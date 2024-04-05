What Car Does Colin Farrell Drive in Sugar?

Colin Farrell’s John Sugar drives a stylish vintage car in Apple TV+’s mystery series ‘Sugar.’ While he could have chosen any trendy car to travel through the streets of Los Angeles, he selects the relic as he always does when he is in the city. After displaying her hesitation, Ruby hands him over the key to the vehicle, only for him to start driving the elegant car like the heroes of his favorite films. Sugar’s car is none other than a Chevrolet Corvette convertible. The line of sports cars has been manufactured by General Motors under the Chevrolet brand since 1953!

Farrell Drives 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

John Sugar’s particular Chevrolet Corvette model is the second generation 1965 one. The second generation of the line of Corvettes was designed by Larry Shinoda, the mastermind behind the Boss 302 Mustang. Shinoda introduced Sting Ray to the model and the production of the edition started in 1963. The hidden headlamps, non-functional hood vents, and an independent rear suspension added to its appeal. The 1965 model, the one that features in ‘Sugar,’ came out with four-wheel disc brakes and the popular “big block” engine option. One of the key differences between the 1964 and 1965 models is the latter’s vertical exhaust vents that replaced horizontal “speed lines.”

Over the years, Chevrolet Corvettes have featured in several films, including Robert Aldrich’s 1955 classic ‘Kiss Me Deadly,’ one of the movies that feature in the series. Ralph Meeker’s Mike Hammer, who drives the car in the film noir, is also a private eye like Sugar. Colm Meaney DEA Agent Duncan Malloy drives a 1967 Corvette in Simon West’s action thriller ‘Con Air,’ starring Nicolas Cage, John Cusack, and John Malkovich. Another Corvette owner who drives through Southern California is Dirk Diggler, Mark Wahlberg’s character in Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Boogie Nights.’

The 1965 Corvette is not a stranger when it comes to Hollywood. The edition is featured in ‘The Fate of the Furious,’ the eighth installment in the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise. In the movie, Dominic Toretto’s wife Letty Ortiz drives a 1965 Corvette, especially in the New York City chase sequences. The car used in the film is owned by Brian Hobaugh and it, in real life, won the 2013 Ultimate Street Car Invitational as well. Even though Farrell drives a Corvette in the series, he is a proud owner of a 1996 Ford Bronco in reality.

