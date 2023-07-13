Sugar Rush: The Baking Point Season 1: Where Are They Now?

Hosted by Carlos “Capi” Perez, Netflix’s ‘Sugar Rush: The Baking Point,’ AKA ‘Pasteleros Contra el Tiempo,’ is a Mexican baking show that has captured the attention of the world. The series is part of the beloved ‘Sugar Rush’ franchise and features some of the most talented bakers from all over Mexico. The recently aired season 1 of this cooking show especially featured some exceptionally talented bakers, and people are eager to know what they are up to these days. Luckily, we are here to explore the same!

Where Are Ruth Cabeza and Rubí Esparza Now?

We are starting with Ruth Cabeza and Rubí Esparza, who won season 1 of the Netflix series, capturing the world’s attention with their talent and taking home the grand prize of one million pesos. As of writing, Ruth works as an Actress and as a Pastry Chef. Her skills as a baker have made her quite an internet sensation with an Instagram account that has over 149 thousand admirers. She also provides delicious recipes to her fans which they can try out for themselves. Rubí, who works as a Pastry Chef, has also become well-known for her eye-catching cake decorations on the internet and has more than 101 thousand followers on Instagram.

Where Are Israel Vázquez and Iván Zavala Now?

Up next, we have the runner-ups, Israel Vázquez and Iván Zavala, who have been friends since college. As of writing, Israel serves as a Pastry Chef for Coucou Cakes, which is a Pastry Boutique that he started himself. The establishment also has a teaching venture called Coucou Pastry School. When not serving as a Professional Pastry Consultant or creating mystifying baked creations, Israel likes spending time with his girlfriend, Natalia Gasca. As for Ivan, the reality TV star has more than 36 thousand Instagram followers and provides both online and offline classes to those interested in the art of baking. Apart from creating hyper-realistic cakes, he also shares new recipes every week with his fans.

Where Are Alan Tercero and Alejandra “Ale” Ambríz Now?

Having reached the finals of the competition series, Alan Tercero and Alejandra “Ale” Ambríz firmly established just how talented they are when it comes to utilizing their culinary skills. Alan seems to be thriving in his roles as the Pâtissier and Chocolatier of Chocolat3k and Craquelin Cake Shop. Known for his jaw-dropping work with chocolate, Alan also has a dedicated Instagram account featuring some of his best creations. Meanwhile, Ale is a Pastry Chef who creates custom cakes and is based in Mexico City, Mexico. Her work can be seen on her Instagram account, which is dedicated to the same, though the reality TV star prefers to keep the details of her personal life private.

Where Are Karen Castañeda and Gabriela “Gaby” Iracheta Now?

Semifinalists Karen Castañeda and Gabriela “Gaby” Iracheta may have met via the Internet, but their strong bond was evident to see in the Netflix show. Karen especially specializes in creating hyper-realistic cakes inspired by horror and pop culture. In fact, she has her own bakery called Nel Pastel in Mexico City that combines her love for baking and horror into one. Her on-screen partner Gaby is also a talented baker who takes custom orders from her customers and creates cakes suited to the needs of her clients. She also likes to share her ed results on social media, earning much praise from her followers.

Where Are Lis Magaña and Luli Palacios Now?

Based in Mexico City, the mother and daughter duo of Lis Magaña and Luli Palacios became beloved for their breathtaking baking skills. Presently, the two are affiliated with Bendito Pastel Bakery, an establishment that the two seemingly run together. The two are known for creating hyper-realistic makes and are also open to custom orders based on the specifications shared by their clients. Luli especially is quite fond of this particular art and even posts about the same on her personal Instagram account. While Lis is also quite a talented baker, she is not very active on social media.

Where Are Dany Orsan and Ana Laura Rodríguez Now?

Last but far from least, we have Dany Orsan and Ana Laura Rodríguez. The former is actually a TikTok sensation with over 3.6 million followers. Additionally, Dany has her own culinary school called Cecuc and a raw material store known as Proveedora Gastronomica. While her personal Instagram account has over 309 thousand followers, she also has a page dedicated to pastry and cake decoration that boasts a fan following of over 78 thousand. As for Ana Laura, the pastry chef is based in Guadalajara, Mexico, and is known for her custom cake declarations. She also provides lessons to aspiring bakers under the banner of Cupcake Art.

