8 Shows Like Farscape You Must See

Conceived by the imaginative mind of Rockne S. O’Bannon, ‘Farscape‘ emerges as a remarkable TV series that unveils a captivating blend of creativity and science fiction. Within its vibrant world, a captivating array of characters take center stage, their stories intertwining as they seek refuge from a dominating military force known as the Peacekeepers.

Our protagonists find solace aboard the awe-inspiring Moya, an expansive bio-mechanical vessel that pulsates with life, becoming not just a ship but a living, breathing entity in itself. The show might have ended, but you can keep your quest for space-centered adventures alive with these recommendations. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Farscape’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. The Expanse (2015-2022)

Developed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, ‘The Expanse‘ is one of the modern sci-fi marvels. It finds its roots in the series of eponymous novels penned by James S. A. Corey. This show unfolds within a futuristic era, where human civilization has successfully extended its reach to inhabit the entirety of the Solar System. Drenched in intricate cosmic politics and the fight for survival amidst the vastness of space, ‘The Expanse’ bears a striking resemblance to the essence of ‘Farscape’.

7. Killjoys (2015-2019)

Conceived by Michelle Lovretta, ‘Killjoys‘ tracks the exploits of Dutch, John, and D’avin, a trio of rugged bounty hunters employed by the Reclamation Apprehension Coalition (RAC) in the Quad—a four-planet-and-moon system. Assigned to capture individuals or assets, RAC Agents wield significant authority, remaining impartial in conflicts and detached from affiliations. As their histories resurface, the trio must strive to safeguard themselves and their allies amidst life-threatening challenges. Sharing the backdrop of space-centric adventures, the apple of ‘Killjoy’ has not fallen far from the tree of ‘Farscape.’

6. Dark Matter (2015-2017)

‘Dark Matter‘ is a science fiction series devised by Joseph Mallozzi and Paul Mullie. On the starship Raza, individuals emerge from stasis pods without recollections of their past. Naming themselves One through Six in stasis order, they embark on a quest to unearth their lost identities and unravel the mysteries surrounding their forgotten lives. Accompanying them is an android with a wireless neural link to the ship, resembling a female entity. ‘Dark Matter’ and ‘Farscape’ both dig into the journeys of disparate characters thrown together in space, grappling with lost memories and unpredictable alliances while navigating the complexities of interstellar realms.

5. Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009)

‘Battlestar Galactica’ (BSG) stands as a military science fiction TV series within the ‘Battlestar Galactica’ franchise, developed by Ronald D. Moore. The narrative unfolds within a remote star system, where humanity inhabits a cluster of planets called the Twelve Colonies of Kobol. These Colonies had previously engaged in conflict with their self-made android race, referred to as the Cylons. Unfamiliar galaxies, grappling with survival, complex alliances, and the quest for identity amidst interstellar conflicts, the series shares a plethora of glaring similarities with ‘Farscape.’

4. Andromeda (2000-2005)

‘Andromeda’ unfolds as a space opera TV series, crafted from unused concepts of Gene Roddenberry and brought to life by Robert Hewitt Wolfe. Set millennia ahead, the Systems Commonwealth, a constitutional monarchy rooted in the remote star system Tarn-Vedra, encompasses humanity. The narrative revolves around the Commonwealth’s conflict with the Magog, a belligerent humanoid species sporting bat-like visages. ‘Andromeda’ and ‘Farscape’ share commonalities in their exploration of space, diverse alien species, and the challenges faced by their respective crews as they navigate intricate political landscapes, form alliances, and strive to find their place and purpose in the cosmos.

3. Babylon 5 (1994-1998)

The brainchild of writer and producer J. Michael Straczynski, ‘Babylon 5’ is a cult-classic space opera TV series. The show chronicles the experiences of human military personnel and alien envoys stationed on the space station named Babylon 5. Constructed in the aftermath of significant inter-species conflicts, the station serves as a neutral hub for galactic diplomacy and commerce. ‘Babylon 5’ and ‘Farscape’ share a cosmic kinship, delving deep into the interplay of varied extraterrestrial societies, convoluted political webs, and individual journeys through the galactic expanse, weaving tales of alliances, clashes, and quests for meaning and existence.

2. Stargate SG-1 (1997-2007)

‘Stargate SG-1,’ a military science fiction series by Brad Wright and Jonathan Glassner, stemming from the 1994 sci-fi movie ‘Stargate‘ by Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich. Set a year after the film’s events, the narrative follows the discovery that the Stargate, an ancient alien device, can access a vast network of similar devices across planets and space.

Centered around SG-1, an elite special operations team of the United States Air Force, the series revolves around their galactic exploration and defense against formidable extraterrestrial adversaries like the Goa’uld, Replicators, and Ori. Akin to ‘Farscape’, ‘Stargate SG-1‘ immerses audiences in richly diverse galactic landscapes, where characters navigate intricate relationships while confronting the unknown.

1. Firefly (2002)

“Firefly” stands as a space Western drama series conceived by writer and director Joss Whedon. Set in the year 2517, after humans have ventured into a new star system, the narrative traces the escapades of Serenity, a “Firefly-class” spaceship, and its renegade crew. The ensemble cast embodies nine characters residing on Serenity, encapsulating Whedon’s vision of “nine people gazing into the depths of space, each perceiving nine distinct things.” ‘Firefly’ and ‘Farscape’ share a cosmic kinship, thrusting viewers into ragtag crews soaring through uncharted galaxies, where alliances spark and blend amidst a backdrop of eccentric alien encounters and the symphony of stars.

