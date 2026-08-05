Is Joe Ramona’s Biological Father? Are Ellis and Ramona Siblings?

Ramona’s complicated family tree in ‘Sterling Point’ leads to many confusing dynamics in the titular lake island and its tight-knit community. This is especially true once NY-born-and-bred Annie Jacobson rolls into town. The latter’s arrival is marked by the death of Gordon Campbell, Ramona’s grandfather, who has left the island as an inheritance for his grandchildren. While she had always believed she was her grandfather’s sole heir, it turns out she actually has two estranged siblings.

Before giving birth to Ramona, her mother, Goldie, was married to Steven, with whom she had adopted twins Annie and Conor. The woman’s untimely death, when all her children were still awfully young, created an ever-present crack in the family as Steven and Gordon decided to raise the children away from one another. Nonetheless, once Annie decides to show up at the island in search of answers about her mother, it inevitably leads her to Ramona. Moreover, as the duo grows close, they also stumble upon a startling discovery: Before her death, Goldie had an affair with Joe, the marina’s owner, and father of the sisters’ close friend, Ellis. Thus, as the dots begin to connect, certain questions about family relations are bound to come up. SPOILERS AHEAD.

A Misunderstanding Led Goldie to Believe Joe is Her Daughter’s Father

Initially, both Annie and Ramona believe a similar story about their dead mother. Both have been told that Goldie died as a result of a cancer diagnosis. Yet, the existence of her biological daughter itself pokes certain holes in the story. Annie has never been led to believe Goldie had separated from Steven or that their marriage had ever been on the rocks. Yet, it seems that shortly after the adoption went through, Goldie moved back to Sterling Point, where she gave birth to Ramona. On her part, Gordon told the latter that she was born as a result of a whirlwind affair with a tourist who is likely to never return to the island again. Nonetheless, Annie and Ellis stumble across a different truth.

Among a box of her mother’s things, Annie finds a mixtape, addressed to Joe, the marina owner, who turns out to be Godlie’s high school boyfriend. From the get-go, the man remains cagey around the topic. However, eventually, he ends up spilling parts of the truth to Annie in a heated argument about Ramona’s well-being. As it turns out, Goldie hadn’t died of cancer. Instead, she had died while giving birth to her daughter in Sterling Point. The fact that Joe seems to have first-hand knowledge of her death suggests only one thing: he was present at the hospital during her childbirth. As such, the full picture becomes clear. 16 years ago, Goldie and Joe had reignited their romance despite both being married at the time.

Since Goldie and Steven had been suffering from infertility for a long time, the natural conclusion to her pregnancy pitched Joe as the father of the child. Despite their complicated circumstances, the couple wanted to raise this kid and their other children together after separating from their respective spouses. Nonetheless, everything changed when Goldie died in childbirth. Gordon decided to raise his granddaughter on her own, and Joe decided to keep his distance, which would allow him to hold on to his oblivious wife, Kate, and their son, Ellis. However, apparently, all this time, Goldie and Joe had been wrong. The pregnancy hadn’t been a result of their affair. Instead, it was her IVF treatments with Steven that finally worked out.

Ramona and Ellis Are Not Related to Each Other

Since no one had any reason to believe otherwise, everyone who knew about Goldie’s pregnancy and her affair with Joe assumed he was the father of the baby. This included Gordon, who made the marina owner his granddaughter’s legal guardian after his death. The discovery of this document, along with tape-recorded messages from Goldie to Joe, confirms Ramona’s connection to the marina owner for both Ellis and Annie. Soon enough, the truth also makes its way to Ramona, who is entirely unhappy at the turn of events. All her life, she assumed her father was some oblivious man who didn’t even know of her existence. For the same reasons, it stings to learn that her father had been living in the same town as her but chose not to be a part of her life.

This revelation also means Ramona and Ellis, who have been friends for a long time, have actually been half-siblings this entire time. The fact that Ellis is embroiled in a romance with Annie, who is technically Ramona’s adopted and estranged sister, makes things even more complicated. Nonetheless, in the end, all of it turns out to be a big misunderstanding. Ramona realizes the same after noticing that Steven, Annie’s father, to whom Goldie was married, has the same branch of color-blindness as her. One DNA test later, this theory is confirmed. Although it doesn’t erase years of lies and deception, it swiftly erases the tense biological relation between Ramona and Joe, and subsequently, his son, Ellis.

Read More: Sterling Point: Do Annie and Ellis End Up Together? Do They Break Up?