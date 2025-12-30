4 Best Movies About Single Dads Finding Love on Netflix (December 2025)

Netflix’s abundance of romance dramas is constantly increasing and evolving. From period dramas to modern love stories to thrillers to personal journeys, there are numerous paths a romance can take. In this list, we bring you the movies that show the journey of a single father who finds love again. A man may be happy with his present, bringing up a child on his own, but it goes without saying that he deserves the love of a woman. Whether he wants it or not is a different story. If you want to know more, here are the best movies about single dads finding love, which are available on Netflix.

4. My Dad’s Christmas Date (2020)

Directed by Mick Davis, ‘My Dad’s Christmas Date’ is about a young girl named Jules (Olivia-Mai Barrett), who decides to set his father, David (Jeremy Piven), up for dates with women to help him get over the pain of his wife’s (Jules’ mother’s) passing. Naturally, women start showing up for David in unexpected places, making him wonder what’s happening. He likes some, while the others, not so much. The movie ends on a heartwarming note, although it is not what you think it is. The need to overcome pain is more important than finding new happiness, because pain persists and causes the same level of discomfort year after year, whereas happiness needs to be replenished. You can watch the movie here.

3. A Copenhagen Love Story (2025)

Mia (Roslaind Mynster) starts seeing Emil (Joachim Fjelstrup), the divorced father of two, after a string of hookups with much younger guys. Emil seems to provide a much-needed steadiness to her sex life. However, Mia slowly falls for Emil and vice versa, and the two soon decide to have kids. Unfortunately, they are unable to, no matter how many times they try. The stress starts affecting their relationship as the conception struggle continues. Will it be fruitful? And if it doesn’t, will the two part ways? Directed by Louise Mieritz and Ditte Hansen, ‘A Copenhagen Love Story’ is a heartwarming drama that addresses a real problem that many couples face. It can be streamed here.

2. La Dolce Villa (2025)

‘La Dolce Villa’ has single father Eric (Scott Foley) rush to Italy, where his 24-year-old daughter, Olivia (Maia Reficco), has just purchased a historic villa. It is a significant investment that requires a lot of work and carries numerous risks. Upon arrival, he meets the town’s mayor, Francesca (Violante Placido), who is selling the abandoned heritage villas to attract new blood in her community. As work begins on renovating the villa, love blossoms between Eric and Francesca. However, for the sake of the project and to address all the issues that arise, including financial and real estate concerns, they decide to maintain a strictly professional relationship. Will their love story end before it even begins? ‘La Dolce Villa’ is directed by Mark Waters and is as sweet to the heart as it is beautiful to the eyes. It can be streamed here.

1. Hi Nanna (2023)

‘Hi Nanna’ follows Viraj (Nani), a single father raising his 6-year-old daughter, Mahi (Kiara Khanna). Unfortunately, Viraj has been unable to tell Mahi about her mother. He ultimately finds himself in a situation where he has no other option and agrees to tell her about her mother. This moment arrives after the two meet Yashna (Mrunal Thakur), who saves Mahi from an accident. Subsequently, Yashna sweetly asks Mahi to imagine her as her mother, Varsha, while her father tells the story. This is where Viraj’s past, with all its chaos and pain, is revealed. At the center of it all is Varsha, who is alive but unaware of Viraj and Mahi’s whereabouts. With a twist that is bound to tug at your heart, ‘Hi Nanna’ is a must-watch Telugu-language Indian drama directed by Shouryuv. You can watch it here.

