The Agency Season 2 Starts Filming in London, Estonia, and Egypt in April

‘The Agency’ is gearing up to take fans to familiar locations for its second season! The Paramount+ spy drama series, which is the remake of the French show, ‘The Bureau’ (aka ‘Le Bureau des Légendes’), will begin filming its sophomore season in London, Estonia, and Egypt in April 2025. Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth are joined by Simone Goodridge as showrunner, while Michael Fassbender once again headlines the series as Martian. It is also speculated that Joe Wright, who directed the first two episodes of Season 1, could return to helm additional episodes.

The first season of ‘The Agency’ concludes with a dramatic twist, as Martian finds himself in an impossible position. Faced with the capture and torture of Dr. Samia “Sami” Zahir (Jodie Turner-Smith), Martian makes the controversial choice to betray his country to secure her release. This decision, which places his career and integrity at risk, leaves viewers on the edge of their seats, wondering what the future holds for the conflicted protagonist.

The fallout from Martin’s decision to prioritize his personal connections over national loyalty could lead to heightened tensions within the CIA and spark a series of internal conflicts in Season 2. It may explore Martian’s ongoing internal battle with guilt and redemption as he grapples with the repercussions of his actions. Meanwhile, Sami’s traumatic experiences are likely to continue influencing her relationship with him, potentially leading to new challenges or deeper emotional connections.

In the second season, viewers can expect the return of several key characters. In addition to Michael Fassbender, Jodie Turner-Smith is expected to return as Sami. Jeffrey Wright will reprise the role of Henry Ogletree, Martian’s mentor and CIA London Deputy Station Chief, while Katherine Waterston and Richard Gere will also slip back into their roles as Naomi and James Bradley, respectively. John Magaro’s Owen Taylor, whose character undergoes significant growth in the first season, will also return, bringing further intrigue to the evolving narrative.

With the second season set to feature Egypt, London, and Estonia, ‘The Agency’ is set to further expand its international scope. These three locations, which were integral to the first season, offer a rich geopolitical backdrop. Films like ‘Death on the Nile‘ and ‘Red Notice‘ have showcased Egypt’s striking landscapes, while London has appeared in productions such as ‘The Woman in the Window‘ and ‘The Last Duel,‘ and Estonia was featured in ‘Togo‘ and ‘The Painted Bird.’ These diverse settings provide the ideal stage to explore the far-reaching consequences of Martian’s betrayal, heightening the stakes for the characters involved.

