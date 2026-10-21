Does Flyte Die? Did Ruth Bradley Leave Slow Horses?

In ‘Slow Horses’ season 6, MI5 is facing a big crisis because of both external and internal factors. After accepting investment from the wrong crowd to fund her unauthorized operation in Kazan, Russia, First Desk’s Diana Taverner has found herself in a compromised position. Her accomplices, Peter Judd and media mogul Damien Cantor, use their link as leverage to flagrantly exploit the high-ranking agent’s position to their own advantage. As a result, it’s not long before others begin to notice Taverner’s out-of-character initiative.

However, when Taverner’s head of security, Emma Flyte, attempts to initiate a conversation about the same, she finds herself on the receiving end of a cutting demotion. Afterward, more trouble knocks on her door in the form of Jackson Lamb and Roddy Ho. The Slough House is on the run from a mass assassination scheme, and they require her help. As one thing leads to another, the former Head of the Dogs finds herself hiding out at a safe house with the horse. Naturally, when the bad guys come knocking, she also has a target on her back. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Emma Flyte Dies at the Hands of Frank Harkness

The hit list that is targeting MI5 agents, both active and former ones, is specifically built around the Slough House. As a result, Emma Flyte, an exceptional MI5 agent who has never had the displeasure of being transferred to the department, should have no direct stake in the matter. Nonetheless, trouble inevitably finds her when Jackson Lamb recruits her help. He’s harboring Reece Nesmith, a kid who witnessed his father’s assassination and is the only witness who can connect billionaire Damien Cantor to the incident. As such, the media tycoon has hired the services of mercenary Frank Harkness to eliminate this threat. Moreover, Cantor is also the same man currently blackmailing Diana Taverner. Thus, Reece’s protection becomes of grave importance in unraveling a number of conspiracies.

For the same reason, Flyte agrees to help Lamb out even after having turned her back on the Park following a disagreement with Taverner. This is how she ends up at the Slough House safe house with the other agents and Reece. Although they manage to successfully lay low for a while, Frank Harkness eventually finds them and attacks their hideout. In the confrontation that follows, the Slough House agents split into two groups during their escape. Flyte ends up with the unarmed agents Shirley and Roddy, as well as Reece, who take cover in a shed by the beach. Once it becomes obvious that their only chance at survival lies in escape, the agent comes up with a plan.

Flyte offers to be the distraction, drawing out enemy fire while the others make a run for the boats at the beach. Nonetheless, before this plan could take hold, one of Harkness’ men manages to attack the shed. As a result, Flyte steps out for a direct confrontation to ensure the safety of the others. In the end, she manages to shoot her enemy down. However, without any cover, she falls victim to another attack carried out by Frank himself. When she attempts to fight back, he unfortunately runs out of ammunition. Thus, with no other avenue open, she has no choice but to face her fate. In the end, Frank shoots Flyte down at the beach. Ultimately, even though Slough House manages to emerge victorious from this altercation, the former MI5 Head of Security isn’t around to see this victory.

Ruth Bradley Will Likely Not Be in Slow Horses Season 7

Ruth Bradley joined the cast of ‘Slow Horses’ in season 4 after Chris Reilly’s Nick Duffy suffered a demotion from the position of MI5’s Head of the Dogs. Her character, Emma Flyte, inherits this mantle at the Agency, bringing a unique straight-laced competency to the Park. Over the seasons, her relationship with the Agency itself as well as the Slough House, develops and evolves. In season 6, she finally becomes a full-fledged ally, and there’s even a suggestion that she might join their ranks as a demonstration of Taverner’s power trip. However, the season finale puts a definitive stop to any such future developments.

Since Flyte meets her demise at the end of Season 6 Episode 6, ‘Judgment Day,’ it’s fair to assume actress Bradley will not be returning to the series. Although the show isn’t a stranger to fake-out deaths, the agent’s fate seems final. As such, there’s little chance of the character or the actress returning to the series. Even so, after she departs from ‘Slow Horses,’ Bradley will continue to follow her as she continues building her filmography with new and exciting projects. Fans of the actress can expect to see her in upcoming titles like ‘Bender,’ ‘The Last Days of Rabbit Hayes,’ and ‘Walk the Blue Fields.’

Read More: Is JK Coe Dead? Did Tom Brooke Leave Slow Horses?