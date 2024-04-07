8 Shows Similar to Parasyte The Grey You Must See

‘Parasyte: The Grey‘ brings a chilling South Korean twist to the sci-fi horror genre. Directed and co-written by Yeon Sang-ho, this live-action adaptation of Hitoshi Iwaaki’s manga series ‘Parasyte’ introduces viewers to a world besieged by enigmatic parasitic creatures. Led by Jeon So-nee, Koo Kyo-hwan, and Lee Jung-hyun, the series jumps into the unnerving confrontation between humans and these insidious invaders.

As the parasites infiltrate society, they prey on humans, assuming control and reshaping their hosts into grotesque hybrids. With its gripping narrative and innovative take on the source material, ‘Parasyte: The Grey’ offers a thrilling and suspenseful viewing experience. For those seeking shows delving into themes of humanity’s survival against invasive species and the ensuing struggle for existence and sanity, explore these 8 shows like ‘Parasyte: The Grey’.

8. Hellbound (2021)

‘Hellbound‘ is a South Korean supernatural thriller series adapted from the webtoon of the same name by Yeon Sang-ho, directed by Yeon Sang-ho and starring Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-joo, and Park Jeong-min. The plot revolves around mysterious entities appearing to condemn people to hell, sparking chaos and fear in society. Similarly, ‘Parasyte The Grey’ depicts parasitic creatures threatening humanity, both series exploring the horrors of supernatural forces disrupting the fabric of society. While ‘Hellbound’ focuses on divine punishment, ‘Parasyte The Grey’ looks into extraterrestrial invasion, yet both confront existential fears through thrilling narratives.

7. Halo (2022-)

‘Halo‘ is an American military science fiction television series adapted from the video game franchise of the same name. It depicts a 26th-century conflict between the United Nations Space Command and the Covenant, an alien alliance aiming to wipe out humanity. Pablo Schreiber and Jen Taylor star as Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 and Cortana, respectively, adding ingenuity to the narrative. Developed by Kyle Killen and Steven Kane, the show shares thematic similarities with ‘Parasyte The Grey’, exploring humanity’s battle against formidable extraterrestrial forces, challenging concepts of survival and resilience in the face of existential threats.

6. War of the Worlds (2019)

‘War of the Worlds‘ is a science fiction television series created by Howard Overman, based on the novel by H.G. Wells. The show follows survivors of an alien attack as they navigate a world devastated by the invaders. Starring Gabriel Byrne, Elizabeth McGovern, and Lea Drucker, the series explores themes of survival, human resilience, and the struggle against an overwhelming extraterrestrial threat. Similar to ‘Parasyte The Grey’, it explores humanity’s fight for survival against powerful and enigmatic adversaries, plunging into the psychological and emotional toll of confronting unknown and hostile forces from beyond Earth.

5. Invasion (2021-)

The show ‘Invasion,’ created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, revolves around a small town coping with the aftermath of a cryptic alien invasion. Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, and Firas Nassar lead the cast in this exploration of survival and societal collapse amidst an extraterrestrial threat. Drawing parallels to ‘Parasyte The Grey,’ ‘Invasion’ jumps into the psychological trauma and existential dread stemming from encountering enigmatic extraterrestrial entities, highlighting the perseverance and ingenuity required for humanity to endure in the face of such existential threats.

4. Gyeongseong Creature (2023-)

‘Gyeongseong Creature‘ is a riveting South Korean horror/thriller historical drama written by Kang Eun-kyung. The series stars Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee, Claudia Kim, Kim Hae-sook, Jo Han-chul, and Wi Ha-joon. Set in the spring of 1945 during the Japanese occupation of Korea, it follows Jang Tae-sang, the master of a pawnshop, and Yoon Chae-ok, a tracker in search of her missing mother. Together, they confront a mysterious creature born from clandestine biological experiments conducted within Ongseong Hospital. Fans of ‘Parasyte The Grey’ will appreciate its blend of historical backdrop, thrilling horror, and intriguing mysteries, making it a must-watch for enthusiasts of the genre.

3. Colony (2016-2018)

‘Colony’ parallels ‘Parasyte The Grey’ in its exploration of an extraterrestrial threat that challenges humanity’s survival. Set in a dystopian Los Angeles, the series follows Will and Katie Bowman as they navigate life under alien occupation. Created by Carlton Cuse and Ryan J. Condal, the show stars Josh Holloway and Sarah Wayne Callies in the lead roles. The Bowmans must navigate complex alliances, betrayals, and moral dilemmas as they navigate a dangerous world where trust is scarce and survival is uncertain. The show’s tense atmosphere and examination of humanity’s resilience resonate with fans of ‘Parasyte The Grey’, making it a compelling watch.

2. Sweet Home (2020-)

‘Sweet Home‘ intertwines with ‘Parasyte The Grey’ through a gripping tale of survival against impossible odds. This South Korean horror series, adapted from a popular webtoon, plunges viewers into a nightmarish scenario where ordinary people confront extraordinary threats. Led by an ensemble cast including Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, and Lee Si-young, the show immerses audiences in a relentless battle for existence within the confines of a besieged apartment complex. With its chilling atmosphere and relentless suspense, ‘Sweet Home’ offers a visceral viewing experience that resonates with fans of ‘Parasyte The Grey’, delivering thrills and shocks at every turn.

1. Falling Skies (2011-2015)

‘Falling Skies’ captivates audiences with its engrossing narrative of survival against extraterrestrial invaders, mirroring the themes of existential threat found in ‘Parasyte The Grey’. Created by Robert Rodat and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, the series follows a group of survivors in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by alien forces. Led by Noah Wyle, the ensemble cast delivers powerful performances as they navigate through a world plagued by uncertainty and danger. Featuring a catchy narrative, adrenaline-pumping action scenes, and well-developed characters, ‘Falling Skies’ provides an enthralling viewing journey that strongly appeals to enthusiasts of ‘Parasyte The Grey’.

Read More: Parasyte The Grey Ending, Explained: Does Detective Choi Arrest Su-in?