10 Historical Shows Like Those About to Die You Must See

Peacock’s ‘Those About to Die’ is a historical action show set in the era of Emperor Vespasian’s Rome. Created by Robert Rodat and based on Daniel P. Mannix’s eponymous book, the series revolves around the Emperor (Anthony Hopkins) as he dedicates his twilight years to overseeing the construction of the Colosseum. This ambitious project is intended to keep the realm entertained with gladiatorial battles and bread handouts, sustaining peace and stability in the kingdom. However, the same does not stop succession wars and cunning schemes within the palace walls.

Outside, the drama unfolds around Tenax (Iwan Rheon), a cunning commoner determined to rise in status by illegal betting. His motivations put him at odds with the successful charioteer Scorpus (Dimitri Leonidas) and other notable gladiators like Viggo (Johannes Haukur Johannesson) and Kwame (Moe Hashim). As power, greed, and political maneuvering intertwine with intense action, luxury and self-indulgence bring harsh consequences within Roman society. For those interested in historical adaptations with rich political intrigue and dynamic battle scenes similar to ‘Those About to Die,’ here are 10 shows to watch.

10. Barbarians (2020-)

The Netflix war drama, ‘Barbarians,’ is a German series, set shortly before the events of ‘Those About to Die,’ during the Roman occupation of Germania. Created by Andreas Heckmann, Arne Nolting, and Jan Martin Scharf, it depicts the fierce resistance of the Germanic tribes against Roman forces. The plot centers around a tribal leader named Arminius (Laurence Rupp), who is torn between his loyalty to his people and his past connections with the Romans.

As he witnesses the brutal realities of warfare and political intrigue up close, Arminius must unite the disparate tribes to resist the expanding Roman Empire. Like ‘Those About to Die,’ ‘Barbarians’ features intense battle scenes and detailed historical settings and explores themes of resistance and the influence of power. The show offers a gripping and brutal portrayal of ancient conflict, the struggle for autonomy, and the violent consequences that follow.

9. Cathedral of the Sea (2018)

Directed by Jordi Frades, this Spanish show adapts Ildefonso Falcones’ novel ‘La Catedral del Mar’ to depict a compelling hero’s journey. Set in 14th-century Barcelona under the Crown of Aragon, it follows Arnau Estanyol, a peasant who rises from poverty to prominence while working on constructing the Santa María del Mar cathedral. As Arnau ascends socially and economically, he faces intense scrutiny and resistance from the nobility, who view his success with distrust. Much like ‘Those About to Die,’ ‘Cathedral of the Sea’ is set against the backdrop of constructing a historical monument and the figures who influenced it. Both shows center on the resilient journey of a commoner determined to shape his own destiny despite societal barriers.

8. Helen of Troy (2003)

‘Helen of Troy’ is an epic miniseries that brings to life the legendary Trojan War as recounted in Homer’s poem, ‘Iliad.’ Written by Ronni Kern and directed by John Kent Harrison for USA Network, the mythological tale perfectly captures the grandeur of conflict and tragedy. At the heart of the Ancient Greek story is Helen of Sparta (Sienna Guillory), the wife of King Menelaus, whose abduction by Prince Paris of Troy sparks a decade-long war between Greece and Troy. Like ‘Those About to Die,’ ‘Helen of Troy’ provides a nuanced view of the lives of soldiers and the power-hungry entities influencing their fates. As the Greek and Trojan forces clash, it similarly explores the personal and political motives behind the conflict, showcasing the manipulation and scheming of royalty and leaders.

7. Spartacus: Gods of the Arena (2011)

‘Spartacus: Gods of the Arena’ is an epic miniseries set in Ancient Rome, serving as a spin-off to Starz’s ‘Spartacus.’ Created by Steven S. DeKnight, it is set shortly before the events of the original show and dives into the backstory of the House of Batiatus with fresh characters. The story focuses on the rise of Gannicus (Dustin Clare), a Celtic champion who fights for his freedom and honor in the bloody arena.

With its gritty storytelling and jaw-dropping combat scenes, DeKnight provides an enthralling look into the brutal and fascinating world of Roman gladiators. ‘Spartacus: Gods of the Arena,’ like its parent show and ‘Those About to Die,’ is among the few high-octane action shows in the sword-and-sandal genre. It emphasizes the dual nature of the lives of gladiators, who participate in intense battles to climb the social ladder. The story also delves into political games and a string of betrayals, similar to ‘Those About to Die.’

6. The Tudors (2007-2010)

‘The Tudors,’ created by Michael Hirst, is a historical drama set in the Early Modern Age in England. This BBC Two/Showtime production chronicles the scandalous reign of King Henry VIII (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) and his six marriages. While staying true to his personal life and relationships with each of his wives, it also sheds light on Henry’s political struggles. Henry’s quest for a male heir, along with the religious conflicts brought about by his break with the Catholic Church, make up the bulk of the story. The show captures the intensity and psychological and emotional impact of succession wars and power-hungry members of the Tudor dynasty, identical to ‘Those About to Die.’ Similar to the Peacock show, ‘The Tudors’ offers a rich blend of political intrigue, character-driven drama, and eye-popping period costumes and sets.

5. Black Sails (2014-2017)

Created by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine, ‘Black Sails‘ is a Starz period drama designed as a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1883 literary work ‘Treasure Island.’ Set in the early 18th century during the Golden Age of Piracy, it follows the fictional pirate Captain Flint (Toby Stephens). Flint, along with his crew, including John Silver (Luke Arnold), navigates the dangerous and mysterious waters of the Bahamas and the Caribbean Sea.

Advancing to New Providence Island, the crew faces various formidable forces that threaten their chances of survival and supremacy. The plot reimagines historical events through the eyes of fictional characters, highlighting how they affect Flint’s demeanor in his quest for treasure and power. Similar to ‘Those About to Die,’ ‘Black Sails’ delves into the political and economic struggles of the era. Both shows treat viewers to stunning action sequences and grand set pieces, depicting life on the edge of society.

4. Marco Polo (2014-2016)

Created by John Fusco, Netflix’s ‘Marco Polo’ is a historical drama that transports viewers to 13th-century East Asia, following the adventures of the famed Venetian explorer Marco Polo (Lorenzo Richelmy). The series depicts Marco’s early years in the court of Kublai Khan (Benedict Wong), where he navigates a complex political landscape and multiple threats of civil conflict, gradually becoming familiar with the Mongol Empire and forging key alliances.

Other significant characters include Hundred Eyes (Tom Wu), a Taoist monk and martial arts master with visual impairment, and Khutulun (Claudia Kim), a fierce warrior princess. Similar to ‘Those About to Die,’ ‘Marco Polo’ features a high production budget, with Netflix investing — and reportedly losing — $200 million compared to the $140 million budget of the Peacock series. Both shows are known for their stunning set designs, grand battle sequences, and intricate political intrigue. ‘Marco Polo’ also delves into cultural conflicts and maintains a rich, adventurous tone.

3. The Last Kingdom (2015-2022)

Developed by Stephen Butchard for BBC and later Netflix, ‘The Last Kingdom’ adapts Bernard Cornwell’s novel series ‘The Saxon Stories.’ Set during the Viking Age, the series chronicles the formation of England from fragmented Anglo-Saxon kingdoms to the eve of the Norman invasion. The story follows Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), a Saxon nobleman captured and raised by Vikings. Torn between his heritage and upbringing, Uhtred enters the world of warfare. Joined by his companion Brida (Emily Cox), Uhtred struggles to reclaim his ancestral lands and plays a pivotal role in the unification of England under King Alfred (David Dawson).

Not dissimilar to ‘Those About to Die,’ ‘The Last Kingdom‘ paints a detailed picture of the complexities of identity and loyalty. It also showcases intense fight sequences and impactful rulings that cause friends to stand against each other on the battlefield. Both shows provide a rich retelling of historical events rooted in the birth of England in their respective periods. While ‘Those About to Die’ takes place during the early stages of the Roman conquest of Britannia, ‘The Last Kingdom’ turns the pages forward by eight centuries, recreating Denmark-occupied England.

2. Spartacus (2010-2013)

A retelling of Stanley Kubrick’s classic film, Starz’s ‘Spartacus’ is inspired by the titular Thracian gladiator from 1st-century BC. Set in ancient Rome during its republican era, the show features Andy Whitfield and, following his diagnosis with cancer, Liam McIntyre as the titular hero. Spartacus, initially condemned to fight in the arena, rises to the top once again, leading a fierce slave revolt against the oppressive Roman elite.

The fan-favorite Starz series, created by Steven S. DeKnight and Sam Raimi, chronicles Spartacus’s transformation from a condemned slave into a formidable rebel leader driven by a quest for revenge and freedom. Much like ‘Those About to Die,’ the show thrives on intense gladiatorial combat, political intrigue, and a rich portrayal of Roman society. It explores themes of loyalty, betrayal, and the classic “chosen one” trope, with characters shifting alliances as citizens watch them slaughter each other in the arena.

1. Rome (2005-2007)

‘Rome,’ created by Bruno Heller, William J. MacDonald, and John Milius, is a historical HBO drama that slightly alters some real historical figures but mostly captures the essence of ancient texts. Set nearly 100 years before the events of ‘Those About to Die,’ during the late Roman Republic, it provides a vivid portrayal of almost every class within Roman society. The show stars Kevin McKidd as Lucius Vorenus and Ray Stevenson as Titus Pullo, two soldiers whose lives intertwine with key historical events and figures such as Julius Caesar, Mark Antony, and Cleopatra.

Despite its short-lived run due to budgetary concerns, ‘Rome’ remains a significant achievement for HBO and all television. Notably, the series was filmed in the same Cinecittà Studios in Rome, some of which were even revisited by ‘Those About to Die’ for ancient outlook. While it does not focus on gladiator arenas like that latter, the battle scenes are equally action-packed and thrilling. Both shows delve into political intrigue with a deep focus on the economy, offering equal emphasis on life outside the palaces and into the streets and underground.

