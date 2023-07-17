Survivor Season 3: Where Are They Now?

In the midst of nowhere, ‘Survivor’ features sixteen castaways coming together to make it through numerous challenges on a deserted island. The reality television show follows the stranded group as they try to beat nature and scour for food, water and shelter. Agog with anticipation, the show features the physical and mental strength of the contestants as they group into tribes and perform several challenges. Released in 2001, season 2 of the show brought a number of exhilarating ups and downs. Years since it first came on air, fans continued to be curious about the participants. So, if you’re also curious, look no further because we’ve got all the information right here!

Where is Ethan Zohn Now?

The remarkable player known for his affable personality became one of the most endearing persons to compete on the show. After Ethan walked away from ‘Survivor’ with the grand prize and title, he continued to find new routes to success. The star returned to star on ‘Survivor: All Stars,’ ‘The Amazing Race,’ and ‘Survivor: Winners at War.’ Additionally, the star also battled cancer twice, once in 2009 and the other in 2013. Nevertheless, Ethan has soldiered on and is now a motivational speaker who has been invited to a number of international conventions for the same. He is also an active television and media personality known for his venture Grassroot Soccer. The star also has a website that sells customized apparel. Along with his wife, Ethan continues to climb new heights of success.

Where is Kim Johnson Now?

The retired teacher ultimately lost the top spot to Ethan. Nevertheless, Kim Johnson has continued to make worthwhile memories with friends and family. Kim’s association with the U.S. Tennis Association and the U.S. Platform Tennis Association continues. Approaching her 80s, Kim has largely refrained from the public eye. Nevertheless, the star continues to be remembered for her stellar performance on the reality show and now keeps her life under wraps.

Where is Lex van den Berghe Now?

Since finishing in third place, Lex has continued to explore a myriad of opportunities and further his career and aspirations. The star is currently a Senior Product Manager for Adobe. However, his decade-old stint at the renowned company hasn’t let him give up on his interests. In 2013, he co-created the short-lived television series, ‘Family Beef.’ He also returned to ‘Survivor: All Stars’ too. Lex is also a drummer for several rock and roll bands. Along with his wife and two sons, Lex continues to enjoy every aspect of life and is an avid pet parent.

Where is Tom Buchanan Now?

Adding a jovial merry to the show, Tom’s lighthearted goodness was capable of elevating even the most grim situation on the show. Since his exit, the Virginia-based star has continued to work as a goat and cattle farmer. He is still running his family-run Valley Views Farm in Rich Valley, Virginia. Here “Big” Tom Buchanan has also become a major part of the community and is known for bringing the same cheer to people around him.

Where is Teresa Cooper Now?

“T-Bird” had emerged as a fan-favorite castaway on the show. After her exit, the mother of two continued to work as an international flight attendant for Delta Air Lines and has held the position for more than 40 years. She is also a real estate broker in Georgia. The psychology major also appears on Rob Cesternino’s podcast, ‘Rob Has a Podcast’ from time to time. Aside from her work, the star keeps busy making new milestones with her family, husband and friends.

Where is Kim Powers Now?

The New Jersey-based star placed sixth on season 3 and continued to explore different avenues of success in life post her exit. Kim maintained contact with her friends and fellow castmates of ‘Survivor.’ Shortly after the cameras closed in on them, Kim met Alex Bell, a contestant from ‘Survivor: The Amazon.’ The attraction ultimately led to marriage, and the couple even adopted a daughter named Bella and are now based in San Francisco.

Where is Frank Garrison Now?

After becoming the tenth contestant to be booted off the show, the Amsterdam-born star accrued infamy for his conservative opinions. Since his exit from the show, Frank has continued to keep a low profile and has primarily worked as a telephone technician. He also dabbles in other interests, such as hunting and fishing. The reality star now spends time with his wife, Holly, and their three daughters.

Where is Brandon Quinton Now?

Always at odds with the older cast members, Brandon left the show relatively early. After his exit, he continued to maintain a low profile and even struggled with drinking. Eventually, the star managed to recoup and returned to school and became a registered nurse. Brandon is currently working in a home for the elderly and continues to enjoy life with friends and family. The star is now married to Evan Math, and the couple is raising their dog, Violet. Aside from work, the happy couple also travels a lot!

Where is Kelly Goldsmith Now?

A behavior research analyst at the time, Kelly has continued to accelerate in her field. The Yale and Duke graduate is currently a Professor of Marketing at Vanderbilt University and has even delivered TEDxNash talks. In addition to working as a researcher and having an in-depth understanding of marketing and behavior, Kelly also enjoys time with her family. The star got married in 2013 to Reid Shriner, and the couple share two children as well.

Where is Clarence Black Now?

After the infamous bean fiasco, Clarence continued to build himself in different aspects. After leaving his job as a high school basketball coach, the Detroit-based star started working as a sports broadcaster, a job he still holds to this day. Clarence also hosted shows and events around Detroit after leaving television. In 2010, Clarence enlisted in the Army and later starred in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,’ and ‘Detroiters.’ Clarence has also been involved in Public Affairs and even has his own business. The star devotes equal time to his wife, children and family.

Where is Lindsey Richter Now?

Since her exit from the show, Lindsey has continued to put her physical acumen to the test. Now a professional mountain biker, Lindsey’s passion as an athlete hasn’t subdued. The star appeared on ‘Hollywood Squares’ as a panelist in 2002 and married her husband Kirt Voreis, a pro mountain biker the following year, whom she later divorced. Currently, the star’s company, Ladies AllRide, teaches women to get involved in mountain biking and has even been featured in Forbes. She is also an ambassador for a number of brands.

Where is Silas Gaither Now?

After his journey on ‘Survivor,’ Silas continued to try out his luck in acting. Following his jaunt on reality television, he starred in ‘My True Self,’ ‘The Pain Within,’ ‘What I Like About You,’ and ‘Prescriptions.’ Silas also owned a sports bar in Los Angeles for years before returning to his home state of Tennessee. In 2019, the reality star was arrested with felony counts of rape and aggravated assault on two women. Ultimately, he entered a plea deal to serve six years of probation and has been disallowed any contact with victims.

Where is Linda Spencer Now?

Since her time in Africa, the mountaineer and cancer survivor has peaked new heights in life. Along with her husband and children, the Massachusetts-based star has continued to climb new heights of success as a career counselor. An Assistant Director at the Office of Career Services at Harvard when she appeared on ‘Survivor,’ Linda has since climbed to the spot of Director of Career Advising and Programming at the prestigious Ivy League University.

Where is Carl Bilancione Now?

The dentist based in Massachusetts left the show relatively early but still mapped the road to success even outside the show. The star’s dental practice is currently based in Maitland, Florida, where he also seeks to quench his adventurous spirit and dabbles in scuba diving and runs marathons. Carl is still close to his castmates and even mentored fellow contestant Frank Garrison’s daughter in dentistry. Along the way, Carl also became a motivational speaker and has even released his memoir, ‘My Rise from the Wiseguys.’ Aside from his career, the star loves to spend his time with his wife, children and grandkids!

Where is Jessie Camacho Now?

Born in Puerto Rico, Jessie has continued to accelerate her career in the media post her exit. In 2002, she made an appearance on ‘Late Show with David Letterman,’ and was also the third-place winner on ‘Protagonistas De Novela.’ A few years down the line, Jessie finally decided to quit the police force and devoted herself completely to acting. The star has since worked as an actor, casting director and writer. Some of her works include, ‘Emily the Criminal,’ ‘Bloodline,’ ‘About My Father,’ ‘The Art of Passion’ and ‘Mouthpiece.’ She is also the host of ‘Telemundo’s Descontrol.’

Where is Diane Ogden Now?

After becoming the first contestant to be booted from Africa, the mail carrier and mother of two was also invited to star in ‘Survivor: Blood vs. Water.’ However, Diane ultimately rejected the offer. In 2014, Diane completed her 30-year stint with the U.S. Post Office. Since her retirement, the star has devoted time to her children and grandchildren. She has since become an artist, and her work has also been publicly recognized. The star is still close to her castmates Ethan Zohn and Carl Bilancione and catches up with them from time to time.

