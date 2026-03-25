8 Best Summer Camp Movies and TV Shows on Netflix (March 2026)

Filled with bright sunshine, new people, unexpected bonds, and memories for a lifetime, summer camps often lead to adventures and experiences that give individuals new perspectives on life. While this is true for many, there are also instances where camps expose our vulnerabilities and fears. Summer camps are a major sociocultural phenomenon that shapes the lives of young people who learn new skills and make new friends in the process.

Cinema and television have given us fascinating stories set in such scenarios, where character arcs unfold, challenges present themselves, and intense stories unravel. The setting of a summer camp allows filmmakers and TV show creators to focus on important details, keep the narrative grounded in a single location, and deliver maximum entertainment from the interactions among diverse characters. Are you looking for movies and shows streaming on Netflix that are set at summer camps and are entertaining in distinct ways? We’ve got you covered in this list.

8. Rim of the World (2019)

Directed by McG, Netflix’s ‘Rim of the World’ is a sci-fi adventure movie that centers on four seemingly awkward summer camp attendees who must overcome their personal anxieties and collaborate to avert a global catastrophe during an unforeseen alien invasion that hits the camp. Shortly after their arrival at the camp, Alex (Jack Gore), ZhenZhen (Miya Cech), Dariush (Benjamin Flores Jr.), and Gabriel (Alessio Scalzotto) find themselves isolated in the suddenly abandoned grounds. What starts as a fun adventure descends into chaos when a mysterious key is handed to the kids, who must now confront their fears and safeguard the planet despite technological limitations and a lack of help. The engaging movie, full of adrenaline-fueled moments, quirky characters, and an unusual camp experience, is streaming on Netflix.

7. A Week Away (2021)

Netflix’s ‘A Week Away’, a musical romantic drama movie, features the life of a vulnerable teenager named William Hawkins (Kevin Quinn). Following legal troubles, he is forced to make an impossible choice to avoid juvenile detention — attend a Christian summer camp to become a better person. Initially uncomfortable in the new environment, William gradually opens up and forms a romantic relationship with Avery (Bailee Madison), who teaches him more about life and love. As he moves forward, the camp becomes a place of self-discovery, music, and genuine human connection. Directed by Roman White, the nuanced, engrossing, and life-changing camp story is available to watch here.

6. Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare (2023)

Helmed by Liza Williams, ‘Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare’ exposes the brutal conditions within the Challenger Wilderness Therapy Program. Founded by Steve Cartisano in the late 1980s, the program involves a strenuous hike through the Utah desert for more than two months, primarily involving delinquent teens who need the camp for some stability in their lives. Parents, often for a large fee, unwittingly sign their children up for the camp, unaware that the camp’s staff have their own agenda. The Netflix documentary film reveals the traumatic results of survival exercises and other activities during a camp that push the teens to the extreme in an environment that also sees alleged sexual abuse. You can find it on Netflix.

5. Battle Camp (2025-)

In Netflix’s ‘Battle Camp,’ contestants who are prominent on Netflix reality programs participate in a competition at a secluded camp, aiming to avoid elimination, which is decided by a spinning wheel. The participants’ ultimate aim is to win a large sum of money, for which they are organized into three factions — the Wolves, the Bears, and the Eagles. In the competition hosted by Taylor Lewan, the participants engage in physical and psychological challenges, endure penalties, and navigate social strategies. But the risk of elimination always stays with them, pushing them towards difficult decisions. The reality show explores the themes of survival and achievement in a summer camp setting. You may enjoy it here.

4. Fear Street: Part Two – 1978 (2021)

Based on R. L. Stine’s eponymous book series, Netflix’s ‘Fear Street Part Two: 1978’ or ‘Fear Street: 1978’ is a slasher movie directed by Leigh Janiak and serves as the second film in the ‘Fear Street’ trilogy. The story is set in Shadyside in 1978, at the beginning of summer, and follows the summer activities at Camp Nightwing, which promises to be an exciting adventure. However, the fun is quickly ruined when a Shadysider becomes possessed and starts a brutal killing spree. As the rivalry between the teens of Shadyside and Sunnyvale endures, the curse of the witch, Sarah Fier, also affects the fates of those at Camp Nightwing. To survive, Deena (Kiana Madeira) and the other kids may have to understand a deeper link between the town’s past and present. The movie is streaming on Netflix.

3. Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later (2017)

Created by David Wain and Michael Showalter, Netflix’s ‘Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later’ is a comedy series set in 1991 that primarily unfolds at a summer camp and in NYC, serving as a sequel to ‘Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.’ The core of the story is the trials and tribulations of McKinley (Michael Ian Black), Gene Jenkinson (Christopher Meloni), and others as they reunite after a decade, each facing different challenges in their personal lives. When they learn that Beth (Janeane Garofalo) plans to sell the camp, they must do everything in their power to save it. The story explores the power of human connection, the magic of summer camps, and the value of memories. It can be watched here.

2. Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp (2015)

Netflix’s ‘Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp’ is set in 1981 and follows the ups and downs of Ben (Bradley Cooper), Susie (Amy Poehler), and Andy (Paul Rudd), and others as they grapple with chaos, their own desires, panic, and the messy behaviors and egos at Maine’s Camp Firewood. Created by David Wain and Michael Showalter, the comedy show is a prequel to the film ‘Wet Hot American Summer.’ As counselors and campers each face their own problems, trouble seems to brew at every stage of the story. The experience promises to impart a lesson or two about life to everyone involved. The wild and unpredictable story, set in an equally noisy camp, is available on Netflix.

1. Go! Go! Cory Carson: Summer Camp (2020)

‘Go! Go! Cory Carson: Summer Camp’ is an animated movie set in the universe of the series ‘Go! Go! Cory Carson.’ Directed by Stanley Moore and Alexander Woo, the film follows a wild and unpredictable story from the life of Cory Carson, the friendly, dancing, and occasionally mischievous orange car with yellow stripes. The narrative centers on Cory’s summer at Camp Friendship, where he intends to have fun. However, Cory runs into an unexpected situation when his best friend, Freddie, brings his cousin, Rosie, to the camp. This ignites Cory’s jealousy as his friend directs unexpected attention toward Rosie. Driven by unhappiness, Cory acts unkindly, but may learn a life lesson that will change for the better. The movie, featuring toy-based characters from the ‘Go-Go Smart Wheels’ VTech toy line, captures the essence of summer camp, the process of personal growth, and colorful visuals. It can be enjoyed here.

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