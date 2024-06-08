Liked Queenie? Explore These 10 Similar Comedy Shows

Created by Candice Carty-Williams, ‘Queenie’ is a Hulu comedy show that transports us to South London, where 25-year-old Queenie Jenkins finds her place and herself amidst a whirlwind of relationship and family drama. Hailing from an immigrant Jamaican family but brought up in England, Queenie feels like an outsider in both cultures. After breaking up with her long-term boyfriend, she humorously navigates a quarter-life crisis, career, and sexual exploration. The episodic adventures are brimming with reliability and daily struggles, leaving some wanting more shows like ‘Queenie.’

10. She’s Gotta Have It (2017-2019)

Created by Spike Lee, ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ is a vibrant and contemporary reimagining of his iconic 1986 film. The series follows Nola Darling, a fiercely independent and spirited artist living in Brooklyn. Juggling her career, friendships, and three lovers, Nola is faced with the complexities of modern relationships. Each suitor offers something different, reflecting her multifaceted personality and desires. As Nola struggles to balance art and autonomy, the show will appeal to fans of ‘Queenie’ with themes of self-discovery, sexual freedom, and societal expectations. The protagonists of both shows are highly ambitious and bold, experiment with their sexuality, and undergo rich character development as the episodes progress.

9. Chewing Gum (2015-2017)

Helmed by Michaela Coel, ‘Chewing Gum’ is a hilarious and heartfelt series that chronicles the life of Tracey Gordon, a 24-year-old woman making her way through the complexities of adulthood while living in a London housing estate. Raised in a strict religious household, Tracey is eager to break free from her sheltered upbringing and explore her own identity and desires. Her journey is marked by awkward encounters, comical misadventures, and earnest attempts to understand love, sex, and independence. While Tracey is less experienced as compared to Queenie, both characters defy their upbringing, assert their autonomy, and provide an authentic look at modern London life. With her quirky charm and unfiltered perspective, Tracey’s escapades provide a fresh perspective of adulthood with sharp wit and relatable characters.

8. Alma’s Not Normal (2020-)

Alma is an unapologetically bold and eccentric woman who gained independence a little too early owing to unfortunate circumstances at her home. She didn’t attend school till the age of seven, and when she did, she was too unruly to fit in. Her lack of higher education and experience doesn’t do much to curb her overwhelming confidence in her abilities, and she dreams of becoming an actress. Created by and starring Sophie Willan, the show is filled with similarly quirky characters and dark realities kept light with Alma’s oblivious humor. Much like Queenie, Alma deals with a tough break-up, struggles with her career, and searches for self-fulfillment in the picturesque landscapes of the modern UK.

7. Woke (2020-2022)

Brought to life by Keith Knight and Marshall Todd, ‘Woke’ is a provocative and insightful comedy that centers on Keef Knight, a Black cartoonist on the brink of mainstream success. Keef’s life takes an unexpected turn when a run-in with the police forces him to confront the realities of systemic racism and social justice. This pivotal event triggers a series of surreal and humorous experiences where everyday objects come to life and challenge Keef’s previously apolitical stance. As Keef struggles to balance his career with his newfound activism, the show offers a refreshing and humorous take on activists, identity, and politics. Those who liked ‘Queenie’ for its socially aware narrative will likely gravitate towards ‘Woke’ and its blend of humor, satire, and thought-provoking commentary.

6. P-Valley (2020-)

Created by Katori Hall, ‘P-Valley’ is a gripping and visually stunning drama series that dives into the tumultuous lives of the employees of The Pynk, a popular strip club. At the heart of the series is Uncle Clifford, the club’s non-binary owner, who fiercely protects The Pynk and its dancers, including the ambitious Mercedes and the enigmatic newcomer Autumn Night. Through their social struggles, power dynamics, and personal challenges, we are offered a raw and unfiltered look at the lives of those living on the margins. Like ‘Queenie,’ the show is especially immersive because of its compelling characters and their intriguing growth with each season. Both shows have their characters feeling like outsiders, struggling with identity and seeking empowerment.

5. Twenties (2021-2023)

Created by Lena Waithe, ‘Twenties’ is a progressive and witty comedy-drama that centers on Hattie, a queer Black woman, and her friends Marie and Nia as they figure out careers and life in their twenties in Los Angeles. Aspiring to be a successful screenwriter, Hattie is laid-back, optimistic, and on a journey filled with the challenges of finding her voice and place in Hollywood. Marie and Nia worry about her while having their own confusions regarding career and love. For those who liked the explorative side of ‘Queenie,’ ‘Twenties’ offers a thought-provoking, insightful, and comedy-laden show that is known for having heart.

4. The Last O.G. (2018-2021)

From the creative minds of Jordan Peele and John Carcieri, ‘The Last O.G.’ takes us into the life of a former convict who returns to his Brooklyn neighborhood after 15 years in prison and finds out that a lot has changed. Tray Barker (Tracy Morgan) leaves prison ready to make a new start and be a better man. However, he is shocked to find a gentrified community vastly different from the one he left behind. Determined to rebuild his life and reconnect with his ex-girlfriend, Shay, and their twin children, Tray finds support and guidance from his cousin Bobby and new friends. Those who liked ‘Queenie’ as a show about a young woman struggling to fit in will find ‘The Last O.G.’ to be a hilarious and poignant show about a middle-aged man also struggling to fit in.

3. Survival of the Thickest (2023-)

‘Survival of the Thickest,’ like ‘Queenie,’ starts off with a devastating breakup as 38-year-old Mavis catches her long-term boyfriend cheating on her. The newly single Black, plus-size stylist makes it a mission to reinvent herself and create clothing to help people love their bodies. With the help of supportive and quirky friends, Mavis gets back on the track of empowerment and dreams. Fans of ‘Queenie’ will appreciate ‘Survival of the Thickest’ as a poignant, relatable, and effortlessly hilarious series that is created and led by Michelle Buteau along with co-creator Danielle Sanchez-Witzel.

2. Broad City (2014-2019)

Helmed and led by Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, ‘Broad City’ is a hilarious and irreverent comedy series that follows the misadventures of two best friends, Ilana Wexler and Abbi Abrams, as they navigate life in New York City. With outrageous humor and heartfelt moments, the show manages to infuse just about every daily activity and encounter with absurd humor. From dead-end jobs and bizarre encounters to wild nights out and unexpected challenges, Ilana and Abbi tackle everything with great chemistry. Those who liked the breaking of stereotypes and millennial struggles in ‘Queenie’ will find themselves in fits of laughter as ‘Broad City’ cranks its over-the-top humor to eleven.

1. Insecure (2016-2021)

Created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore, HBO’s ‘Insecure’ is a compelling and relatable comedy-drama series that is driven by the dynamic between two best friends, Issa Dee and Molly Carter, as they try to make things work out for them in their 30s. Issa works at an all-white charity office and is in a stable relationship with an unmotivated Lawrence (Jay Ellis). Molly is an established lawyer who is settled financially but struggles to commit to relationships, hoping to find “the one.” Fans of ‘Queenie’ will find that the series is sharp, well-written, and compelling in its grounded depictions of characters as they sabotage relationships, take bold steps, and celebrate their friendships.

Read More: Queenie: Is the Hulu Show Inspired by True Events?