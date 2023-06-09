Taniya Nayak From HGTV: Everything We Know

Giving way to a rejuvenating metamorphosis, Taniya Nayak’s unique ideas turn ordinary walls and interiors into something else. Elevating the interior of houses, Taniya Nayak conceives things differently on HGTV’s ‘Build It Forward’ and ‘Battle on the Beach.’ A major face in HGTV’s renovation show genre, Taniya Nayak has made many curious.

Taniya’s designs bring a fresh look that reinvigorates spaces, and her ability to weave practicality and functionality with beauty makes her more efficient. Naturally, if you also want to learn more about the reality television show star, look no further because we’ve got all the information you’re looking for right here!

Taniya Nayak’s Age, Family, and Background

Born on February 22, 1973, in Nagpur, India, Taniya came to the States as an infant along with her family and settled in Boston. Growing up, Taniya’s parents B.D. Nayak and Leela Nayak didn’t just shape her worldview but also inspired her to dream big. After graduating from Weymouth High in 1991, Tanya received a degree in Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

Taniya also has a Master’s in Interior Design from the Boston Architectural College. Her excellence in interior design became apparent early on when she received a Top Honors award in the International Interior Design Association Student Sketch Problem Competition. Also, an aunt and an affectionate sister, Taniya shares a close bond with all the members of her family.

Taniya Nayak’s Profession

The reality star’s journey in front of the camera began in 2003 with ‘Knock First.’ Since then, Taniya has appeared in a number of shows for HGTV and Food Network as a design expert. Some of these include, ‘Designed To Sell,’ ‘House Hunters on Vacation,’ ‘Destination Design,’ ‘Urban Oasis,’ ‘HGTV Showdown,’ ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight,’ ‘Build It Forward,’ ‘Restaurant: Impossible,’ and ‘Battle on the Beach.’

While her unique application and problem-solving abilities make her designs appealing in commercial and residential spaces, redefining interior space is just one of the many things Taniya is skilled at. A skilled bartender/mixologist, Taniya’s proficiency in bartending can be traced back over two decades. Having worked in some of Boston’s trendiest clubs and restaurants, Taniya had even earned the “Boston’s Most Beloved Bartenders” title by the Improper Bostonian in 2001.

The star also launched Taniya Nayak Design Inc in 2005 and has since continued to grow her Boston-based design firm. Over the years, Taniya has worked on a number of projects for clients like Artisan Marriot Hotel, Yellow Door Taqueria and celebrities like Ayesha Curry, Robert Irvine and Patrice Bergeron. For her distinguished work, she has also made appearances on ‘Good Morning America,’ ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show,’ ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show,’ ‘The Talk,’ and ‘The Rachael Ray Show.’

Taniya Nayak’s Husband

The Boston-based star is married to Brian O’Donnell. Taniya’s husband, Brian O’Donnell, is a chef and restaurateur with operations overall in Boston. Funnily, it was work that first brought them together. Brian and Taniya first crossed paths in the year 2000 when Taniya was the lead designer on her future husband’s eateries. Shortly after they met, the duo became inseparable. Their courtship soon evolved into something more, and the two got engaged. In 2007, Brian and Taniya got married in Puerto Rico in a traditional Indian ceremony.

The duo now lives in Boston along with their English bulldog named Flynn. Brian and Taniya also own a number of restaurants together in the Boston area, including Lower Mills Tavern, the Bostonia Public House, Yellow Door Taqueria, Moonshine Alley and Madre Osteria.

In addition to a full-fledged career that keeps her busy, Taniya also uses her free time to indulge in dancing salsa and hip-hop. Taniya also supports a number of non-profits and enjoys cooking for friends and family. We continue to hope that Taniya accomplishes all her goals and keeps creating new milestones personally and professionally.

