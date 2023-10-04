Tasha Stones Continues to Juggle Her Passions After The Great British Baking Show

Available on Netflix, ‘The Great British Baking Show,’ AKA ‘The Great British Bake Off,’ has been a fan favorite for years, with viewers welcoming new participants from every season with open arms. This was the same reception that Tasha Stones received after entering the fourteenth iteration of the baking show when the public overwhelmingly showcased their support for her, impressed by her skills, passion, and determination. Hence, it is not surprising that people are eager to learn about what she has been up to these days. Luckily, we are here to explore the same!

Tasha Stones’ The Great British Baking Show Journey

Even by stepping foot into the famous tent of the British series, Tasha Stones created history by being the first deaf participant to be a part of the competition. With the help of her interpreter, Daryl, she was easily able to communicate with everyone else throughout her time on the show. Additionally, Daryl’s constant commentary also helped Tasha stay up to date about the feedback that the other contestants received on their own evaluations.

Like her fellow bakers, Tasha had to complete three different tasks as a part of Cake Week. Each contestant had to make their own version of a vertical layer for the Signature challenge. The baker decided to embrace her creativity by making her dish using black sesame and yuzu. Her cake’s unconventional nature earned her some brownie points, though things did seem to go downhill during the next task. For the Technical challenge, each person had to make the same type of cake, and Tasha, unfortunately, was ranked 11 out of the 12 participants.

Tasha was now determined to prove her skills in the Showstopper challenge, in which she had to make a delicious cake keeping an animal in mind. The baker decided to choose a robin bird as her inspiration, which received much praise from the judges due to its visual appeal. Paul Hollywood stated that her cake looked “sensational,” while Prue Leith commented that her robin had a “personality.” Her use of tahini received much appreciation as well, allowing her to make her way to the second week (Biscuit Week) of the competition.

Where is Tasha Stones Today?

An adventurer at heart, Tasha Stones splits her time between the English cities of Bristol and London. Over the years, she has been to many beautiful places across the world, and her passion for the same does not seem to have dwindled. A Participation Officer by profession, Tasha proudly proclaims that she is also a part-time baker. Her skills for the latter can easily be witnessed in the British reality show through which she continues to amass many, many fans.

While Tasha has been passionate about baking from a young age, she is also quite a theatre fan and often frequents the iconic West End theatre in London to see some fantastic stage performances. The baker is also a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community and does seem happy with all the love and support that is being showered on her by the public. We wish Tasha the best in her life and hope that she has a wonderful future ahead.

