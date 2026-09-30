Ted Lasso Season 4 Episode 9 Recap: Is Mae Dead?

With just one episode left in the fourth season of Apple TV’s ‘Ted Lasso,’ things escalate rather quickly on different fronts. The episode starts with Richmond on what has turned into a losing streak. It has been six weeks since Gemma was benched, and her absence has completely broken the team’s offense. While she seems ready to return to the field, Alice and the coaches are cautious and refuse to let her play until the doctor clears her. The match ends in a loss, and this time, when Ted sits at the press conference, the questions are actually aimed at the team, not at the men’s team or something else entirely. With the next match the decisive one for the team, Ted is fully invested, even missing Henry’s practice in the process. But that’s the price he must pay at this critical point. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Mae Dead?

Their losses make Ted and the coaches reconsider their strategies, prompting Ted to wonder whether they can use the twins’ connection to their advantage. Earlier that day, they told him about their weekend in a way that convinced him they had some weird twin connection ESP thing going on. Alice and Beard, with his new hair and piercings, agree that this could come in handy on the field, and they come up with a play. At the same time, Alice also encourages Shannon to get out of her head while playing, and it seems to work. The next game is with Bristol, and the team has to be prepared for their biggest challenge yet. At the bar, Mae warns Ted that the team must win. This prompts him to invite her to the game, and when she complains about the transport, he asks her to join them on the bus.

She is warmly accepted and welcomed by the players. Meanwhile, Gemma is cleared to play, and while this is great news, morale is still low before the game. Ted invites Mae to speak, and she talks about how she always wanted to be a football player, though she was never good at it. She reminds the team that they are good and they must believe in themselves. Her words seem to do the trick, and they feel rejuvenated with new energy. At the stadium, Mae is supposed to be in the VIP stand with Rebecca, but she chooses to be in the supporters’ stand. In her place, a different woman, who doesn’t make a good first impression, is sent to sit next to Rebecca.

The first half of the match is a dud for the team. Boots’ bare hands seem incapable of stopping the goals until she realizes she may have broken something. When things get dire, the coaches are forced to send Gemma in, but minutes into the game, she suffers a hitch. It is not a major injury, and when she takes a penalty shot, she scores. However, Alice notes her limp and tells her to stay out of the next half, which Gemma agrees to without a word. This opens the space for a new player, and Ted tells Shannon it’s time for her to do her bit for the team. She is ecstatic, but once again, Alice reminds her not to think too much. Meanwhile, Beard advises Boots to wear the gloves for the next round.

The gloves work wonders as Boots saves many goals and realizes she should have been wearing them all along. The second half also brings the team closer to victory, as the twins, Lizzie and Shannon, score three more goals, the final one sealing their win. This is a massive win, celebrated by the fans, while Rebecca is now convinced that the next match will have a packed stadium. She is not able to celebrate this fact for too long as she is informed that her guest, Mae, has passed away. She saw the team win, she jumped in celebration, but she fell and never woke up again. While Ted celebrates the win with the team, Rebecca pulls him aside and delivers the bad news, breaking both their hearts.

The Real Villain Comes to Light

While the team has been working hard to win, things have become increasingly complicated behind the scenes. In the last episode, Leslie figured that Rupert is the one forcing the partners to sell their shares in Richmond. When they reached out to Rupert’s lawyers, they denied knowing any such maneuver. But notably, no other offers have been made to the shareholders so far. Leslie also notes that the Milk sisters hold a significant number of shares to decide who gets the team’s ownership. As long as they don’t sell, everything will be alright. Of course, in this scenario, they are still suspecting Rupert, when the truth is that the culprit has been right in front of them all along.

In the middle of the Bristol game, Zelda leaves to take a call from her friend, Hugo. He reveals that he has found the Milk sisters, but not to help Rebecca. It turns out Zelda is the one buying all those shares, and because Rebecca and Leslie now trust her, they talked about the Milk sisters in front of her. Now, Hugo has found them, and his job is to convince them to sell. It is not revealed whether they agree to the sale, but it is confirmed that Rebecca and Leslie have made serious miscalculations regarding Zelda. Hopefully, they discover their error before it is too late.

Keeley and Roy’s Relationship Progresses Rapidly

It has been a few weeks since Keeley and Roy got together, but it turns out their relationship is being fast-tracked. At the beginning of the episode, Keeley is so enthusiastic during the match that Zelda notes her hysterics as something that would have had her branded a witch in the olden days. When the team loses, she falls unconscious. She would have brushed it away as the effect of low blood pressure, but the doctor wonders if she is pregnant. At home, she takes a bunch of tests, all of which confirm that she is carrying a baby after all. However, she doesn’t tell Roy about it just yet. In fact, Rebecca is the first person she tells.

They meet over dinner, and when Keeley refuses to drink wine or eat raw fish, Rebecca realizes what is happening. They celebrate the occasion, but even then, Keeley doesn’t get the courage to tell Roy. Instead, she turns towards Siri, asking the AI if it thinks she will be a good mother. Later, as the team leaves for the Bristol match, she stays behind. On the plane, when Zelda orders sushi, Rebecca is reminded of her friend and texts her. She also texts Roy, who arrives at Keeley’s house with the intent of helping her stay calm since he still believes she has a BP problem.

The idea is to keep her away from the excitement of the match, but when it becomes clear she will find a way to watch it, Roy comes up with a solution. Instead of having her watch it on TV, he plays it out for her with her makeup. So, the blush and the rouge become the twins, and the eyelash curler makes goals of its own. All the while, he tries to keep her calm, tempering her expectations in case the team loses. But when they win, he loses his calm and gets so excited that Keeley decides to add to his happiness by telling him the good news. And his joy knows no bounds.

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