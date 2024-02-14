My Wife and Kids: 8 Similar Family Shows You Need to Watch

‘My Wife and Kids,’ under the creative direction of Don Reo and Damon Wayans, follows the adventures of the Kyle family. Michael Kyle (Damon Wayans) is a loving husband and father who often ends up causing hilarious predicaments as he tries to sail the challenging seas of family life. He puts his work on the back burner to focus more at home. His wife, Jay, pursues her career and brings her own blend of humor and warmth to the family dynamic.

Together with their children, the Kyles tackle everyday issues ranging from teenage drama to parenting dilemmas. The show’s comedic tone and relatable scenarios make for a thoroughly entertaining watch. Here are a few other shows like ‘My Wife and Kids’ that offer a humorous yet heartwarming look at the joys and struggles of family life.

8. Bless This Mess (2019-2020)

‘Bless This Mess,’ crafted by Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether, revolves around newlyweds Rio and Mike as they restart their lives in rural Nebraska. The couple decides to leave their hectic New York City lives behind and move to a ranch in Nebraska to live a simpler existence. However, their dream of idyllic country living quickly turns into a series of comedic misadventures as they encounter quirky neighbors, a dilapidated home, unreliable farm equipment, and the many hardships of rural life.

With the help of their neighbors, including the eccentric Rudy and his daughter Constance, Rio and Mike traverse the ups and downs of farm life. Just as Michael Kyle makes a major decision to lead a better family life, so too do Rio and Mike, and in both cases, hilarious everyday situations ensue as a result. Much like ‘My Wife and Kids,’ the show’s combination of humor and heartwarming moments makes it a delightful watch for those seeking lighthearted entertainment.

7. The Upshaws (2021-)

Created by Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes, ‘The Upshaws’ follows the life of Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), a working-class African American father in Indianapolis. Bennie struggles to balance his roles as a husband, father, and son while carrying out his everyday responsibilities. His wife, Regina, supports him despite their frequent disagreements. The couple’s three children add to the chaos with their own unique personalities and antics. Bennie’s relationship with his ex-wife, Lucretia, complicates matters further.

As the Upshaw family faces financial troubles, relationship drama, and entertaining mishaps, they rely on humor and love to overcome their obstacles and grow closer as a family. For those who would have liked to see a more middle-class and relatable setting for ‘My Wife and Kids,’ ‘The Upshaws’ provides it while resonating similar dynamics in the struggle of the father while modernizing the family’s interpersonal issues.

6. George Lopez (2002-2007)

‘George Lopez,’ created by George Lopez, Robert Borden, and Bruce Helford, is a sitcom revolving around the life of a Mexican-American man, George Lopez, as he grapples with trials of work, family, and relationships. George works at a Los Angeles airplane parts factory, where he deals with eccentric coworkers and a demanding boss. At home, he tries to maintain a balance between his loving wife, Angie, their two children, Carmen and Max, and his overbearing mother, Benny. Like ‘My Wife and Kids,’ ‘George Lopez’ highlights the comical interactions between family members, showcasing their love for each other despite occasional conflicts and misunderstandings.

5. Family Matters (1989-1998)

‘Family Matters,’ from the minds of William Bickley and Michael Warren, revolves around the Winslow family living in Chicago. The series primarily follows Carl Winslow, a police officer, and his family as they go about their everyday lives. Their household becomes livelier with the unexpected arrival of Steve Urkel, their nerdy neighbor, who often creates chaos with his quirky inventions and unrequited love for Laura, Carl’s daughter. Throughout the show, viewers witness the Winslow family’s heartwarming moments, comedic mishaps, and valuable life lessons.

Alongside the Winslows, recurring characters like Harriette, Carl’s wife, and their children, Eddie, Laura, and Judy, contribute to the show’s charming portrayal of family relationships. Similar to ‘My Wife and Kids,’ ‘Family Matters’ also centers around a close-knit family living in a suburban setting. Both shows feature strong patriarch figures in Carl Winslow and Michael Kyle, who often find themselves dealing with humorously tempestuous family situations.

4. Fresh Off the Boat (2015-2020)

‘Fresh Off the Boat,’ conceived by Nahnatchka Khan, follows the Huang family as they face the tribulations of immigrant life in America during the 1990s. The series is based on Eddie Huang’s memoir and narrates a humorous and touching tale of cultural assimilation, family dynamics, and the pursuit of the American dream. Set in Orlando, Florida, the show centers around young Eddie’s experiences as he comes to terms with his identity and clashes with his traditional parents.

Alongside Eddie are his parents, Louis and Jessica, his brothers Emery and Evan, and the colorful array of characters who populate their world. Both ‘My Wife and Kids’ and ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ highlight the experiences of children’s generational divide with parents. While ‘My Wife and Kids’ focuses on an African American family, ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ offers insight into the Asian American immigrant experience, providing a unique perspective on the challenges and triumphs of each community.

3. Black-ish (2014-2022)

Crafted by Kenya Barris, the ‘Black-ish’ is a sitcom that revolves around the hilarious world of the Johnson family, led by Andre and Rainbow Johnson. The series follows the upper-middle-class African American family living in a predominantly white neighborhood as they struggle to maintain their cultural identity. Andre, an advertising executive, is particularly concerned about raising his children in a predominantly white environment, doing whatever he can to keep them connected to their African American roots. ‘Black-ish’ shares several similarities with ‘My Wife and Kids,’ including its focus on an upper-middle-class African American family living everyday life in a suburban setting. Both series explore themes of parenthood, marriage, and the challenges of raising children in a modern world.

2. Marlon (2017-2018)

‘Marlon,’ created by Christopher Moynihan and Marlon Wayans, is loosely based on the life of Marlon Wayne, a charismatic and unconventional father who is co-parenting his children with his ex-wife, Ashley. Despite their differences, Marlon and Ashley strive to maintain a healthy relationship for the sake of their two children, Marley and Zack.

Marlon’s larger-than-life personality often leads to amusing misadventures as he copes with the struggles of his complicated situation while pursuing his career as a comedian. Much like ‘My Wife and Kids,’ the show features an eccentric father figure who brings annoyance, humor, and warmth to the family dynamic. Additionally, the shows explore themes of love, family unity, and the importance of communication in overcoming obstacles together.

1. Everybody Hates Chris (2005-2009)

‘Everybody Hates Chris,’ under the creative direction of Chris Rock and Ali LeRoi, centers on the life of a young Chris Rock growing up in Brooklyn during the 1980s. The show humorously explores Chris’s experiences as he is pelted by a slew of issues, from bullies at school to poverty at home. Despite these challenges, Chris relies on his quick wit and resilience while his family members do their best to make their lives easier.

The series offers a nostalgic glimpse into the 1980s era while making use of humorous storytelling and relatable characters. ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ shares similarities with ‘My Wife and Kids’ in its focus on family dynamics and comedic storytelling. The parents in both shows play prominent roles in shaping the lives of their children, offering guidance, support, and occasional comedic antics along the way.

