HBO’s ‘Lanterns’ Starts Filming in Atlanta in January 2025

The best of the Emerald Guard will touch down on Earth soon! The filming of HBO’s superhero series ‘Lanterns’ will start in Atlanta, Georgia, in January 2025. Tom King, Damon Lindelof, and Chris Mundy are penning the screenplays for the eight-episode TV show. Mundy and Lindelof are also serving as executive producers alongside James Gunn and Peter Safran. The cast of the series is yet to be announced.

The show will revolve around Hal Jordan and John Stewart, human members of the Green Lantern Corps who are responsible for defending Earth’s sector of the cosmos from evil. As part of the organization, they wield incredible power by channeling their will through rings. Jordan is a Lantern legend, while Stewart is a new recruit recently brought into the fold. The two will investigate a murder committed in the American heartland. The creatives behind the show have compared the atmosphere and approach of the upcoming superhero murder mystery to that of ‘True Detective,’ HBO’s wildly popular mystery crime series.

In the comics, Hal Jordan is a test pilot whose story was adapted to the silver screen in the 2011 film ‘Green Lantern,’ which saw Ryan Reynolds wearing the green suit. John Stewart is a military veteran, and the character was most notably brought to life by Phil LaMarr, who voiced him in the animated ‘Justice League’ (2001-2004) show. “We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon, and Tom at the helm,” James Gunn and Peter Safran said in a joint statement. “John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and ‘Lanterns’ brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with ‘Superman,’” they added.

Mundy most recently worked on the fourth season of ‘True Detective’ as a writer and producer, and he has the right experience to create a similarly gripping atmosphere in the upcoming show. His credits include Netflix’s ‘Ozark,’ ‘Bloodline,’ and AMC’s ‘Low Winter Sun.’ Lindelof is a seasoned showrunner known for his work on ‘Lost,’ ‘The Leftovers,’ HBO’s ‘Watchmen,’ and Peacock’s ‘Mrs. Davis.’

“We are elated to be reuniting with both Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they partner with Tom for this fresh take on DC’s ‘Green Lantern,’” said Casey Bloys, Chairman/CEO of HBO and Max Content, in a statement. “As part of James and Peter’s vision for the DC Universe, this first new live-action series will mark an exciting new era,” the executive added.

Also known as the Hollywood of the South, Atlanta is a burgeoning filmmaking hub with an increasing number of cutting-edge studio facilities being constructed in and around it. These have assisted in the production of shows and films like Marvel’s ‘Loki,’ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ and the 2021 ‘The Suicide Squad.’

