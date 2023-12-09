Liked Culprits? You Will Also Love These 8 Heist Shows

Dive into the gripping world of ‘Culprits,’ a British heist television series masterfully crafted by J Blakeson. Following a daring heist, the once-cohesive crew disperses, only to find themselves ensnared in a deadly game of survival as a mysterious killer hunts them down, one by one. This crime thriller, seamlessly blending elements of heist drama, unfolds the aftermath of a high-stakes robbery. Adapted from ‘Culprits: The Heist Was Just the Beginning,’ edited by Richard Brewer and Gary Phillips, the show delivers intense suspense, unexpected twists, and a relentless pursuit that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Here are 8 shows similar to ‘Culprits’ that deserve your attention.

8. Animal Kingdom (2016-2022)

‘Animal Kingdom,’ created by Jonathan Lisco, takes viewers into the gritty world of a crime family led by the matriarch, Smurf Cody (played by Ellen Barkin). The series follows the aftermath of various heists carried out by the family, exploring the internal conflicts and external threats they face. With a stellar cast including Shawn Hatosy, Finn Cole, and Scott Speedman, ‘Animal Kingdom’ showcases the complex dynamics within the Cody family as they navigate the fallout of their criminal pursuits. In a thematic parallel to ‘Culprits,’ both shows jump into the repercussions of high-stakes heists, unraveling the intricate web of relationships, loyalties, and betrayals that define the aftermath of a life of crime.

7. Daylight Robbery (1999-2000)

In the vein of ‘Culprits,’ ‘Daylight Robbery,’ a British crime drama series, takes an unexpected twist as four Essex housewives, played by Michelle Collins, Lesley Sharp, Geraldine Somerville, and Emily Woof, transition from struggling with personal and domestic issues to embarking on a life of crime. The narrative unfolds as their daring heists escalate, reminiscent of the tension in ‘Culprits.’ The women’s luck takes a dark turn when a bank raid goes awry, and their loot is lost in a fiery arson attack on Kathy’s home. Pursued by Detective Inspector Finch, portrayed by John Salthouse, the series explores the consequences of their criminal endeavors, echoing the intense aftermath thematic of ‘Culprits.’ The second series adds an international dimension, as Kathy and Paula find themselves on the run in Miami, encountering new challenges and adversaries reminiscent of the complex narratives woven in ‘Culprits.’

6. Snatch (2017-2018)

Created by Alex De Rakoff, ‘Snatch’ shares thematic similarities with ‘Culprits’ as it navigates the world of crime and its aftermath. Inspired by the film of the same name, the series follows a group of young hustlers who stumble upon a truckload of stolen gold, thrusting them into a dangerous criminal underworld. Starring Rupert Grint, Luke Pasqualino, and Lucien Laviscount, the show combines elements of heist, betrayal, and dark humor. Much like ‘Culprits,’ ‘Snatch’ explores the intricacies of criminal pursuits, unraveling the consequences and complexities that unfold when a group of individuals becomes entangled in a world of illicit schemes and treacherous alliances.

5. The Great Heist (2020)

In ‘The Great Heist,’ created by Pablo González and Camilo Salazar Prince, the allure of a daring heist sets the stage for a thrilling narrative that echoes the themes found in ‘Culprits.’ This Colombian series revolves around the infamous 1994 robbery of the Bank of the Republic’s vault. Led by a group of thieves with distinct personalities, the show taps into the meticulous planning and execution of the heist, drawing viewers into a web of suspense, betrayal, and unforeseen consequences. Featuring characters facing moral dilemmas and intense law enforcement pursuit, ‘The Great Heist’ resonates with ‘Culprits’ in its exploration of the aftermath of high-stakes crimes and the human complexities that unfold in the wake of such audacious endeavors.

4. Marcella (2016-2021)

‘Marcella,’ a British crime series created by Hans Rosenfeldt, follows detective Marcella Backland (played by Anna Friel) as she investigates a series of crimes, including a heist involving her estranged husband. The show intricately weaves together the professional and personal struggles of its characters, exploring the aftermath of criminal activities. In a manner akin to ‘Culprits,’ ‘Marcella’ delves into the complex consequences and emotional toll that crime takes on individuals and their relationships. Both series, while distinct in their narratives, share a thematic resonance in their exploration of the aftermath of heists, offering viewers a captivating blend of crime, suspense, and personal drama.

3. Good Girls (2018-2021)

For aficionados of the intricate dance between crime, consequence, and unexpected humor depicted in ‘Culprits,’ ‘Good Girls‘ emerges as an equally enthralling watch. Created by Jenna Bans, the series thrusts three suburban mothers, played by Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman, into a life of crime as they decide to rob a local grocery store. Their journey through money laundering and criminal escapades, while laced with humor, mirrors the unpredictable twists of ‘Culprits.’ Both shows intricately explore the problems of navigating ethical boundaries while facing the unforeseen aftermath of illicit decisions, making ‘Good Girls’ a great choice for those who relish the unexpected blend of crime and suspense found in ‘Culprits.’

2. Lupin (2021-)

Enter the realm of ‘Lupin,’ a spellbinding heist series that intertwines the elegance of classic literature with the pulse-pounding thrill of modern crime. George Kay and François Uzan ingeniously craft the narrative, infusing life into the legacy of Arsène Lupin through the charismatic Omar Sy. As Assane Diop, Sy brings to life a captivating antihero, seamlessly blending intellect and charm in his quest for justice. ‘Lupin’ is a symphony of suspense, taking viewers on a rollercoaster ride through the intricate landscapes of Paris and the enigmatic mind of its protagonist. Now, connect the dots to ‘Culprits,’ and you’ll find a shared resonance in their exploration of the aftermath of high-stakes schemes, the allure of morally complex characters, and the magnetic pull of a well-executed heist. For those enamored by the artistry of ‘Culprits,’ ‘Lupin’ promises an equally enchanting dance between shadows and sophistication.

1. Kaleidoscope (2023-)

In the labyrinth of heist dramas, ‘Kaleidoscope‘ emerges as a riveting tale of orchestrated chaos. Crafted by Eric Garcia, this anthology series defies convention with its shuffled narrative, weaving the story of master thief Leo Pap (played by Giancarlo Esposito) and his crew as they embark on a high-stakes quest for a $7 billion haul. As betrayal and greed intertwine with their ambitious plans, ‘Kaleidoscope’ unfolds a mesmerizing mosaic of tension and intrigue. Parallel to the intricate dance depicted in ‘Culprits,’ this series promises a unique perspective on the repercussions of audacious endeavors, where loyalties blur, and the heist’s kaleidoscopic twists shape the destiny of its characters in unexpected ways.

Read More: Best Heist Movies on Netflix