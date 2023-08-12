7 Shows Like Pending Train You Must See

Created by Arisa Kaneko, ‘Pending Train’ revolves around three people who have nothing in common but are brought together by fate. The story follows Naoya Kayashima, a famous hairdresser whose outstanding skills are featured in the media, Yuto Shirahama, a young firefighter and Sae Hatano, a physical education teacher at a high school. When the trio enters the same car of a train on an ordinary spring morning, they find their lives changing completely. A flash of light appears and casts the trio in a dystopian future where they have to muster extreme conditions in order to survive.

The sci-fi thriller drama series features performances by Yûki Yamada, Eiji Akaso, Moka Kamishiraishi, Kai Inowaki, Kotone Furukawa, Joichiro Fujiwara, and Wataru Hyuga. The Japanese series features the group’s drastic methods to continue survival in the absence of no food, water, or communication. So, if you also enjoyed the high-intensity situations that unfold in a mysterious manner, then here is a list of similar shows. You can watch several of these shows, like ‘Pending Train’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. The Last of Us (2023-)

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, this series is created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann and based on the eponymous video game. The story features a world where human life is undone because of a fungal infestation. After the widespread disease makes humans turn into zombie-like creatures, an anti-fascist movement enlists the help of a world-weary man to transport a 14-year-old girl who carries the antidote for the infection. Just as Naoya, Yuto and Sae map their return to the ordinary world, ‘The Last of Us’ also features a story where the protagonists try to bring back order by mapping an impossible journey.

6. Black Knight (2023)

Just as the basic necessities of life are taken away from three unsuspecting individuals in ‘Pending Train,’ ‘Black Knight’ also follows an absence of a basic life necessity. The story is set in a post-apocalyptic world where there is no oxygen. As 5-8, a legendary deliveryman tries to placate the necessity through his unmatched delivery skills; he comes to uncover a mystery involving a conspiring tyrant. Created by Cho Ui-seok, ‘Black Knight’ also features a dystopian world where life becomes impossile and the world turns to chaos, making this the right show to tune into next!

5. Rain (2018-2020)

After a deadly virus spread by rainfall eradicates all humankind, Simone and Rasmus try to emerge from a well-equipped underground bunker and embark on a perilous journey in the search for safety. The Danish post-apocalyptic series is created by Jannik Tai Mosholt, Esben Toft Jacobsen, and Christian Potalivo and features performances by Alba August, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, and Mikkel Boe Følsgaard. So, if you enjoyed watching three individuals strive for survival in ‘Pending Train,’ then you’ll find this series equally immersive.

4. Into the Night (2020-2021)

Created by Jason George, this Belgian thriller is inspired by the apocalyptic sci-fi novel by Jacek Dukaj titled ‘The Old Axolotl.’ An equally exciting voyage ensues in this series where passengers and crew must outrace a cosmic event. After radiation from the sun causes an ecological disaster on Earth, the survivors of an overnight hijacked flight try to scamper in unbelievable conditions. Just as the passengers who board a train to nowhere in ‘Pending Train,’ ‘Into the Night’ also features a thrilling story and the undeterred resolve for survival, making this the right show to watch next.

3. Incorporated (2016-2017)

Created by David and Alex Pastor, ‘Incorporated’ also features the menacing conditions of a dystopic future. The story sets afoot in 2074 in a world where corporates hold absolute power and government has become ineligible due to climate change and continuous crises. The story follows Ben Larson, a seemingly loyal employee who is secretly trying to find his girlfriend. As the undercover climate refugee tries to map the unprecedented challenges of unaccountaibility in the future, several riveting themes follow. Just as the protagonists find themselves amidst a world with no order and control, ‘Incorporated’ also features the incomparable power of influence in a disorderly world.

2. The Society (2019)

In this journey to nowhere, the story revolves around a group of teenagers who take a bus ride that changes their life forever. The story is set in the wealthy town of West Ham in New England. After the teenagers return home from a school trip one day, they find that they have entered an alternate version of their town where there are no parents and no people. As the group struggles to figure out the truth behind their journey, several crucial themes follow. Created by Christopher Keyser, ‘The Society,’ like ‘Pending Train’ also features the mayhem that follows when an unlikely group ends up in an equally odd world following an obscure journey.

1. Snowpiercer (2020-2023)

Another story that features the inexplicable, ‘Snowpiercer’ created by Graeme Manson and Josh Friedman, follows a globetrotting train and the passengers who must find order in a disorderly world. Based on director Bong Joon Ho’s movie of the same name, the story features the survivors who have managed to live after a worldwide catastrophe. However, the train becomes the breeding ground for divisions, class and several other issues. Much like ‘Pending Train,’ ‘Snowpiercer’ also features a group of passengers who have to live with gruelling conditions following an unbelievable apocalypse.

