7 Shows Like Super Pumped You Must See

‘Super Pumped’ (or ‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber’) follows the remarkable story of the titular transport start-up and its Co-Founder and CEO, Travis Kalanick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). The narrative is a roller coaster ride through the ups and downs of Silicon Valley and dramatizes the fast-moving world of tech start-ups and eye-watering venture capital valuations.

If you can’t get enough of the Showtime series’ audaciously ambitious characters and glitzy tech world, we’ve got some equally intriguing recommendations that you will dig. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Super Pumped’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Halt and Catch Fire (2014-2017)

Created by Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers, ‘Halt and Catch Fire’ takes a look at the early days of the personal computer and the advent of the internet (or, as it was then commonly referred to, the World Wide Web). Part tech series and part vintage drama, the narrative follows an entrepreneur, a computer engineer, and a prodigious programmer as they attempt to build and grow their computer-centered business. Subsequent seasons move from hardware to online communities and the rise of search engines. Much like ‘Super Pumped,’ this series is full of audaciously ambitious characters trying to change the status quo through the cutting-edge technologies of their time.

6. Succession (2018-)

This hugely popular series follows the family behind a global media conglomerate and their antics as they attempt to maneuver the behemoth company that is under their control. The show has a noticeable comedic edge as the central family is quite quirky. However, the realities of high-powered corporate ups and downs are never far away. Everyone is curious about the astounding conversations that take place behind closed board room doors, and much like ‘Super Pumped,’ this show also gives us an entertaining glimpse into a dramatized version of exactly such conversations.

5. Silicon Valley (2014-2019)

Continuing with our foray into the funny, this next recommendation is arguably one of the most comical depictions of the sometimes bizarre world of tech start-ups. ‘Silicon Valley‘ focuses on how incredibly smart tech entrepreneurs can also be abysmally inept at dealing with real-life situations.

There are tons of tongue-in-cheek references to all kinds of tech industry quirks, with some of them being surprisingly accurate. Hidden in all its comedic layers are some very interesting insights into how Silicon Valley functions. If you enjoyed the tech entrepreneur’s journey in ‘Super Pumped’ and want a funnier but equally tumultuous narrative, look no further.

4. Versailles (2015–2018)

You might be wondering how a historical drama made it into a list of tech shows but hear us out, ‘Versailles’ might just become your next favorite series. Set in 17th century France during the time of Louis XIV, the show follows the young king as he decides to build the most lavish palace in the world. The scale of the project is unheard of, and its backer goes on a remarkable journey in his attempts to succeed. If it’s Travis Kalanick’s astounding ambition that’s got you hooked to ‘Super Pumped,’ how about going back a few centuries to an equally ambitious project, that also had its fair share of difficulties and eventually became globally iconic?

3. Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (2019)

This three-part documentary series is arguably one of the best insights into one of the tech industry’s most well-known personalities. Though some might call ‘Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates’ more flattering than objective towards its eponymous personality, the series is impressively detailed. The narrative explores Gates’ childhood, the creation of Microsoft (which he co-founded), and his position as a philanthropist and one of the richest people on the planet. If you enjoyed the dramatized insights that ‘Super Pumped’ provides on Travis Kalanick’s life, consider this documentary series a crash course on Bill Gates.

2. StartUp (2016-2018)

The tech and criminal worlds collide in the most intriguing of ways in ‘StartUp.’ The show centers around a trio of unlikely collaborators who become involved in a disruptive new digital currency called GenCoin. The glitzy tech offices take a backseat for large swathes of the narrative, which includes some thrilling organized crime elements as well. There is even a dogged FBI agent who makes things all the more chaotic. However, much like ‘Super Pumped,’ at the center of the story is a brilliant tech idea that promises to revolutionize society in unexpected ways.

1. Billions (2016-)

One of the closest shows to ‘Super Pumped’ in terms of its high-powered financial setting and audacious central character, ‘Billions’ follows hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). The protagonist moves from project to project, often using questionable means to accumulate capital and power. The eye-watering amounts of money flowing around will remind you of Uber’s incredible valuations in ‘Super Pumped.’ Incidentally, the two shows are more closely related than you might imagine, since they are both co-created by Brian Koppelman and David Levien.

