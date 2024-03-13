Loved Girls5eva? 8 Similar Comedy Shows You’d Enjoy

‘Girls5eva‘ is a delightful comedy series crafted by creator Meredith Scardino premiering on Peacock in 2021, the show falls within the musical comedy genre, providing a nostalgic journey with a contemporary twist. The narrative unfolds around a ’90s one-hit-wonder girl group, reuniting after their hit song gets sampled by a young rapper. As Sara Bareilles embodies Dawn, Renée Elise Goldsberry portrays Wickie, Busy Philipps takes on the role of Summer, and Paula Pell captures Gloria.

The quartet navigates the challenges of reclaiming fame, delving into the complexities of reentering the music scene while managing their individual lives. ‘Girls5eva’ weaves humor, nostalgia, and infectious tunes, delivering a nuanced exploration of friendship, fame, and the ever-evolving music industry. If you liked themes of friendship, nostalgia, and the music industry, here are 8 shows like ‘Girls5eva’ that deserve your attention!

8. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017-2023)

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘ is a period comedy-drama that follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1950s housewife who pursues a career in stand-up comedy after her husband leaves her. Starring Rachel Brosnahan as Midge, the show explores themes of empowerment, friendship, and self-discovery against the backdrop of the vibrant New York City comedy scene. In parallel to ‘Girls5eva,’ this series captivates audiences with strong female leads navigating the challenges of pursuing unconventional dreams, blending humor, and highlighting the evolving dynamics of female friendships in the entertainment industry.

7. Flight of the Conchords (2007-2009)

Created by James Bobin, Jemaine Clement, and Bret McKenzie, ‘Flight of the Conchords’ is a musical comedy series following the misadventures of a New Zealand folk duo, Jemaine and Bret, as they attempt to make it in New York City. The show combines humor, quirky musical performances, and a unique narrative style. Drawing parallels with ‘Girls5eva,’ the series share a musical element and a comedic exploration of the entertainment industry. While ‘Girls5eva’ focuses on a ’90s girl group, ‘Flight of the Conchords’ brings humor to the struggles of a struggling musical act, creating a delightful blend of wit and musical charm in both shows.

6. Smash (2012-2013)

‘Smash,’ created by Theresa Rebeck, features an ensemble cast including Debra Messing, Katharine McPhee, Megan Hilty, Christian Borle, and Anjelica Huston. The series dives into the making of a Broadway musical, showcasing the trials and triumphs of its cast and crew as they navigate the competitive world of theater. In contrast to the comedic tone of ‘Girls5eva,’ ‘Smash’ offers a more dramatic portrayal of the entertainment industry. Despite the difference in tone, both shows share a common exploration of the music and performance realm, providing viewers with captivating insights into the pursuit of artistic success.

5. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (2020-2021)

Conceived by Austin Winsberg, ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ boasts a talented ensemble including Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, and Alex Newell. The series centers around Zoey Clarke, who gains the ability to hear people’s inner thoughts through musical numbers. This heartwarming show blends drama, humor, and musical elements as Zoey navigates her unique gift and its impact on her personal and professional life. Diverging from the comedic flair of ‘Girls5eva,’ ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ crafts a touching narrative that explores human connections and self-discovery through the lens of music, offering a distinctive yet emotionally resonant take on the entertainment world.

4. We Are Lady Parts (2021)

‘We Are Lady Parts,’ crafted by Nida Manzoor, introduces viewers to a diverse group of Muslim women forming a punk band in the city of London. The ensemble cast, featuring Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, and Faith Omole, delivers a fresh and bold narrative that celebrates female empowerment and cultural identity. In contrast to the nostalgia and music industry focus of ‘Girls5eva,’ ‘We Are Lady Parts’ offers a contemporary and edgy exploration of friendship, self-expression, and challenging societal norms. Both shows, while distinct in their settings and themes, share a common thread of female camaraderie and breaking barriers within the entertainment landscape.

3. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015-2019)

Both ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘ and ‘Girls5eva’ share a vibrant comedic energy and a focus on resilient female characters navigating life’s challenges. While ‘Girls5eva’ explores the music industry and friendship, ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ follows the titular character, Kimmy, as she adjusts to life in New York City after being rescued from a doomsday cult. Created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the series stars Ellie Kemper as Kimmy, along with a talented ensemble including Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, and Carol Kane. With its witty humor, quirky characters, and themes of empowerment, ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ offers a delightful and heartwarming viewing experience.

2. Perfect Harmony (2019)

‘Perfect Harmony’ and ‘Girls5eva’ share a comedic spirit and a thematic exploration of diverse characters forming a close-knit group. While ‘Girls5eva’ revolves around a ’90s girl group, ‘Perfect Harmony’ centers on an unlikely choir formed by a former Princeton music professor. Created by Lesley Wake Webster, the series boasts a talented cast including Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp, and Tymberlee Hill. In ‘Perfect Harmony,’ the characters navigate personal struggles, creating harmony both musically and in their lives. The show’s blend of humor, music, and heart mirrors ‘Girls5eva,’ offering an entertaining and uplifting portrayal of friendship and community in unexpected settings.

1. Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (2022)

‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin‘ offers fans of ‘Girls5eva’ a delightful crossover into the world of cappella music. While ‘Girls5eva’ explores the dynamics of a ’90s girl group, ‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ follows Bumper Allen, a character from the ‘Pitch Perfect’ film series, as he embarks on a new musical adventure in Berlin. Developed by Megan Amram and Elizabeth Banks, the special series features Adam DeVine reprising his role as Bumper, along with a talented ensemble. With its catchy musical performances, comedic moments, and themes of friendship and perseverance, ‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ provides an entertaining and must-watch experience for fans of ‘Girls5eva.’

