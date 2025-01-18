The Calendar Killer Ending, Explained: Who is the Serial Killer?

Directed by Adolfo J. Kolmerer, Amazon Prime Video’s thriller film ‘The Calendar Killer’ ends with the terrifying reveal of the serial killer who informs his victims of their date of death well in advance. Even though the suspicion falls on the father of Jules, who runs a helpline portal named “Walk Me Home,” assisting anyone who needs support to walk back to their homes alone at night, at first, the real murderer is revealed to be someone unexpected. Klara Vernet, the latest target of the criminal, confronts death at a short distance after facing the killer herself. However, her fate is rewritten by someone who has no connection with her! SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Calendar Killer Plot Synopsis

‘The Calendar Killer’ begins with Klara Vernet gaining consciousness and reading a warning that states either she or her partner will be killed after a few weeks. Similar warnings were found across the city, which gave birth to the moniker “Calendar Killer.” The region is terrorized by the existence of the serial killer, which leaves people scared at night. Jules runs a helpline portal for such individuals. They can call him for assistance when they are scared while being alone at night. Several women reach out to him through the portal when they feel that someone is following them or their lives are in danger.

While Jules works, a young girl who appears to be his daughter is sleeping in the next room. He frequently checks in on her and ensures that she is sleeping comfortably. As the night progresses, he receives a call from Klara, who is in immense distress after a harrowing experience. The woman went to a prominent hotel named Le Zen with her husband, Martin, who is a bureaucrat with an important position in the government. After the dinner, he took her to a sadomasochistic party, where she got drugged and tied using ropes without her consent. She was tortured by the guests, with Martin as the witness.

When she was given a break from the torture, Klara escaped from the hotel and started walking to her property. She calls Jules’ helpline for support and forms a bond with him. The former lawyer shares her past with him, detailing how she has been in an abusive relationship, which severely affects her mental health. Since she hasn’t been well, neither Martin nor the cops believe that she is the next target of the Calendar Killer. Klara immerses herself in hopelessness and decides to kill herself. However, she eventually chooses not to die, thinking of her daughter, Amelia. After the attempt, she once again comes across the warning from the murderer who is after her.

Meanwhile, Jules’ father calls him to check in on him. After his wife’s death, the helpline operator hasn’t been himself. The latter then tells his parent that he is helping a woman who is in an abusive relationship. When Klara stops answering his calls while she tries to kill herself, Jules’ father offers to check in on her. He shows up at her property, only for her to believe that he is the Calendar Killer. She runs away from the house and is eventually found by Hendrik, who offers to take her to the city. Before she can reach a safe place, Martin tracks her down and demands that she get in his car.

Klara complies and gets in his vehicle. He expresses his disappointment and anger towards her and even blames her for “tolerating” the abuse he inflicts on her. As far as the abuser is concerned, he is only hurting her because he does not respect her, who doesn’t even respect herself in his eyes. Together, they drive to pick up their daughter, Amelie, who is looked after by a babysitter named Vigo. When Martin becomes unbearable again, Klara stuns him with a tazer and locks him in his car. She then rushes to her child, only to enter the same apartment where Jules has been working all night. She is welcomed by the helpline operator, who has been caring for her daughter rather than his own.

The Calendar Killer Ending: Why Does Jules Kill? What is His Motive?

Jules is revealed to be the Calendar Killer after Klara enters the apartment that is initially presented as his own. However, he has been waiting for her at the place after taking care of the babysitter, Vigo, who falls from the apartment to death after injuring the serial murderer. The helpline operator specifically targets Klara and Martin because of the couple’s abusive relationship. As the former lawyer endures in her current relationship, Dajana, Jule’s wife, dealt with torture at the hands of her father and other loved ones in the past. Her years-long suffering pushed her into an abyss, which paved the way for hospital admissions and, ultimately, her suicide.

Dajana killed herself because she couldn’t separate herself from her past, which was filled with abusive episodes. Even though she was surrounded by an ideal partner like Jules and their adorable children, the suffering she had to endure made her immerse herself in hopelessness, similar to what happens in Klara’s case. The only difference is that Dajana did not stop herself from putting an end to her life. Unfortunately, she died after causing a fire in her house, which eventually killed all of their children. In other words, Jules lost his wife and kids because of the domestic violence that was present in her family before their marriage.

Dajana and their children’s deaths turned Jules into a serial killer. He started to antagonize both the abusers and the victims, which explains the choice he gave his victims. As far as his targets’ partners were concerned, they deserved to die because they were abusive and cruel toward their respective companions. He even cherished giving an opportunity to the victims of these abusive partners to kill the perpetrators. If they grabbed the opportunity, Jules found his mission completed because one of the two died, fulfilling his warning. If they didn’t, he killed them, believing they were too weak to live on their own.

Jules believes that his targets will endanger the lives of their children or other loved ones if they are weak enough not to kill their abusers. He has the same reasoning in his mind when he goes after Klara. The helpline operator gives her an opportunity to kill Martin, who shows up at the apartment after escaping from his locked car, to be convinced that she is strong enough to eliminate her abuser. If she is not up for it, he is set to kill her to avoid a tragedy that may endanger the life of Amelia, similar to how his children perished. In other words, he does not want Klara to remain alive and kill her child accidentally, like Dajana.

Is Jules Dead? Why Does His Father Kill Him?

Throughout the lion’s share of ‘The Calendar Killer,’ Jules’ father is presented as the potential Calendar Killer. His obsession with the specifics of the serial killer’s case adds weight to this possibility. The suspicion that falls on him becomes credible when he shows up at Klara’s property after lying to his son that he is at Le Zen. What really happens is that he has been trying to save Klara and Martin from the viciousness of his own child. He does not let Jules know about his real location because he does not want the latter to know that he is trying to save the target.

Unfortunately, Klara misunderstands him as the Calendar Killer and runs away from him. Still, he manages to arrive at the apartment in time to save her and Martin from Jules. He shoots down his own son to stop him from committing another murder. Despite having a blood relationship, the old man is not ready to let his child be a notorious serial killer. Jules’ father takes up the responsibility of stopping the latter on his own because, as a father, he must be finding it unbearable to watch his son transform himself into a murderer. The mystery thriller ends with Jules dying and Klara and Martin surviving, thanks to the serial killer’s father.

Jules’ father realizes that his son is the infamous Calendar Killer after seeing the latter’s handwriting in the news. Since then, he has been investigating the case in detail to learn more about his child’s targets and victims, which explains the files and photographs pertaining to the murderer in his possession. Finally, he completes his pursuit to stop the killer from striking again, sadly by killing his son.

Who Releases Martin’s Audio Recording? Why?

After surviving Jules’ viciousness, Martin becomes a courageous hero who has faced a serial killer who has terrorized the entire country. The reputation he has built over time only increases, and he even enjoys the attention without acknowledging that he is only alive because Klara decided against killing him even after everything he has made her endure. Although Jules’ actions as a serial killer cannot be justified, his actions teach her one thing: domestic violence and abuse are not things that should go unpunished. After the murderer’s death, she takes Martin’s fate into her own hands and releases an audio clip she has recorded on their way to Amelia.

The audio recording contains Martin’s admission that he is an abuser who tortured Klara severely. She releases the same to eliminate him as a threat, especially when she is opening a new chapter of her life, separated from him, by rejoining her old workplace. As an influential bureaucrat, he can make Klara suffer even after her separation from him. He has shown that he is a sour loser time and time again, which must have convinced her that she cannot expect him to remain silent about their breakup. By releasing his recording, she succeeds in exposing him as an abuser and eliminating him as a threat at the same time, as the bureaucrat gets arrested and sentenced to imprisonment for several years.

Read More: Best Serial Killer Movies on Netflix