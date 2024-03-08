Zoë Bell and Lorenza Izzo Cast in Sophie Tabet’s Stone Cold Fox

Zoë Bell and Lorenza Izzo are reuniting after ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood!’ They have joined the cast of Sophie Tabet’s debut feature film ‘Stone Cold Fox.’ The duo is set to star alongside Jamie Chung in the revenge comedy. The filming of the project will begin in Los Angeles, California, in April. Tabet penned the movie with Julia Roth.

The plot revolves around Goldie, a young woman who flees from an “abusive lesbian cult” in pursuit of her estranged sister. “When Goldie accidentally steals a large amount of

coke from her drug-running lover, the girl uses the money to try to find her long-lost sister Spooky, unaware that her lover has sent minions to get revenge,” reads the official logline.

Bell’s recent credits include her performances as Pipe in the TV series ‘Beyond The Dark’ and as Scorpion in James Wan’s horror mystery ‘Malignant.’ The actress portrayed Janet Miller in Quentin Tarantino’s period drama ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,’ in addition to serving as a stunt coordinator in the movie, collaborating once again with the auteur after playing Six-Horse Judy in ‘The Hateful Eight‘ and working as the stunt double of The Bride in the ‘Kill Bill’ films and Shosanna and Bridget in ‘Inglourious Basterds.’ She also featured in films such as ‘Haymaker’ and ‘The Big Take.’

Izzo played Francesca Capucci in ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.’ She is best known for her performances as Genesis in ‘Knock Knock,’ starring alongside Keanu Reeves, and Santa Muerte in Showtime’s ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.’ The actress’ recent credits encompass Vida Perez Prescott in ‘Panhandle,’ Ruby in ‘Hacks,’ and Blair in ‘The Aviary.’

Chung’s recent performance is in the thriller ‘Junction,’ in which she portrays Katie. She appeared in several famed TV shows like ‘So Help Me Todd‘ as Lauren Park, ‘Succession’ as Beth, and ‘Dexter: New Blood‘ as Molly Park.

Los Angeles, the main location of the film, is one of the busiest entertainment production hubs in the world. The region previously hosted the shooting of Netflix’s crime drama ‘Griselda‘ and one of last year’s biggest blockbusters ‘Oppenheimer.’

