17 Best Dad Movies and Shows on Hulu (February 2025)

The bond between a father and child is one of the most layered and compelling relationships portrayed in cinema. Whether heartwarming, humorous, or deeply emotional, stories that explore this dynamic resonate across cultures and generations. From hard-hitting confrontations to tender, wholesome moments, the father-son or father-daughter relationship carries an emotional depth that is both elusive and universal. Hulu offers a great selection of movies and shows that beautifully capture this bond, showcasing the joys, struggles, and unspoken love that define it. Whether you’re looking for something uplifting, poignant, funny, or thought-provoking, our curated list of the best dad movies and series on Hulu is sure to strike a chord with you.

17. Are We There Yet? (2005)

‘Are We There Yet?’ is a lighthearted family comedy that blends road trip chaos with heartfelt lessons on parenting and responsibility. The film follows Nick Persons (Ice Cube), a bachelor who despises kids but finds himself on a mission to impress a woman he likes, Suzanne Kingston (Nia Long). When Suzanne needs someone to take her two mischievous children, Lindsey (Aleisha Allen) and Kevin (Philip Bolden), on a road trip to reunite with her, Nick reluctantly steps in. What starts as a simple journey quickly turns into a hilarious disaster as the kids do everything in their power to sabotage Nick’s efforts. Through a series of comedic mishaps and unexpected bonding moments, the Brian Levant directorial evolves into a charming story about love, patience, and what it truly means to be a father figure. “Ice Cube’s comedic timing and the film’s endearing family dynamic, this fun-filled adventure is perfect for audiences of all ages. Watch this fun-filled ride here.

16. The Present (2024)

Helmed by Christian Ditter, ‘The Present’ is a heartwarming dramedy that explores the complexities of fatherhood, second chances, and personal growth. The film follows Eric Diehl (Greg Kinnear), a struggling single father who stumbles upon a mysterious gift shop that seemingly grants him the ability to fix past mistakes. As he attempts to use this newfound opportunity to rebuild his fractured relationship with his teenage daughter, Jen Diehl (Isla Fisher), he soon realizes that altering the past isn’t as simple as it seems. Blending humor, emotion, and a touch of magic, ‘The Present’ is a poignant reminder that the best gift a parent can give is their love, time, and presence. With heartfelt performances and an uplifting narrative, this film beautifully captures the joys and struggles of being a father. This movie can be streamed here.

15. Shifting Gears (2025)

Created by Mike Scully and Julie Thacker-Scully, ‘Shifting Gears’ is a sitcom that delves into the complexities of a strained father-daughter relationship. The series centers on Paul Parker (Tim Allen), a conservative widower and owner of a classic car restoration shop, whose life is upended when his estranged daughter, Riley (Kat Dennings), returns home after 17 years. Bringing along her two teenage children, Riley’s reentry into Paul’s life forces both to confront their differences and past misunderstandings. The show skillfully balances humor and heartfelt moments, exploring themes of family reconciliation, generational clashes, and personal growth. With Allen’s signature comedic style and Dennings’ sharp wit, ‘Shifting Gears’ offers a fresh take on modern family dynamics, making it a compelling watch for those interested in stories about rebuilding familial bonds. Witness this wholesome story here.

14. Duncanville (2020-2022)

‘Duncanville’ is an animated sitcom that hilariously explores the ups and downs of teenage life and fatherhood. The series, created by Amy Poehler, Mike Scully, and Julie Thacker-Scully, follows Duncan Harris (voiced by Amy Poehler), a 15-year-old with a wild imagination and big dreams, despite being an average kid with little motivation. His well-meaning but overprotective father, Jack Harris (voiced by Ty Burrell), is a parking enforcement officer who constantly tries (and often fails) to guide Duncan onto the right path. The show finds humor in everyday family struggles, with Jack’s attempts to bond with his son providing some of the most heartfelt and comedic moments. With witty writing, vibrant animation, and a stellar voice cast, ‘Duncanville’ offers a refreshing and lighthearted take on the challenges of parenting and growing up. Find this show here.

13. I Love My Dad (2022)

James Morosini’s ‘I Love My Dad’ is a darkly comedic yet deeply emotional story about the lengths a desperate father will go to reconnect with his estranged son. Inspired by true events from Morosini’s own life, the film follows Chuck (Patton Oswalt), a well-intentioned but unreliable father who has been cut off by his son, Franklin (James Morosini). Determined to mend their broken bond, Chuck catfishes Franklin by posing as a kindhearted young woman named “Becca” online. As Franklin falls for this digital persona, the situation spirals into absurd and awkward territory, leading to moments of both cringe-worthy hilarity and genuine heartbreak. ‘I Love My Dad’ is a bold, unconventional exploration of parental love, deception, and the desperate need for connection, anchored by standout performances from Oswalt and Morosini. You might watch this movie here.

12. Dan in Real Life (2007)

Directed by Peter Hedges, ‘Dan in Real Life’ is a heartfelt dramedy that follows Dan Burns (Steve Carell), a widowed advice columnist struggling to balance raising his three daughters while battling his own loneliness. During a family reunion, he unexpectedly falls for a woman, Marie (Juliette Binoche), only to later discover that she is dating his brother (Dane Cook). As Dan grapples with his feelings and responsibilities as a father, the film beautifully explores the challenges of single parenthood and the pursuit of happiness. With Carell’s nuanced performance, witty dialogue, and a warm, autumnal setting, ‘Dan in Real Life’ is a touching and relatable story about love finding us in the most unexpected ways. You can stream this movie here.

11. The Great North (2021-2024)

Created by Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux, and Minty Lewis, ‘The Great North’ is an animated sitcom that celebrates the quirky yet heartwarming bond between a single father and his kids. Set in the rugged wilderness of Alaska, the show follows Beef Tobin (voiced by Nick Offerman), a devoted but socially awkward fisherman raising his four children — Judy (Jenny Slate), Wolf (Will Forte), Ham (Paul Rust), and Moon (Aparna Nancherla). Despite his gruff exterior, Beef is a loving and protective father, doing his best to keep his family together while hilariously navigating their eccentric adventures. With its offbeat humor, charming characters, and a heartfelt focus on family dynamics, ‘The Great North’ delivers a delightful mix of warmth and comedy, making it a standout among modern animated sitcoms. You can try this show here.

10. We Bought a Zoo (2011)

‘We Bought a Zoo’ is an inspiring family drama based on a true story. The Cameron Crowe directorial follows Benjamin Mee (Matt Damon), a recently widowed father who, in an effort to start fresh, moves with his two children, Dylan (Colin Ford) and Rosie (Maggie Elizabeth Jones), to a rundown zoo. With the help of the dedicated head zookeeper, Kelly Foster (Scarlett Johansson), Benjamin embarks on the daunting yet rewarding journey of restoring the zoo while also rebuilding his fractured relationship with his kid. Filled with heartwarming moments, breathtaking scenery, and a touching message about resilience and new beginnings, ‘We Bought a Zoo’ is a feel-good film that highlights the power of family, healing, and taking chances on life’s wildest adventures. The movie is available to stream here.

9. Unprisoned (2023-2024)

Tracy McMillan’s ‘Unprisoned’ is a heartfelt dramedy series that follows Paige Alexander (Kerry Washington), a successful therapist and single mother whose life is turned upside down when her estranged father, Edwin (Delroy Lindo), is released from prison after 17 years. As Edwin attempts to reconnect with Paige and integrate into society, their father-daughter bond is tested by unresolved wounds and years of absence. Blending humor with raw emotional depth, ‘Unprisoned’ delivers a touching exploration of generational trauma and redemption, brought to life by standout performances from Washington and Lindo. You can watch this show here.

8. Baby Daddy (2012-2017)

‘Baby Daddy’ is a lighthearted sitcom that follows Ben Wheeler (Jean-Luc Bilodeau), a young man who unexpectedly finds himself raising his baby daughter, Emma, after her mother leaves her on his doorstep. As a single father, Ben is not alone in this new chapter of his life — he is supported by his quirky brother Danny (Derek Theler), his best friend Tucker (Tahj Mowry), and his mother Bonnie (Melissa Peterman). Throughout the series, Ben faces the challenges of parenthood while juggling his career and romantic relationships, often with comedic results. ‘Baby Daddy’ is a charming and funny show that portrays the ups and downs of fatherhood, highlighting the importance of family, friendship, and the unexpected joys that come with raising a child. The light tone and lovable characters of the Dan Berendsen creation make it an enjoyable watch for anyone looking for a heartwarming and humorous take on the chaos of becoming a dad. This show is currently streaming here.

7. Home Improvement (1991-1999)

Created by Matt Williams, ‘Home Improvement’ is a beloved sitcom that follows Tim “The Toolman” Taylor (Tim Allen), a well-meaning but often bumbling father of three, as he juggles family life with his job hosting a home improvement TV show. With the help of his loyal assistant Al Borland (Richard Karn), Tim tackles all things related to tools and home renovations, but his real challenge comes from raising his children, Brad (Zachery Ty Bryan), Randy (Jonathan Taylor Thomas), and Mark (Taran Noah Smith), along with taking care of his relationship with his supportive wife, Jill (Patricia Richardson). The show strikes a perfect balance between slapstick humor and touching family moments, showcasing Tim’s loving yet imperfect parenting. ‘Home Improvement’ became a staple of ’90s television, known for its heart, humor, and for capturing the essence of fatherhood with its blend of lighthearted comedy and meaningful life lessons. You can watch this sitcom here.

6. Black-ish (2014-2022)

Kenya Barris’ creation ‘Black-ish’ is a sharp, witty sitcom that explores the complexities of identity, family dynamics, and the African American experience. The show centers around Dre Johnson (Anthony Anderson), a successful advertising executive, who strives to give his family a better life while staying connected to their cultural roots. Alongside his wife, Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross), Dre deals with the challenges of raising his four children in a predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood. As a father, Dre constantly works to balance his ambitions with teaching his children the importance of their heritage. With its clever writing, insightful social commentary, and standout performances, ‘Black-ish’ offers a modern, thought-provoking take on fatherhood, highlighting the joys, struggles, and humor of family life while exploring themes of race, class, and culture. The show can be streamed here.

5. Last Man Standing (2011-2021)

‘Last Man Standing’ is a family sitcom that centers around Mike Baxter (Tim Allen), a grumpy, traditional father who works as a marketing executive for a sporting goods store while living a turbulent life with his wife, Vanessa (Nancy Travis), and their three daughters. Mike’s conservative views often clash with his more modern, independent daughters, leading to comedic situations, but at the heart of the show is Mike’s deep love and dedication to his family. As a father, he strives to maintain his influence in a changing world, often using humor and tough-love wisdom to help his children through their ups and downs. With Tim Allen’s iconic comedic timing and the show’s blend of family dynamics, the Jack Burditt creation offers an engaging look at fatherhood, generational differences, and the importance of family ties. This fun and engaging show is available here.

4. King of the Hill (1997-2009)

‘King of the Hill’ is a clever animated sitcom that takes a comedic yet heartfelt look at suburban life in the fictional town of Arlen, Texas. The series follows Hank Hill (voiced by Mike Judge), a conservative, hardworking propane salesman who tries his best to be a good father to his son Bobby (Pamela Adlon), despite their differing personalities. Hank’s relationship with his wife Peggy (Kathy Najimy) and their quirky neighbors adds humor and depth to the show, with Hank often caught in the middle of various misadventures while trying to provide for and guide his family. The Mike Judge and Greg Daniels creation deftly balances comedy with heart, showcasing the everyday struggles of fatherhood, generational differences, and the importance of community. Through Hank’s earnestness and dedication, ‘King of the Hill’ delivers a touching portrayal of family life and the humor found in navigating the ups and downs of parenthood. It is available to watch here.

3. Breeders (2020-2023)

Simon Blackwell, Martin Freeman, and Chris Addison’s ‘Breeders’ is a sharp and honest comedy-drama that explores the challenges and complexities of modern parenting. The show revolves around Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard), a couple struggling to balance their demanding lives with raising their two young children. As Paul’s frustrations with fatherhood surface, the show delves into his insecurities, guilt, and occasional outbursts, offering a realistic portrayal of the messiness of parenting. The humor is often dark, but it’s tempered with tender moments that reveal the love and sacrifices inherent in raising children. ‘Breeders’ is an unflinching yet relatable look at the pressures of parenthood, where the highs and lows of family life are explored with raw honesty, making it both hilarious and emotionally resonant. You might give it a try here.

2. Parenthood (2010-2015)

‘Parenthood’ is a heartfelt family drama that explores the joys and struggles of raising children across multiple generations. The series follows the Braverman family, with a focus on the lives of parents Adam (Peter Krause), Sarah (Lauren Graham), Crosby (Dax Shepard), and Julia (Erika Christensen) as they battle the ups and downs of parenting, relationships, and personal growth. As a father, Adam Braverman juggles the challenges of his work life with the responsibility of raising his children, including his son Max (Max Burkholder), who has Asperger’s syndrome. With its rich character development, the Jason Katims creation presents a sincere and relatable portrayal of fatherhood, touching on themes of unconditional love, sacrifice, and the importance of family. The show stands out for its emotional depth, blending humor and drama to create a powerful exploration of what it means to be a parent. This earnest piece of art can be streamed here.

1. Modern Family (2009-2020)

Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan’s ‘Modern Family’ is a hilarious and heartwarming sitcom that follows the lives of the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan, showcasing the unique and often chaotic dynamics of modern-day families. The show is presented in a mockumentary style, with family members frequently speaking directly to the camera, adding a personal touch to their stories. At the heart of the show is Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell), the goofy yet loving father of three who strives to be the “cool” dad, often with humorous results.

The series also highlights Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill), the patriarch, and his relationship with his much younger wife Gloria (Sofía Vergara), along with their son Manny (Rico Rodriguez), as well as Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam (Eric Stonestreet) as they raise their adopted daughter Lily. Through its clever writing and unforgettable characters, ‘Modern Family’ offers a delightful and genuine portrayal of fatherhood, showcasing the different ways fathers love and care for their children while embracing the diversity and complexity of family life. The show blends humor, heart, and relatable family moments, making it a beloved classic. Watch this wholesome show here.

