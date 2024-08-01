Enola Holmes 3 Confirmed; Millie Bobby Brown Set to Return

It’s time to put an end to speculations concerning the fourth-wall-breaking sleuth’s future! The Cinemaholic can confirm that Netflix has ordered ‘Enola Holmes 3,’ the third installment in the eponymous mystery film series. Millie Bobby Brown will return to Victorian-era London to solve crimes as the titular character, accompanied by Louis Partridge, Susan Wokoma, and Adeel Akhtar. The movie’s principal photography will start in the United Kingdom in the first quarter of 2025. Harry Bradbeer will take the reins once again with a screenplay by Jack Thorne.

‘Enola Holmes 2’ was inspired by the 1888 Match Girls’ Strike and even has the historical feminist figure Sarah Chapman as a character. Its narrative reintroduces us to Enola Holmes, the young sister of the famed detective Sherlock Holmes, who is now running her own fledgling detective agency. She goes on an investigation to locate the missing Chapman while Sherlock struggles with a case of government officials being blackmailed by his nemesis, the mastermind Moriarty. Their searches converge, and the brother-sister duo takes on a sinister conspiracy involving exploitative factories and scheming aristocrats.

As the film progresses, Enola discovers that the workers have been dying because of the poor quality of phosphorus being used in the matchstick factory. She and Sherlock fight the police and the factory owners and unmask Moriarty, posing as the secretary, Mira Troy. With the case solved and Enola having proven her abilities, she sets up shop again, this time at Edith’s. She and Tewkesbury fall in love, and the movie ends with the two heading to a ball.

The plot of the third movie is currently under wraps. The screenplay by Thorne, who also wrote the first two installments, is most likely either an original screenplay inspired by historical cases like the second film or an adaptation of a novel from Nancy Springer’s book series ‘The Enola Holmes Mysteries,’ similar to the first one.

In addition to Brown, Partridge (Tewkesbury), Wokoma (Edith), and Akhtar (Inspector Lestrade), we can expect the rest of the main cast to reprise their characters. These include Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes and Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes.

The project’s fate became a subject of intense speculation when Scott Stuber, who confirmed the initial development of the movie, was replaced by Dan Lin as Head of Netflix Film earlier this year. “You know, she’s such a great homegrown star for us. I mean, obviously, ‘Stranger Things’ is huge for us in that, and watching her grow as an actress. The Holmes IP is weirdly elastic. Obviously, Warner Bros. did an incredible job with Downey and Jude Law, so this idea that we can extend that IP with her is exciting. So, we’re working once again on a screenplay to try to get that,” Stuber said about Brown and the film.

Brown recently stepped into the role of Elodie in Netflix’s ‘Damsel’ and Madison Russell in ‘Godzilla vs. Kong.’ She will appear as the iconic Eleven in the upcoming fifth season of ‘Stranger Things.’ The actress is also set to star in the Russo Brothers’ dystopian sci-fi film ‘The Electric State,’ which will follow a teenage girl and her robot dog as they travel across the West Coast devastated by a human-machine conflict. Brown is taking on the lead role of Michelle, a teen searching for her brother, while isolated humans use their VR headsets to battle malignant drones.

The first two installments in the ‘Enola Holmes’ film series were also filmed in the United Kingdom. The region has been home to the filming of nearly all Sherlock Holmes movies and shows, including Robert Downey Jr.’s 2009 and 2011 films and the iconic ‘Sherlock’ TV series starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Read More: Wednesday Reportedly Renewed For Season 3 at Netflix