Ted Season 2 Starts Filming in Los Angeles in September

The chronicles of the loquacious Ted are getting camera-ready! As previously announced, Peacock has officially greenlit the second season of ‘Ted,’ and The Cinemaholic can confirm that production will commence on September 9 and run through December 13. Created by Seth MacFarlane, the series offers a backstory that precedes the events of the feature films by 13 years.

In the season 1 finale of ‘Ted,’ titled ‘He’s Gotta Have It,’ Johnny is determined to lose his virginity with Ted’s help, leading to a series of comedic and awkward attempts. After discovering that even less popular students are sexually active, Johnny finds himself guided by Ted through a series of ill-conceived plans. His romance with Bethany, sparked during a quirky date, hits a rough patch when Ted’s exaggerations lead to a breakup. At prom, Johnny’s public declaration of his virginity leads to a heartfelt reconciliation with Bethany, but their intimate moment is interrupted by a distracting news broadcast. The episode ends with Johnny and Ted bonding over their fear of thunder, setting the stage for the iconic Thunder Buddies song, as a text reveals O.J. Simpson’s not guilty verdict.

For the upcoming season, viewers can anticipate more of the outrageous humor and heartfelt moments that defined the first season. With Johnny and Ted’s dynamic continuing to evolve, expect new comedic escapades and life lessons as Johnny navigates the complexities of relationships and personal growth. The season will likely delve deeper into their friendship and introduce fresh challenges while maintaining the irreverent humor and warmth that fans have come to love. As Johnny faces new obstacles and adventures, Ted will undoubtedly be by his side, ensuring that the series remains as entertaining and endearing as ever.

Returning for the new season of ‘Ted,’ the cast should most likely feature Max Burkholder as John Bennett and Seth MacFarlane as Ted. Alanna Ubach is expected to return for her role as Susan Bennett, with Scott Grimes returning as Matt Bennett. Additionally, Giorgia Whigham should return as Blaire, promising to bring continuity to the ensemble and the story.

The original ‘Ted’ movie, featuring Mark Wahlberg as John Bennett, captured the cultural zeitgeist with its unique blend of humor and fantasy. The film brought the titular character, Ted, to life through a childhood wish, with Mila Kunis playing John’s girlfriend Lori. In ‘Ted 2,’ Amanda Seyfried joined the cast as Samantha, John’s new love interest, further expanding the film’s comedic universe.

While the first season was filmed at Universal Studios Lot, season 2 will utilize the backdrop of Los Angeles. This vibrant city is also the filming location for other popular prequels, including ‘Young Sheldon‘ and the upcoming ‘Dexter: Original Sin.’

