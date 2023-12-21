8 Shows Like Battlestar Galactica You Cannot Miss

In the realm of science fiction, ‘Battlestar Galactica,’ initially conceived by Glen A. Larson in 1978 and later reimagined by Ronald D. Moore in 2004, stands as a testament to the genre’s capacity for profound storytelling. Set in a distant galaxy, the series follows the Twelve Colonies, the last bastion of humanity, as they confront the relentless threat of the Cylons, humanoid robots bent on their destruction. Led by the stalwart Commander William Adama, brilliantly portrayed by Edward James Olmos, the survivors embark on a harrowing journey aboard the Battlestar Galactica, aiming to find sanctuary on the elusive planet Earth. The show’s narrative intricacies, complex characters, and exploration of existential themes set it apart, making ‘Battlestar Galactica’ a hallmark in the realm of science fiction television.

The stellar cast, including Mary McDonnell as President Laura Roslin, Jamie Bamber as Captain Lee “Apollo” Adama, and Katee Sackhoff as the indomitable Kara “Starbuck” Thrace, breathes life into the multifaceted characters navigating the moral quagmire of survival. With its deft blend of political intrigue, ethical quandaries, and intense space battles, the series not only captivates viewers with its suspenseful plot but also delves into the human condition and the consequences of warfare. ‘Battlestar Galactica’ has etched its place in television history as a groundbreaking and influential work that transcends the confines of its genre. Here are shows like ‘Battlestar Galactica’ you should check out.

8. Stargate SG-1 (1997–2007)

‘Stargate SG-1,’ created by Brad Wright and Jonathan Glassner, follows Colonel Jack O’Neill and his team as they use an ancient Stargate to explore distant worlds and protect Earth from extraterrestrial threats. With a dynamic cast led by Richard Dean Anderson, the series blends action and humor, earning a dedicated fan base. Tying into the genre, ‘Stargate SG-1’ resonates with ‘Battlestar Galactica’ through its exploration of space, encounters with advanced civilizations, and the resilience of humanity. While ‘Battlestar Galactica’ dives into the consequences of artificial intelligence, ‘Stargate SG-1’ focuses on the exploration of ancient technologies, creating a captivating blend of adventure and science fiction for enthusiasts.

7. The Expanse (2015-2022)

‘The Expanse,’ based on James S.A. Corey’s book series, is a gripping sci-fi drama that unfolds in a colonized solar system on the brink of war. With a cast including Thomas Jane, Steven Strait, and Dominique Tipper, the series explores political tensions, conspiracy, and the struggle for survival in a future where Earth, Mars, and the Belt vie for power. Created by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, ‘The Expanse’ is praised for its complex characters and realistic portrayal of space travel. In parallel to ‘Battlestar Galactica,’ ‘The Expanse’ taps into the intricate dynamics of humanity facing existential threats in the vastness of space, offering a strong narrative for fans of thought-provoking sci-fi.

6. Babylon 5 (1994–1998)

‘Babylon 5,’ crafted by J. Michael Straczynski, is a groundbreaking space opera unfolding on the diplomatic hub of Babylon 5. With Bruce Boxleitner as Captain Sheridan and Mira Furlan as Ambassador Delenn, the series weaves political intrigue, interstellar conflicts, and cosmic mysteries. Creator Straczynski’s visionary storytelling and the show’s serialized format set new standards for television narrative complexity. Echoing ‘Battlestar Galactica,’ ‘Babylon 5’ highlights the complexities of diplomacy, morality, and existential threats in the vastness of space, elevating both series beyond typical sci-fi fare through their profound character development and intricate plots.

5. Firefly (2002)

Step aboard ‘Firefly,’ Joss Whedon’s cosmic carnival, where Captain Malcolm Reynolds (Nathan Fillion) and his motley crew navigate the wild frontier of space. Picture a space-western with a rebel heart, where humor and camaraderie defy the gravity of their circumstances. Unlike the weighty drama of ‘Battlestar Galactica,’ ‘Firefly’ takes us on a rollicking ride through the ‘Verse. Both series, though tonally distinct, share a cosmic kinship—weaving tales of eclectic characters against the canvas of expansive galaxies. In ‘Firefly,’ the charm lies in its space cowboy swagger, proving that in the vastness of the cosmos, a band of misfits can steal your heart faster than a spaceship in hyperdrive.

4. Dark Matter (2015-2017)

For fans of ‘Battlestar Galactica,’ ‘Dark Matter’ offers an encapsulating watch with its thematic resonance and gripping storytelling. Created by Joseph Mallozzi and Paul Mullie, ‘Dark Matter’ shows a crew of amnesiac individuals aboard a spaceship, discovering their criminal pasts and confronting moral dilemmas. The series, akin to ‘Battlestar Galactica,’ intricately explores identity, morality, and the consequences of human choices within the framework of a spacefaring narrative. Featuring a diverse cast, including Melissa O’Neil and Marc Bendavid, ‘Dark Matter’ provides a mix of mystery, action, and character-driven drama, making it an engaging choice for those captivated by ‘Battlestar Galactica.’

3. Killjoys (2015-2019)

‘Killjoys,’ a brainchild of the imaginative Michelle Lovretta, catapults us into the Quad, a stellar hotspot where the intrepid trio of bounty hunters—Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen), John (Aaron Ashmore), and D’avin (Luke Macfarlane)—kick interplanetary butt. Picture this: a dash of humor, a sprinkle of action, and a trio of dynamic protagonists cruising through space. It’s the antithesis of ‘Battlestar Galactica’s’ brooding intensity, opting instead for a cosmic joyride. Yet, in the vast expanse of the sci-fi genre, both series share a cosmic DNA—unraveling intricate character webs against the backdrop of expansive and politically charged universes. ‘Killjoys’ proves that space adventures can be both thrilling and laugh-out-loud fun.

2. Andromeda (2000-2005)

For enthusiasts of ‘Battlestar Galactica,’ ‘Andromeda’ beckons with a different flavor of spacefaring escapades. Created by Gene Roddenberry and developed by Robert Hewitt Wolfe, ‘Andromeda’ propels Captain Dylan Hunt (Kevin Sorbo) and his eclectic crew through a galaxy in chaos. What sets it apart is its embrace of high-concept sci-fi concepts, grand space opera aesthetics, and a more optimistic tone compared to the darker undertones of ‘Battlestar Galactica.’ The series, blending action and philosophy, offers a space odyssey rooted in classical mythology. For fans seeking a cosmic journey with a touch of Roddenberry’s vision, ‘Andromeda’ promises an adventurous ride through the cosmos.

1. Farscape (1999-2003)

For Battlestar Galactica enthusiasts craving a wilder ride through the cosmos, ‘Farscape‘ beckons as a must-watch odyssey. Created by Rockne S. O’Bannon, ‘Farscape’ is a collision of intergalactic chaos and puppetry genius, courtesy of Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. John Crichton, played by Ben Browder, an astronaut flung into a distant galaxy, joins a crew of bizarre aliens aboard the living ship Moya. What sets ‘Farscape’ apart is its unbridled imagination, jaw-dropping alien species, and character-driven chaos. In this cosmic carnival, moral shades of gray dance amidst mind-bending science fiction. Buckle up for an unpredictable voyage, where camaraderie and cosmic absurdity reign supreme.

