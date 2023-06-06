Taylor Armstrong Net Worth: How Rich is RHOC Star?

With the recent decision to appear in Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County,’ AKA ‘RHOC,’ Taylor Armstrong, AKA Shana Lynette Hughes, has maintained her status as a television celebrity. From ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ to ‘Couples Therapy,’ she has been part of the entertainment industry for nearly a decade and a half. Though her personal life has often been a focal point in her reality TV appearances, many people are eager to know just how rich Taylor is and how she accumulated her wealth. Luckily, we are here to explore the same!

How Did Taylor Armstrong Earn Her Money?

A former cheerleader from Union High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Taylor became Taylor Ford when she moved to Beverly Hills, California. While there, she met Russell Armstrong and changed her last name given her 2005 marriage. In 2008, Taylor stepped foot into the entertainment industry with an uncredited appearance in MTV’s ‘The Hills.’ However, it was not until she joined ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ AKA ‘RHOBH,’ as one of its original cast members that she became used to fame.

Taylor was a primary cast member from seasons 1 to 3 but became a part of the guest cast in the following three installments due to personal issues and the fact that she had moved out of Beverly Hills and now resided in Orange County, California. Indeed, her appearance in ‘RHOC’ marks the first time any Housewife has switched franchises as Taylor did. However, the reason behind the move seems to be a mixture of personal and professional concerns. In 2012, she published her book, ‘Hiding from Reality: My Story of Love, Loss, and Finding the Courage Within,’ detailing her television and marital experience.

Even though her friendship with Tamra Judge led her to be a Friend in season 17 of the series, Taylor is a television personality in her own right, given her participation in about 24 television shows as of writing. In fact, she was in ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip‘ season 2 and ‘Couples Therapy’ season 4. Additionally, Taylor has some projects under her in which we can see she her showcasing her acting skills. This includes her role in ‘Guardians’ as Dr. Renee Kennedy, ‘The Squad/Miami’ as Meredith Kyle, and ‘Masterpiece’ as Shallon Craig.

What is Taylor Armstrong’s Net Worth?

In order to estimate Taylor’s wealth, we must look into her various career moves and how recent they were. The ‘RHOBH’ star reportedly made around $175,000 a year, though the amount depends upon each cast member. However, her separation from the series for so long indicates that we should not consider this particular venture for calculating her current net worth. That being said, Taylor is undoubtedly a reality TV with multiple television appearances as herself over the years, adding to her finances and fame.

As for Taylor’s internet presence, she has around 150 thousand Instagram followers, with influencers of the same fame making about $1,000 from a post. She also has a Cameo account where she charges $40 for a single video. We should also keep her acting career in mind, which provides artists an annual amount of $80,000 on average, though Taylor might be earning more than that. Considering all these factors, we believe Taylor’s net worth is around $2.5 million.

Read More: Jennifer Pedranti Net Worth: How Rich is RHOC Star?