8 Shows Like Netflix’s Neon You Must See

‘Neon,’ a Netflix series co-created by Shea Serrano and Max Searle, immerses viewers in the vibrant world of reggaeton, centered around three lifelong friends in their early twenties. Set against the backdrop of Miami’s glitzy nightlife and pristine beaches, the show follows these small-town dreamers as they make the daring move from Ft. Myers, Florida, to the epicenter of music and ambition. Fueled by their passion for reggaeton, ‘Neon’ is a glossy and fun portrayal of friendship, determination, and the contemporary music industry’s challenges.

With an ensemble cast featuring Jessie Camacho, Daddy Yankee, and Michelle Cortésand, it promises an exhilarating journey into the world of Miami’s music scene. Stuck on post-Neon blues? Dive into the beats of Miami’s neon-lit dreams. If you loved the rhythm of ‘Neon,’ get ready for a binge-worthy playlist of shows that groove to the same tune. You can watch most of these shows like ‘Neon’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Nicky Jam: El Ganador (2018)

‘Nicky Jam: El Ganador‘ is a Netflix series that tells the real-life story of reggaeton superstar Nicky Jam. The series was created with Nicky Jam’s involvement and directed by Jessy Terrero, offering an authentic portrayal of his life. The cast includes Nicky Jam himself, giving it a biographical touch, and it features his journey from overcoming drug addiction to achieving international music success. Similar to ‘Neon,’ this series shows the reggaeton music scene and the challenges faced by aspiring artists. It showcases friendship, determination, and the grit needed to navigate the music industry.

7. Vinyl (2016)

‘Vinyl’ is a TV series that delves into the music industry of 1970s New York, exploring the lives of musicians, record executives, and producers. Much like ‘Neon,’ ‘Vinyl’ captures the essence of the music industry, albeit in a different era, highlighting the challenges faced by passionate individuals. Created by renowned figures such as Mick Jagger, Martin Scorsese, Rich Cohen, and Terence Winter, the show boasts a star-studded cast, including Bobby Cannavale, Olivia Wilde, and Ray Romano, who bring to life the struggles and ambitions of their characters. Both series showcase the determination and ambition required to make it in the music world, making them a must-watch for music enthusiasts.

6. Atlanta (2016-2022)

‘Atlanta,’ created by and starring Donald Glover, follows the lives of two cousins as they navigate the rap scene in Atlanta, blending humor and social commentary. The series offers a distinctive take on the music world, much like ‘Neon,’ with its unique narrative style. Both shows explore the determination, struggles, and ambition required for success in the entertainment industry. The cast includes Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz, contributing to the show’s critical acclaim for its storytelling and cultural insights.

5. The Get Down (2016-2017)

‘The Get Down,’ created by Baz Luhrmann and Stephen Adly Guirgis, unfolds in the 1970s in the South Bronx, akin to the vibrant settings of ‘Neon.’ While ‘Neon’ immerses viewers in the reggaeton scene of Miami, ‘The Get Down’ takes us to the birth of hip-hop and disco in New York City. Both series capture the spirit of musical evolution, with ‘The Get Down’ offering a nostalgic glimpse into the rise of these iconic genres, seen through the eyes of a group of determined teenagers.

4. Fame (1982-1987)

‘Fame,’ a TV series created by Christopher Gore, mirrors the ambitions and creative fervor seen in ‘Neon.’ The show revolves around the lives of students and teachers at the New York City High School for the Performing Arts. It offers a glimpse into the world of arts and music education as students pursue their dreams of stardom. Much like ‘Neon,’ it highlights the determination, camaraderie, and challenges faced by aspiring artists. The ensemble cast includes Irene Cara, Lee Curreri, and Debbie Allen. ‘Fame’ and ‘Neon’ share a common theme of artistic pursuit and the trials and tribulations of those striving to make it in the entertainment industry.

3. Nashville (2012-2018)

‘Nashville,’ a country music drama created by Callie Khouri, harmonizes with the themes of artistic evolution and industry challenges found in ‘Neon.’ While ‘Neon’ captures the fervor of reggaeton in Miami, ‘Nashville’ unveils the world of country music in Tennessee. The series orbits around the lives of fictional country singers, notably the iconic Rayna Jaymes (Connie Britton) and emerging star Juliette Barnes (Hayden Panettiere). Like ‘Neon,’ it paints a vivid portrait of the music industry’s dynamic nature, highlighting the rise, fall, and resilience of artists.

2. Empire (2015-2020)

‘Empire,’ a musical drama series created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong, resonates with ‘Neon’ through its depiction of the intense and cutthroat music industry. The show unfolds in New York City and follows the power struggles within a family-run music empire, Empire Entertainment, with Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard) and Cookie Lyon (Taraji P. Henson) at the center. ‘Empire’ intricately weaves drama, music, and family dynamics as the Lyon family battles for control over their music dynasty. Much like ‘Neon,’ it explores the determination and ambition required for success in the modern music world, making it an engaging counterpart in the world of music-centric television.

1. Rap Sh!t (2022-)

‘Rap Sh!t,’ a comedic creation by Issa Rae for HBO Max, syncs with ‘Neon’ through its Miami-centric music industry backdrop. ‘Neon’ electrifies the reggaeton pulse in Miami, whereas ‘Rap Sh!t‘ amplifies the rap universe. The series orbits around two vibrant, Miami-based rappers, brought to life by Aida Osman and KaMillion, as they chase musical stardom. Both shows groove to the rhythm of emerging artists navigating the vibrant Miami music landscape, channeling the spirit of ambition, creativity, and camaraderie that underscores the dynamic and diverse world of today’s music industry.

Read More: Is Neon Based on a True Story?