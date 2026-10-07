Is JK Coe Dead? Did Tom Brooke Leave Slow Horses?

In ‘Slow Horses’ season 6, the Slough House agents find themselves directly on the chopping block as someone begins targeting every single person who has been a part of that department. After Jackson Lamb learns that his team’s files have been stolen from the Park, on the heels of learning about the deaths of two of his former agents, he launches the Blake’s Grave protocol. As a result, the remaining horses, present-day MI5 agents, and former ones have to go dark and convene at a safehouse location. However, before JK Coe can make this trip, he has to make a pit stop to rescue his colleague, River Cartwright. Unfortunately, the two agents and Sid Baker, back from presumed death, gain two Russian assassins on their tail. These elusive killers have already eliminated two ex-agents from the field. Therefore, as an active agent, Coe remains in perpetual danger. SPOILERS AHEAD.

JK Coe Meets His Demise After a Shopping Center Encounter

After narrowly escaping the Russian assassins at David Cartwright’s place and the Nova Bowl bowling alley, River, Sid, and Coe make another stop. This is partly because making it to the safehouse with a shadow on their heels is dangerous. Moreover, Sid is insistent on being allowed to call Diana Taverner, Head of First Desk, whom she seems to implicitly trust. However, the Blake’s Grave protocol makes it impossible for her to use any personal phones, forcing her to rely on finding payphones at businesses like the shopping center. There’s also the additional excuse of River’s shot-up hand, which requires quick medical attention. As such, the agents stop at a shopping center and decide to set up camp there for a while. The location’s public setting gives them a cover from the assassin, who might not be eager to carry out their orders so brazenly.

Thus, Coe settles down at the arcade, happy to spend the night playing racing games. Nonetheless, their peace proves to be short-lived. Eventually, the assassins realize that the horses are squatting at the shopping center long-term. For the same reason, they opt for an attempted confrontation and enter the establishment. Upon noticing the same, Coe follows the male assassin, Jim, to the restroom. As the two agents come face-to-face, with blades hidden in their respective sleeves, a violent altercation is inevitable. The MI5 agent and the GRU agent fight ruthlessly in the shopping center men’s room, and the latter ultimately emerges victorious. It’s only later, when an unwitting River stumbles into the men’s room after noticing his colleague’s absence, that he discovers Coe’s dead body, propped up against a wall.

Tom Brooke Has Likely Taken an Exit From the Series

JK Coe was the most recent addition to the Slough House, joining the series in season 4. The reason behind his transfer into the department, like the others’, remains a secret. The fact that the agent prefers silence and monosyllabic conversation certainly doesn’t help in decoding much about his past. Yet, time and again, he has proven to be a valuable asset to Jackson Lamb and his team of discarded MI5 agents. Unfortunately, it seems his run with the horses has come to an end with season 6 episode 4, ‘Lost and Found.’ Even though this season has brought back an agent previously presumed to be dead, Coe’s situation seems to be significantly different.

This time around, River sees the dead body with his own eyes at the scene of the crime instead of a hospital. Furthermore, the agents’ disconnect from the Park bars out any hopes of outside intervention that could miraculously save Coe’s life. Furthermore, as per IMDb, actor Tom Brooke’s time on ‘Slow Horses’ is expected to come to an end with this episode. Consequently, from the looks of it, Brooke and his character likely won’t be returning to the series in the future. Tragically, this means much of Coe’s mysterious past will remain an enigma. Fans of the actor can look forward to following his career and seeing him in Georgia Oakley’s 2026 ‘Sense and Sensibility,’ in which Brooke takes on the role of John Dashwood.

Read More: Slow Horses Season 6 Episode 3 Recap: Resurrection