‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ Renewed for Season 5 at CTV

CTV has renewed the romantic drama series ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ for its fifth season, The Cinemaholic has learned. The news of the renewal comes while Season 4 is airing. Filming will take place in Halifax, Nova Scotia, starting this July. The show is based on a novel series by Robyn Carr. Roma Roth is the showrunner, with Jonathan Wright back to direct.

The latest episode of season 4, Episode 7, titled ‘Face the Music,’ has Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) struggling between Liam (Marcus Rosner) and Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray), Liam being her face from the past, and Cal being her present. While Liam tries to explain why he didn’t get back to Maggie, she is pulled back into a crisis involving Cal and the siblings, Ben (Colby Frost) and Tracy (Emerson MacNeil). Cal is distracted, dealing with Ben’s legal troubles after learning Ben has prior charges, including vandalism and shoplifting, while Tracy ends up back in the hospital due to her illness.

Sedona Jones (Meghan Ory) unexpectedly arrives at Cal’s cabin because of problems in her own marriage, believing that it’s over between her and Chris. On the other hand, Sydney and Amir grow closer while preparing a fundraiser dinner at the Lodge, and clearly, there’s some jealousy involving Cooper (Steve Lund).

Ben and Tracy are finally found by Cal and Cooper. Unfortunately, authorities arrive and take the siblings away despite everyone’s efforts to make them understand. Moreover, Maggie’s emotional journey takes a dip, too, after Cal finds out about her kiss with Liam. Episode 7 ends with Maggie telling Cal that she can “explain.”

There are 3 more episodes to go in Season 4 before we can figure out what Season 5 will incorporate. However, we can expect new medical emergencies for Maggie and new tests in relationships.

Read More: Angie Harmon to Return in ‘Buried in Barstow’ 2 & 3