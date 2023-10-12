The American Spring: Ben Kingsley and Pierce Brosnan Cast in Political Drama

Ben Kingsley and Pierce Brosnan are all set to star in a political drama film titled ‘The American Spring.’ The movie revolves around a professor of politics, known for his controversial and revolutionary ideas, who is hired by his old friend to manage his Presidential campaign. However, the hiring results in an unexpected battle that has the power to destroy not only the two but also the country.

The film will commence production after the conclusion of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike; however, the shoot locations have not been revealed as of now. The project is helmed by Sam Kadi, who previously directed the 2012 drama film ‘The Citizen’ starring Khaled Nabawy, Agnes Bruckner, Rizwan Manji, and Cary Elwes. He is also known for directing the 2016 documentary film ‘Little Gandhi’ about the life of Syrian activist Ghiath Matar. Kadi has worked on a couple of short films as well, including ‘Schizophrenia’ and ‘Raised Alone.’

Kingsley and Brosnan star in the film in undisclosed roles. Kingsley was recently seen in Marc Turtletaub’s sci-fi comedy film ‘Jules.’ The Academy Award-winning actor also stars in Wes Anderson’s Netflix short films ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’ and ‘Poison’ which premiered in September 2023. He has some other exciting projects in the pipeline as well, including Terrence Malick’s biblical drama ‘The Way of the Wind,’ J. J. Perry’s action comedy ‘The Killer’s Game,’ and Rupert Wyatt’s historical drama ‘Desert Warrior.’

Brosnan was last seen in the Netflix film ‘The Out-Laws,’ alongside Adam DeVine, Nina Dobrev, and Ellen Barkin. The actor also stars in the role of Charlie Swift, a fixer and hitman, in Phillip Noyce’s action thriller film ‘Fast Charlie’ which premiered at the Mill Valley Film Festival on October 7, 2023. Brosnan is also going to be seen in another action thriller, Terry Loane’s ‘The Last Rifleman,’ and in the film adaptation of Niall Williams’ novel ‘Four Letters of Love’ opposite Helena Bonham Carter.

‘The American Spring’ is produced by Alan Noel Vega (‘The Secret Children,’ ‘A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night’ and ‘Sunset Glory: Doolittle’s Heroes’) and George Parra (‘The Descendants,’ ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ and ‘American Hustle’). Vega previously collaborated with Kadi on ‘The Citizen.’ The production companies are AMG Films and Samer K Production.

