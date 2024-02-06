Suranne Jones Cast in Netflix’s In The Room; Begins Filming in London Next Month

Suranne Jones has joined the cast of Netflix’s ‘In The Room.’ The filming of the series is slated to begin in London, England, next month. Matt Charman penned the project and serves as an executive producer. The plot of the show is currently under wraps.

Jones recently featured in the BBC TV series ‘Vigil,’ created by Tom Edge, as Amy Silva. The show revolves around the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death onboard a Trident nuclear submarine, sparking a conflict between the police, Navy, and British security services. The BAFTA-winner portrayed the lead role of Becca in the PBS miniseries ‘Maryland,’ which depicts the journey of two distanced sisters who rediscover love and respect through tragic events.

Jones also appeared in the Peacock series ‘Save Me’ as Claire McGory and in Ian Fitzgibbon’s fantasy drama ‘Christmas Carole’ as Carole. She delivered a notable performance in HBO’s historical drama series ‘Gentleman Jack,’ in which she portrayed the lesbian trailblazer and cryptic diarist Anne Lister.

Charman, a British screenwriter, playwright, and producer, recently created Netflix’s action thriller series ‘Treason.’ The show revolves around Adam Lawrence, an MI6-trained individual whose seemingly stable career takes a tumultuous turn when his complicated past with Kara, a Russian spy, resurfaces, leading him to question everything in his life. The screenwriter also penned the sci-fi film ‘Oasis,’ starring Richard Madden, in which a Scottish chaplain embarks on an epic journey through space.

Charman’s notable achievements include an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay for the 2015 film ‘Bridge of Spies,’ which he co-wrote with Joel and Ethan Coen. His other notable credits include the crime drama ‘Black Work,’ Michelle Williams-starrer ‘Suite Française,’ and BBC’s drama series ‘Our Zoo.’

London, the principal location of the series, earlier hosted the shooting of Apple TV+’s war series ‘Masters of the Air‘ and Matthew Vaughn’s action thriller ‘Argylle.’

Read More: Gerard Butler’s Greenland: Migration to be Filmed in London