers a hidden treasure map that leads them to a legendary shipwreck. As they navigate the treacherous waters off the Outer Banks of North Carolina, they encounter rival groups and unforeseen challenges, mirroring the pursuit of forgotten treasure in ‘Bandidos.’ With a mix of suspense, camaraderie, and unexpected twists, both series captivate audiences with their quest for buried riches and the exploration of historical mysteries.

2. National Treasure: Edge of History (2022)

Immerse yourself in the realm of ‘National Treasure: Edge of History,’ an engrossing Disney+ action-adventure series that serves as a seamless continuation of the beloved film franchise. Headlined by Lisette Olivera and Catherine Zeta-Jones, the show follows Jess Valenzuela, a tenacious 20-year-old Dreamer, on a quest to unravel her family’s enigmatic past. Much like ‘Bandidos,’ this series seamlessly weaves historical intrigue with adventure as Jess, accompanied by her friends, embarks on a journey to reclaim long-lost treasures. The parallel pursuits of submerged riches in ‘Bandidos’ and historical artifacts in ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ make both narratives enthralling for enthusiasts of historical mysteries and treasure-hunting escapades.

1. La Fortuna (2021)

Dive into the treasure-laden world of ‘La Fortuna,’ a Spanish series that shares the captivating allure of ‘Bandidos’ through its exploration of historical riches. Under the guidance of Alejandro Amenábar, Álvaro Mel and Stanley Tucci lead an unexpected alliance in the pursuit of a sunken Spanish galleon filled with gold. If you loved the theme of the underwater heist in ‘Bandidos,’ you would thoroughly relish how ‘La Fortuna’ weaves a nuanced narrative that blends history, suspense, and modern challenges. With a globally diverse cast and a tapestry of storytelling that transcends eras, this show beckons to adventurers seeking a thrilling fusion of cultural intrigue and treasure-hunting excitement.

